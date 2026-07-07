The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara emphasized that his country has regained its vital role in the region.

Al-Shara stated during an extensive meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the People's Palace today, Tuesday: "We want France to be an economic partner for Syria." He affirmed that those who invested in Syria early reaped early rewards, pointing out that "the strategic partnership with France is a model for the relationship we want with the world." He noted that Syria has a comprehensive system after modernizing its naval and air fleet, and building a modern investment environment governed by institutions, and we are working on banking reforms to ensure smooth operations.



Al-Shara confirmed that Syria has regained its vital role as an indispensable hub in the global corridors market.



Al-Shara and Macron chaired a roundtable meeting to sign several agreements and memorandums of understanding in various investment fields.



He said: Welcome to the new Syria, where today in this hall, a group of industry and economy leaders, those who manage shipping fleets worldwide, manufacture aircraft, operate airports, and extend energy and water networks, are gathered. The People's Palace embraces you to see a country that has decided to rise and make room for those who wish to build with it.



He added that Syria possesses a strategic location connecting the Mediterranean to the Gulf and Iraq, just hours away by sea from Marseille. After the Hormuz Strait crisis, the world recognized the value of safe and stable corridors here.



He pointed out that 14 months ago, the "CMA CGM" group signed a contract to develop the port of Latakia with an investment of 230 million euros, and within a year, the group decided to inject an additional 200 million to increase the port's capacity.



The Syrian president spoke about a comprehensive roadmap for reconstruction and partnership, noting the existence of a complete system after renewing the air fleet, operating airports, and updating air navigation systems, along with exploring energy in our regional waters, modernizing electricity and water networks, and reaching sectors such as university hospitals, food industries, and updating the digital infrastructure and civil registry.



Al-Shara stated that our industrial cities are ready to be a launching platform for your factories, and what supports this is our reliance on Syria's revival by sovereign decision as we build a modern investment environment governed by laws and institutions. He emphasized that the strategic partnership we are establishing with France is a model we want for our relationship with Europe and the world, a partnership built on interests that serve our two peoples, not on slogans.