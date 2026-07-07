شدد الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع على أن بلاده استعادت دورها الحيوي في المنطقة.
وقال الشرع، خلال لقاء موسع مع نظيره الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في قصر الشعب، اليوم الثلاثاء: «نريد أن تكون فرنسا شريكاً اقتصادياً لسورية». وأكد أن من استثمر في سورية مبكراً ربح مبكراً، مشيراً إلى أن «الشراكة الاستراتيجية مع فرنسا نموذج للعلاقة التي نريدها مع العالم». ولفت إلى أن سورية لديها منظومة متكاملة بعد تحديث أسطولها البحري والجوي، وبناء بيئة استثمار حديثة تحكمها المؤسسات، ونعمل على إصلاح مصرفي لضمان انسيابية العمل.
وأكد الشرع أن سورية استعادت دورها الحيوي كعقدة ربط لا غنى عنها في سوق الممرات العالمية.
وترأس الشرع وماكرون اجتماع الطاولة المستديرة لتوقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم في مجالات استثمارية عدة.
وقال: أهلاً بكم في سورية الجديدة، يجتمع في هذه القاعة اليوم نخبة من رواد الصناعة والاقتصاد ومن يدير أساطيل الشحن في العالم، ويصنع الطائرات ويشغل المطارات ويمد شبكات الطاقة والمياه، يحتضنكم قصر الشعب لتروا بلداً قرر أن ينهض ويفسح المجال لمن يرغب أن يبني معه.
وأضاف أن سورية تمتلك موقعاً استراتيجياً يصل المتوسط بالخليج والعراق وعلى مسافة ساعات بحرية من مرسيليا، وبعد أزمة مضيق هرمز أدرك العالم قيمة الممرات الآمنة والمستقرة هنا.
ولفت إلى أنه قبل 14 شهراً وقعت مجموعة "سي أم أي- سي جي أم" عقد تطوير ميناء اللاذقية باستثمار بلغ 230 مليون يورو، ولم يمضِ عام حتى قررت المجموعة ضخ 200 مليون إضافية لرفع طاقة الميناء الاستيعابية.
وتحدث الرئيس السوري عن خارطة طريق متكاملة لإعادة الإعمار والشراكة، لافتاً إلى وجود منظومة متكاملة بعد تجديد الأسطول الجوي وتشغيل المطارات وتحديث أنظمة الملاحة الجوية، مروراً باستكشاف الطاقة في مياهنا الإقليمية، وتحديث شبكات الكهرباء والمياه، وصولاً إلى قطاعات المشافي الجامعية والصناعات الغذائية وتحديث البنية الرقمية والسجل المدني.
وقال الشرع إن مدننا الصناعية جاهزة لتكون منصة انطلاق لمصانعكم وما يدعم ذلك ارتكازنا على نهضة سورية بقرار سيادي فنحن نبني بيئة استثمار حديثة تحكمها القوانين والمؤسسات. وأكد أن الشراكة الاستراتيجية التي نؤسس لها مع فرنسا نموذج نريده للعلاقة مع أوروبا والعالم، شراكة تبنى على المصالح التي تخدم شعبينا لا على الشعارات.
The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara emphasized that his country has regained its vital role in the region.
Al-Shara stated during an extensive meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the People's Palace today, Tuesday: "We want France to be an economic partner for Syria." He affirmed that those who invested in Syria early reaped early rewards, pointing out that "the strategic partnership with France is a model for the relationship we want with the world." He noted that Syria has a comprehensive system after modernizing its naval and air fleet, and building a modern investment environment governed by institutions, and we are working on banking reforms to ensure smooth operations.
Al-Shara confirmed that Syria has regained its vital role as an indispensable hub in the global corridors market.
Al-Shara and Macron chaired a roundtable meeting to sign several agreements and memorandums of understanding in various investment fields.
He said: Welcome to the new Syria, where today in this hall, a group of industry and economy leaders, those who manage shipping fleets worldwide, manufacture aircraft, operate airports, and extend energy and water networks, are gathered. The People's Palace embraces you to see a country that has decided to rise and make room for those who wish to build with it.
He added that Syria possesses a strategic location connecting the Mediterranean to the Gulf and Iraq, just hours away by sea from Marseille. After the Hormuz Strait crisis, the world recognized the value of safe and stable corridors here.
He pointed out that 14 months ago, the "CMA CGM" group signed a contract to develop the port of Latakia with an investment of 230 million euros, and within a year, the group decided to inject an additional 200 million to increase the port's capacity.
The Syrian president spoke about a comprehensive roadmap for reconstruction and partnership, noting the existence of a complete system after renewing the air fleet, operating airports, and updating air navigation systems, along with exploring energy in our regional waters, modernizing electricity and water networks, and reaching sectors such as university hospitals, food industries, and updating the digital infrastructure and civil registry.
Al-Shara stated that our industrial cities are ready to be a launching platform for your factories, and what supports this is our reliance on Syria's revival by sovereign decision as we build a modern investment environment governed by laws and institutions. He emphasized that the strategic partnership we are establishing with France is a model we want for our relationship with Europe and the world, a partnership built on interests that serve our two peoples, not on slogans.