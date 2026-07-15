يستكمل لبنان وإسرائيل، اليوم (الأربعاء)، جولة ثانية من المفاوضات التي تعقد في روما بمقر السفارة الأمريكية، بعد جولة أمس التي اتسمت بشكل عام بأجواء إيجابية وهادئة خرقتها نقاشات حادة في مواضيع تتعلق بـ«المناطق التجريبية»، والانسحاب الإسرائيلي، وصلاحيات الجيش اللبناني.


ومع انتقال المفاوضات من المبادئ العامة إلى مرحلة التفاصيل التقنية والآليات التنفيذية، تبرز تساؤلات جوهرية تفرض نفسها على طاولة البحث وتحدد مصير الاتفاق: هل ستنجح صيغة المناطق النموذجية المقترحة في بناء حد أدنى من الثقة الميدانية المتبادلة؟ كيف سيتمكن الجيش اللبناني من موازنة مهامه الوطنية مع حجم التعقيدات الميدانية والسياسية الحساسة المحيطة به على الأرض؟ وهل تشكل هذه الجولة منصة حقيقية لانتزاع ورقة الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل بضمانات دولية، أم أنها مجرد ترتيبات عسكرية مجزأة قد تكرس واقعاً ميدانياً قلقاً؟


البحث تركز أمس على ثلاث نقاط أساسية، تمثلت الأولى في «المناطق النموذجية»، حيث أصر الجانب الإسرائيلي على البدء ببلدات لا وجود عسكري له فيها، بينما تمسك لبنان بالانتشار الفوري للجيش في المناطق التي ينسحب منها الاحتلال. وأمام هذا السجال الذي لامس خطة الجيش والتعامل مع المسلحين، اقترح الوسيط الأمريكي مخرجاً يقضي باختيار بلدتين نموذجيتين: الأولى خالية من الوجود الإسرائيلي، والثانية ينسحب منها جيش الاحتلال لينتشر فيها الجيش اللبناني، لتكونا بمثابة اختبار تجريبي قابل للتوسع لاحقاً.


أما النقطة الثانية فتناولت تشكيل لجان تقنية مختصة تعمل تحت إشراف اللجنة السياسية لمتابعة تفاصيل الانسحاب وصياغة ترتيبات ما بعد الانسحاب. في حين تمحورت النقطة الثالثة حول الخروقات الأمنية، حيث طالب لبنان بوقفها الفوري، بينما تمسكت إسرائيل بـ«حق الدفاع عن النفس» بذريعة استمرار نشاط حزب الله على الأرض، وهو ملف معقد يُفترض أن يُحسم اليوم ليعقبه بيان يحدد التفاصيل والمهام.


ويمثل مشروع «المناطق التجريبية» الذي تدفع به واشنطن مقاربة تدريجية تهدف لقياس مستوى الالتزام واختبار قدرات الدولة اللبنانية، لكنه يثير في الوقت عينه ريبة بيروت حيال طبيعة هذه المناطق والضمانات المرتبطة بها.


وفي هذا السياق، يواجه الجيش اللبناني معادلة دقيقة، فهو الأداة التنفيذية لأي اتفاق، إلا أن حدود صلاحياته وآليات الانتشار التدريجي المترافق مع رقابة اللجنة الأمنية المشتركة لا تزال محل تباين قد يُرحّل إلى مراحل لاحقة.


وتكمن أهمية الجولة السادسة في إطلاق الفرق القانونية والتقنية لتفكيك بنود اتفاق الإطار، حيث يسعى لبنان إلى تحقيق إنجاز ملموس يتمثل في انتزاع صيغة واضحة للانسحاب وتوفير ضمانة أمريكية قوية لمتابعة التنفيذ، لتقوية موقف الرئيس جوزيف عون في محادثاته المرتبطة بزيارته المرتقبة إلى واشنطن ولقائه الرئيس دونالد ترمب.