رغم معارضة الولايات المتحدة وروسيا وإسرائيل، نجح المحامي النمساوي فولكر تورك في حصد ولاية ثانية مفوضاً سامياً لحقوق الإنسان في الأمم المتحدة، ليبقى على رأس المفوضية لمدة 4 سنوات قادمة.


ورفضت الدول الأعضاء في الأمم المتحدة مقترحاً أمريكياً بتأجيل التصويت حتى نهاية الأسبوع القادم، واقتراحاً روسياً بتمديد ولاية تورك حتى نهاية العام فقط.


وجاءت نتيجة التصويت في الجمعية العامة، التي تضم 193 دولة، لصالح إعادة تعيين تورك بـ144 صوتاً مقابل 10 أصوات، مع امتناع 13 دولة عن التصويت.


وسلّط التصويت الضوء على تصاعد المواجهة بين إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والأمم المتحدة، خصوصا أن واشنطن خفضت تمويلها لوكالات تابعة للأمم المتحدة وانسحبت من عشرات الكيانات التابعة للمنظمة الدولية.


وتدين إدارة ترمب للأمم المتحدة بنحو 4 مليارات دولار، تشمل رسومها الدورية وميزانية عمليات حفظ السلام التابعة للأمم المتحدة.


وتعدّ وظيفة تورك كمفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان، بطبيعتها، شائكة. فهي تتطلب منه التنديد بانتهاكات حقوق الإنسان التي قد ترتكبها حكومات أعضاء في المنظمة الدولية.


وواجه تورك، الذي كان من المفترض أن تنتهي ولايته في 11 أكتوبر، معارضة من منتقديه وبعض الدول بسبب انتقاده للهجمات الإسرائيلية على غزة. ولم يسبق لأي من أسلاف تورك أن شغل المنصب لولايتين كاملتين منذ استحداثه عام 1993.


وكان الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش اقترح فترة الولاية الثانية لتورك عندما تنتهي فترته الحالية في أكتوبر.


وحذر الممثل الأمريكي لشؤون إدارة وإصلاح الأمم المتحدة جيف بارتوس، قبل التصويت، من أن إعادة تعيين تورك ستثبت أن الجمعية العامة «مختلة وظيفياً»، وأن التصويت «أُقحم سراً على جدول الأعمال في اللحظة الأخيرة لتجاوز مراجعة جادة».


وأضاف: «لا شك في أن تسامح هذه الجمعية مع التجاوزات الإجرائية والصفقات السرية وإساءة استخدام المناصب الأممية سيؤدي إلى عواقب وخيمة. ستعيد الولايات المتحدة تقييم مشاركتها ودعمها وتمويلها على الفور».


وهاجم نائب السفير الروسي ديمتري تشوماكوف، غوتيريش، واتهمه بـ«زرع الفتنة» بين أعضاء الأمم المتحدة، كما اتهم تورك بـ«التحيز السياسي»، والترويج لـ«المصالح الجيوسياسية الغربية تحت ستار الاهتمام بحقوق الإنسان».


وقبل التصويت، وصفت وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية مساعي غوتيريش لإعادة تعيين تورك بأنها «أحدث إخفاق» للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة.


ورغم انتقاده للحرب الإسرائيلية على غزة، إلا أن تورك لم ينضم إلى خبراء حقوق الإنسان المستقلين التابعين للأمم المتحدة الذين اتهموا إسرائيل بارتكاب إبادة جماعية ضد الفلسطينيين.