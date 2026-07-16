An Iraqi court ruled today (Thursday) to imprison MP Muhammad al-Karbouli for two years after convicting him in a bribery case, marking a new step in the ongoing judicial campaign to pursue those involved in corruption cases.



The Supreme Judicial Council or the relevant judicial authorities did not issue a statement revealing the details of the case or the facts on which the ruling was based, nor was it clear whether the decision is final or still subject to appeal according to legal procedures.



The ruling comes amid a notable escalation in the Iraqi authorities' efforts to recover public funds and pursue those accused of corruption, as the judiciary announced earlier today the seizure of 25 billion Iraqi dinars (about 19 million dollars), in addition to 200,000 dollars and four kilograms of gold, as part of the investigations related to the suspended Oil Ministry Undersecretary for Refining Affairs, Adnan al-Jumaili.



The judicial authorities had previously announced the recovery of 375 kilograms of gold and the seizure of properties and factories estimated to be worth about 69 billion Iraqi dinars, as part of the same case, which is considered one of the most prominent corruption files in Iraq in recent years.



Baghdad emphasizes that its judicial campaign continues to pursue all those involved in corruption cases and to recover funds and assets obtained from financial crimes, stressing that all procedures are carried out in accordance with the law, and that determining responsibilities and proving accusations remains the jurisdiction of the judiciary.