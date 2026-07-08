CNN reported from a regional source that some regional allies are sending messages to the United States and Iran in an attempt to prevent further escalation in hostilities and to maintain the ceasefire.



These messages come at a time when the United States has launched a new round of attacks on Iran in response to the Revolutionary Guard's attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.



The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it struck more than 80 targets in response to recent Iranian attacks that targeted commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.



For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that U.S. President Donald Trump's "firm" stance regarding attempts to reach an agreement with Iran is commendable. Erdoğan thanked the United States, Spain, Germany, and Italy for the additional support for our air defenses during the Iran War.



The Sultanate of Oman condemned the military targeting that affected Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as the incidents involving Saudi and Qatari commercial vessels that were targeted in the Strait of Hormuz.



Oman's Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement its "solidarity with brotherly countries in all that preserves their security, stability, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and interests."



It emphasized that "the escalation of military tension in the region poses a threat to its security, maritime safety, the smooth flow of international trade, and energy supplies." It reiterated its "complete rejection of any actions that could undermine the security of countries or endanger civilian and commercial vessels."



It called on all parties to "exercise restraint, halt escalation, prioritize dialogue, and diplomatic solutions, and commit to fully implementing signed agreements in support of efforts to establish security and peace."



Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Attuan, announced that the Kuwaiti armed forces detected two ballistic missiles and 13 hostile drones that breached Kuwaiti airspace early Wednesday, which were successfully intercepted and dealt with. He noted in a statement that the attacks did not result in any material damage or human casualties.