نقلت شبكة CNN عن مصدر إقليمي قوله: إن بعض الحلفاء الإقليميين يوجهون رسائل إلى الولايات المتحدة وإيران في محاولة لمنع مزيد من التصعيد في الأعمال القتالية، والحفاظ على وقف إطلاق النار.


وتأتي هذه الرسائل في الوقت الذي شنت فيه الولايات المتحدة جولة جديدة من الهجمات على إيران، رداً على هجمات الحرس الثوري على السفن التجارية في مضيق هرمز.


وأعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (CENTCOM)، أنها ضربت أكثر من 80 هدفاً رداً على الهجمات الإيرانية الأخيرة التي استهدفت سفناً تجارية كانت تعبر مضيق هرمز.


من جانبه، قال الرئيس التركي رجب أردوغان إن موقف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب «الحازم» بشأن محاولات التوصل لاتفاق مع إيران جدير بالإعجاب. ووجه أردوغان الشكر للولايات المتحدة، وإسبانيا، وألمانيا، وإيطاليا على الدعم الإضافي لدفاعاتنا الجوية خلال حرب إيران.


وأدانت سلطنة عمان الاستهدافات العسكرية التي طالبت البحرين والكويت، وما تعرضت له سفينتان تجاريتان سعودية وقطرية من حوادث استهداف في مضيق هرمز.


وأكدت الخارجية العمانية في بيان «تضامنها مع الدول الشقيقة في كل ما من شأنه صون أمنها واستقرارها وسلامة أراضيها وحماية سيادتها ومصالحها».


وأكدت أن «تصاعد التوتر العسكري في المنطقة يمثل تهديداً لأمنها وللسلامة الملاحية وانسيابية التجارة الدولية، وإمدادات الطاقة». وجددت «رفضها التام لأي أعمال من شأنها تقويض أمن الدول أو تعريض السفن المدنية والتجارية للخطر».


ودعت جميع الأطراف إلى «ضبط النفس، ووقف التصعيد، وتغليب لغة الحوار، والحلول الدبلوماسية، والالتزام بالتنفيذ التام للتفاهمات الموقعة، دعماً لجهود ترسيخ الأمن والسلام».


فيما أعلن المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع الكويتية العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان، أن القوات المسلحة الكويتية رصدت فجر الأربعاء، صاروخين بالستيين، و13 طائرة مسيّرة معادية اخترقت المجال الجوي الكويتي، وتم اعتراضها والتعامل معها بنجاح. وأشار في بيان إلى أن الهجمات لم تسفر عن أي أضرار مادية أو إصابات بشرية.