The escalating protests in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, have entered a new phase of escalation, as protesters today (Friday) closed the headquarters of the Presidential Council in the Nawfaliyah area and the headquarters of the House of Representatives in the Zawiyat al-Dahmani area, in a move that reflects the shift of actions from protesting the deterioration of services to targeting an increasing number of state institutions and political bodies.

The closure of the Presidential Council and House of Representatives headquarters came just one day after the closure of five ministries and a government agency in the capital, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Zawiyat al-Dahmani area, the Ministry of Marine Resources, the Ministry of Planning, the Ministry of Agriculture, along with the Anti-Corruption Authority.

This was preceded by a similar escalation that affected several governmental, service, and oil institutions, including the Ministry of Youth and the Ministry of Local Government, in addition to the General Administration of Mellitah Oil and Gas Company, the General Administration of Zueitina Oil Company, and the Sub-Control Department in Tripoli affiliated with the General Electricity Company, as well as the Civil Aviation Authority. The actions of the protesters in recent days have led to the disruption or closure of parts of vital facilities in the capital and other areas of western Libya.

The electricity crisis was the main spark that ignited the current wave of protests, amid long and repeated power outages, exacerbated by rising temperatures and increased demand for electricity. The General Electricity Company announced earlier the loss of about 1350 megawatts of generation capacity since mid-July, due to a combination of gas and fuel supply shortages, technical malfunctions in production stations and transmission networks, along with security factors.

As the crisis continues, the circle of public anger has widened to go beyond demands for improving electricity supply and public services, as protesters have begun to raise broader political demands, including the departure or dissolution of the existing political bodies and conducting elections, along with calls to end what they consider the state of division and the ongoing transitional phase in the country. These demands include the government, the Presidential Council, the House of Representatives, and the High Council of State.

This comes at a time when Libya is still suffering from institutional and political division between the Government of National Unity led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, which is based in Tripoli, and a rival administration in the east of the country linked to the House of Representatives, while the United Nations mission works to push a political process that leads to the unification of state institutions and the holding of national elections. Last June, the organized dialogue sponsored by the UN mission concluded its work with recommendations focused on unifying state institutions and establishing a framework that paves the way for national elections.

The recent closures gain additional significance as protests reach oil and gas facilities, which represent a major artery for the Libyan economy and a primary source of state revenues. Protests in recent days have caused disruptions at the Mellitah Oil and Gas Complex, before authorities announced the restoration of control over the site and the resumption of gas supplies to power generation stations.