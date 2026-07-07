شدد الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع على أن بلاده استعادت دورها الحيوي في المنطقة.

وقال الشرع، خلال لقاء موسع مع نظيره الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في قصر الشعب، اليوم الثلاثاء: «نريد أن تكون فرنسا شريكاً اقتصادياً لسورية». وأكد أن من استثمر في سورية مبكراً ربح مبكراً، مشيراً إلى أن «الشراكة الاستراتيجية مع فرنسا نموذج للعلاقة التي نريدها مع العالم». ولفت إلى أن سورية لديها منظومة متكاملة بعد تحديث أسطولها البحري والجوي، وبناء بيئة استثمار حديثة تحكمها المؤسسات، ونعمل على إصلاح مصرفي لضمان انسيابية العمل.


وأكد الشرع أن سورية استعادت دورها الحيوي كعقدة ربط لا غنى عنها في سوق الممرات العالمية.


وترأس الشرع وماكرون اجتماع الطاولة المستديرة لتوقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم في مجالات استثمارية عدة.


وقال: أهلاً بكم في سورية الجديدة، يجتمع في هذه القاعة اليوم نخبة من رواد الصناعة والاقتصاد ومن يدير أساطيل الشحن في العالم، ويصنع الطائرات ويشغل المطارات ويمد شبكات الطاقة والمياه، يحتضنكم قصر الشعب لتروا بلداً قرر أن ينهض ويفسح المجال لمن يرغب أن يبني معه.


وأضاف أن سورية تمتلك موقعاً استراتيجياً يصل المتوسط بالخليج والعراق وعلى مسافة ساعات بحرية من مرسيليا، وبعد أزمة مضيق هرمز أدرك العالم قيمة الممرات الآمنة والمستقرة هنا.


ولفت إلى أنه قبل 14 شهراً وقعت مجموعة "سي أم أي- سي جي أم" ‏عقد تطوير ميناء اللاذقية باستثمار بلغ 230 مليون يورو، ولم يمضِ عام ‏حتى قررت المجموعة ضخ 200 مليون إضافية لرفع طاقة الميناء ‏الاستيعابية.‏


وتحدث الرئيس السوري عن خارطة طريق متكاملة لإعادة الإعمار والشراكة، لافتاً إلى وجود منظومة متكاملة بعد تجديد الأسطول الجوي وتشغيل المطارات ‏وتحديث أنظمة الملاحة الجوية، مروراً باستكشاف الطاقة في مياهنا ‏الإقليمية، وتحديث شبكات الكهرباء والمياه، وصولاً إلى قطاعات المشافي ‏الجامعية والصناعات الغذائية وتحديث البنية الرقمية والسجل المدني.‏


وقال الشرع إن مدننا الصناعية جاهزة لتكون منصة انطلاق لمصانعكم وما ‏يدعم ذلك ارتكازنا على نهضة سورية بقرار سيادي فنحن نبني بيئة استثمار ‏حديثة تحكمها القوانين والمؤسسات.‏ وأكد أن الشراكة الاستراتيجية التي نؤسس لها مع فرنسا نموذج ‏نريده للعلاقة مع أوروبا والعالم، شراكة تبنى على المصالح التي تخدم شعبينا ‏لا على الشعارات.‏