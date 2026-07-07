Senior American officials have revealed that President Donald Trump will inform his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, that he is ready to reintegrate Turkey into the program that allows it to purchase F-35 stealth fighters, in a move that would lift the ban imposed seven years ago for national security reasons, according to what was reported by the "New York Times."

The report anticipated that Trump would raise this issue during his upcoming meeting with Erdoğan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

The newspaper added that officials disagreed on the mechanism the U.S. administration could adopt to bypass legal restrictions and congressional limitations, but they indicated the possibility of an exchange of official letters between the two leaders to pave the way for Turkey's reintegration into the program. No immediate comment was made by the White House regarding the newspaper's report, according to Reuters.

The United States excluded Turkey from the F-35 fighter program in 2019 after Ankara purchased the Russian S-400 air defense system, considering that operating the Russian system alongside advanced American fighters poses a risk to military technology security.

Washington imposed sanctions on Turkey under the KATSA law, while Congress passed legislation prohibiting the sale of F-35 fighters to Ankara as long as it retains the S-400 system.

Despite this ongoing dispute, relations between Washington and Ankara have improved recently. Last month, the Trump administration officially notified Congress of its intention to approve the sale of dozens of aircraft engines to Turkey in a deal worth over $700 million, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

Observers believe that reopening the F-35 file reflects both sides' desire to rebuild defense cooperation within NATO, especially in light of the security changes occurring in the region. However, any practical step will still depend on the approval of the U.S. Congress and finding a legal solution to the S-400 issue, which remains the main obstacle to Turkey's return to the program.