أفاد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان بأن طهران لم تتراجع عن أي من حقوقها أو مصالحها أو مبادئها في أي من البنود الـ 14 لمذكرة التفاهم التي أبرمتها مع الولايات المتحدة.

وأكد بزشكيان في كلمة له خلال اجتماع المجلس الأعلى للسلطة القضائية في طهران، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن إيران لم تقدم أي تنازلات، وأن معظم بنود مذكرة التفاهم جاءت لصالح بلاده، ولا تحقق مصلحة أحادية للولايات المتحدة. وأوضح الرئيس الإيراني أن بلاده تحتاج اليوم أكثر من أي وقت مضى إلى الوحدة والتضامن واتخاذ القرارات على أساس الحكمة الجماعية، مضيفاً أن الحرب الحالية لا تقتصر على الصواريخ، وأن من وصفه بالعدو أدرك عجزه عن إجبار الشعب الإيراني على الاستسلام عبر الهجمات العسكرية. وأشار إلى أن الضغوط الاقتصادية قد تضر بالإنجازات العسكرية والرأسمال الاجتماعي الذي تحقق في البلاد، مؤكداً أن إيران تمر بحالة حرب، ولا يمكن إدارة شؤونها بالقواعد والطرق التقليدية القديمة. وأفاد بأن القرارات المتخذة ينبغي أن تحظى بإجماع أركان الدولة، وإذا لم يحدث ذلك فإن النظام بأكمله سيواجه صعوبات، مؤكداً ضرورة مواجهة التهديدات الخارجية والمؤامرات بالتزامن مع معالجة القضايا الداخلية الضرورية. واعتبر أن طهران ثبتت على مواقفها في الدفاع عن البلاد، لافتاً إلى أنه يجب على الإيرانيين التحلي بالواقعية وتقبّل تداعيات مقاومتهم. في غضون ذلك، أعلن مصدر في وزارة الداخلية الباكستانية أن وزير الداخلية الإيراني إسكندر مؤمني سيزور العاصمة إسلام أباد مساء اليوم (الإثنين)، حاملاً رسالة من الرئيس الإيراني تتعلق بالأوضاع الراهنة إلى قادة باكستان التي لا تزال تؤدي دور الوسيط بين طهران وواشنطن، في ظل انهيار مذكرة التفاهم التي وقعها الطرفان في يونيو الماضي.