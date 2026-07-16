قضت محكمة عراقية، اليوم (الخميس)، بالسجن لمدة عامين بحق النائب محمد الكربولي، بعد إدانته في قضية رشوة، في خطوة جديدة ضمن الحملة القضائية المتواصلة لملاحقة المتورطين في قضايا الفساد.


ولم يصدر مجلس القضاء الأعلى أو الجهات القضائية المختصة بياناً يكشف تفاصيل القضية أو الوقائع التي استند إليها الحكم، كما لم يتضح ما إذا كان القرار نهائياً أم لا يزال قابلاً للطعن وفق الإجراءات القانونية.


ويأتي الحكم بالتزامن مع تصعيد لافت في جهود السلطات العراقية لاسترداد الأموال العامة وملاحقة المتهمين بالفساد، إذ أعلن القضاء في وقت سابق اليوم ضبط 25 مليار دينار عراقي (نحو 19 مليون دولار)، إضافة إلى 200 ألف دولار وأربعة كيلوغرامات من الذهب، ضمن التحقيقات الخاصة بقضية وكيل وزارة النفط لشؤون التصفية الموقوف عدنان الجميلي.


كما سبق للسلطات القضائية أن أعلنت استرداد 375 كيلوغراماً من الذهب، والحجز على عقارات ومعامل تُقدّر قيمتها بنحو 69 مليار دينار عراقي، في إطار القضية ذاتها، التي تُعد من أبرز ملفات الفساد في العراق خلال السنوات الأخيرة.


وتؤكد بغداد أن حملتها القضائية مستمرة لملاحقة جميع المتورطين في قضايا الفساد واستعادة الأموال والأصول المتحصلة من جرائم مالية، مع التشديد على أن جميع الإجراءات تتم وفق القانون، وأن حسم المسؤوليات وإثبات الاتهامات يبقى من اختصاص القضاء.