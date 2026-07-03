تايوان ترفع جاهزيتها بمحاكاة «غزو شامل».. وبكين: تدفعون بالجزيرة نحو الحرب

Amid escalating tensions with China, Taiwan conducted one of its largest national drills to test its readiness for a scenario of a full-scale invasion, which included a naval blockade, cyberattacks, media warfare, a devastating earthquake, and infrastructure collapse, culminating in a large-scale military invasion of the island.

More than 370 government and military officials participated in the exercises in Nantou County in central Taiwan, as part of a plan led by President Lai Ching-te to enhance the country's resilience against military crises and natural disasters, amid increasing Chinese military pressure on the island.



A Scenario That Mirrors Worst Nightmares

The maneuvers began with a Chinese blockade of Taiwan, coinciding with a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that Beijing exploited to sow chaos, followed by a series of crises including disruption of television broadcasts, sabotage of infrastructure, panic among citizens, mass withdrawals of money from banks, and civil unrest, leading up to a full military invasion.



According to Reuters - which attended the closed drills - the exercises aimed to test the ability of local authorities, the central government, and the military to manage crises and maintain the operation of vital institutions under wartime conditions.

A Message to China

Taiwan's minister without portfolio, Chi Lian-cheng, who oversaw the maneuvers, stated that the danger is closer to the country than ever before.

He added, "Our adversary stands right at our doorstep across the Taiwan Strait," emphasizing that defending the homeland is the responsibility of its citizens, while acknowledging that vulnerabilities may emerge in the event of a real disaster.

He pointed out that the goal of the drills is to measure the readiness of institutions to practically implement emergency plans, rather than merely executing theoretical scenarios.



Integrating Civilians and the Military

The exercises included the simulated downing of a Chinese drone targeting a power station, the establishment of food distribution centers, and the management of a crisis resulting from the hypothetical earthquake, which in the scenario resulted in the deaths of 12 people.

Participants used an advanced tactical system developed by the U.S. military to display enemy target locations in real-time, along with interactive government platforms to track ambulance movements and resources, as part of enhancing integration between civilian and military institutions.

Taiwan's National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan stated that the message to China is clear: the Taiwanese society has become more prepared, making any decision to wage war more costly and less guaranteed for success.

Lessons from Ukraine and the Middle East

Officials explained that the design of the maneuvers was based on lessons learned from the war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East.

The drills included relocating some medical services to underground facilities and conducting experimental cyberattacks by experts to test the resilience of government networks against cyberattacks.

One of the scenarios involved targeting a crisis management center with a drone, which virtually resulted in the loss of communication with 75 officials, forcing authorities to activate an alternative command center.

Confronting Media Warfare

The maneuvers were not limited to military aspects but also tested the authorities' ability to counter disinformation campaigns.

The scenario included hacking local television stations and replacing their broadcasts with Chinese propaganda, as well as distributing misleading flyers in the streets to incite panic among the population.

Authorities responded by holding virtual press conferences and training officials to verify information and distinguish between real and fake news.

Li Yi-yuan, a 75-year-old local official who led a community response team, stated that the training helped him understand modern disinformation tactics, adding, "If the other side attacks, they will certainly use artificial intelligence to spread false information."

Preparedness for Potential War

In the scenario, Nantou County, the only non-coastal county in Taiwan, was tasked with becoming a rear area to receive civilians fleeing from coastal regions and providing logistical support to the forces that would confront any Chinese attack.

These drills come at a time when China continues to intensify its military activities around the island, with Taiwan announcing, coinciding with the end of the maneuvers, the monitoring of a joint Chinese combat patrol that included warships and 22 military aircraft, including bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

In contrast, China's Taiwan Affairs Office accused Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te of escalating tensions, warning that his policies could push the region toward military confrontation.