دخلت الاحتجاجات المتصاعدة في العاصمة الليبية طرابلس مرحلة جديدة من التصعيد، بعدما أقدم محتجون، اليوم (الجمعة)، على إغلاق مقر المجلس الرئاسي في منطقة النوفليين، ومقر مجلس النواب في منطقة زاوية الدهماني، في خطوة تعكس انتقال التحركات من الاحتجاج على تدهور الخدمات إلى استهداف عدد متزايد من مؤسسات الدولة والأجسام السياسية.

وجاء إغلاق مقري المجلس الرئاسي ومجلس النواب بعد يوم واحد من إغلاق خمس وزارات وهيئة حكومية في العاصمة، شملت وزارة الخارجية بمنطقة زاوية الدهماني، ووزارة الثروة البحرية، ووزارة التخطيط، ووزارة الزراعة، إلى جانب هيئة مكافحة الفساد.

وسبق ذلك تصعيد مماثل طال عدداً من المؤسسات والمرافق الحكومية والخدمية والنفطية، من بينها وزارة الشباب ووزارة الحكم المحلي، إضافة إلى الإدارة العامة لشركة مليتة للنفط والغاز، والإدارة العامة لشركة الزويتينة للنفط، ودائرة التحكم الفرعي طرابلس التابعة للشركة العامة للكهرباء، فضلاً عن مصلحة الطيران المدني. وأدت تحركات المحتجين خلال الأيام الماضية إلى تعطيل أو إغلاق أجزاء من مرافق حيوية في العاصمة ومناطق أخرى من غرب ليبيا.

وكانت أزمة الكهرباء الشرارة الرئيسية التي أشعلت موجة الاحتجاجات الحالية، في ظل انقطاعات طويلة ومتكررة للتيار، تفاقمت مع ارتفاع درجات الحرارة وزيادة الطلب على الكهرباء. وأعلنت الشركة العامة للكهرباء في وقت سابق فقدان نحو 1350 ميغاواط من القدرة التوليدية منذ منتصف يوليو، بسبب مزيج من نقص إمدادات الغاز والوقود، وأعطال فنية في محطات الإنتاج وشبكات النقل، إلى جانب عوامل أمنية.

ومع استمرار الأزمة، اتسعت دائرة الغضب الشعبي لتتجاوز المطالبة بتحسين التغذية الكهربائية والخدمات العامة، حيث بدأ المحتجون في طرح مطالب سياسية أكثر اتساعاً، من بينها رحيل أو حل الأجسام السياسية القائمة وإجراء انتخابات، إلى جانب الدعوة إلى إنهاء ما يعتبرونه حالة الانقسام والمرحلة الانتقالية المستمرة في البلاد. وتشمل هذه المطالب الحكومة والمجلس الرئاسي ومجلس النواب والمجلس الأعلى للدولة.

ويأتي ذلك في وقت لا تزال فيه ليبيا تعاني انقساماً مؤسسياً وسياسياً بين حكومة الوحدة الوطنية برئاسة عبد الحميد الدبيبة التي تتخذ من طرابلس مقراً لها، وإدارة منافسة في شرق البلاد مرتبطة بمجلس النواب، بينما تعمل بعثة الأمم المتحدة على دفع مسار سياسي يفضي إلى توحيد مؤسسات الدولة وإجراء انتخابات وطنية. وفي يونيو الماضي، اختتم الحوار المنظم الذي رعته البعثة الأممية أعماله بتوصيات ركزت على توحيد مؤسسات الدولة ووضع إطار يمهد لإجراء انتخابات وطنية.

وتكتسب الإغلاقات الأخيرة دلالة إضافية مع وصول الاحتجاجات إلى منشآت النفط والغاز، التي تمثل شرياناً رئيسياً للاقتصاد الليبي ومصدراً أساسياً لإيرادات الدولة. وكانت احتجاجات الأيام الماضية قد تسببت في اضطرابات بمجمع مليتة للنفط والغاز، قبل أن تعلن السلطات استعادة السيطرة على الموقع واستئناف إمدادات الغاز لمحطات توليد الكهرباء.