في ظل تصاعد التوترات مع الصين، أجرت تايوان واحدة من أكبر مناوراتها الوطنية لاختبار جاهزيتها في مواجهة سيناريو غزو شامل، تضمن حصارًا بحريًا وهجمات إلكترونية وحربًا إعلامية وزلزالًا مدمرًا وانهيارًا للبنية التحتية، وصولًا إلى اجتياح عسكري واسع للجزيرة.

وشارك في التدريبات أكثر من 370 مسؤولًا حكوميًا وعسكريًا في مقاطعة نانتو وسط تايوان، في إطار خطة يقودها الرئيس لاي تشينغ-تي لتعزيز قدرة البلاد على الصمود أمام الأزمات العسكرية والكوارث الطبيعية، مع تزايد الضغوط العسكرية الصينية على الجزيرة.
تايوان ترفع جاهزيتها بمحاكاة «غزو شامل».. وبكين: تدفعون بالجزيرة نحو الحرب

سيناريو يحاكي أسوأ الكوابيس

بدأت المناورات بفرض حصار صيني على تايوان، تزامن مع زلزال بقوة 6.8 درجة استغلته بكين لنشر الفوضى، قبل أن تتوالى الأزمات عبر تعطيل البث التلفزيوني، وتخريب البنية التحتية، وإثارة الذعر بين المواطنين، وحدوث سحب جماعي للأموال من البنوك، واندلاع اضطرابات مدنية، وصولًا إلى إطلاق غزو عسكري كامل.
تايوان ترفع جاهزيتها بمحاكاة «غزو شامل».. وبكين: تدفعون بالجزيرة نحو الحرب

وبحسب وكالة «رويترز» - التي حضرت التدريبات المغلقة - فإن التدريبات هدفت إلى اختبار قدرة السلطات المحلية والحكومة المركزية والجيش على إدارة الأزمات والحفاظ على عمل المؤسسات الحيوية تحت ظروف الحرب.

رسالة إلى الصين

وقال الوزير التايواني بلا حقيبة، تشي ليان-تشنغ، المشرف على المناورات، إن الخطر يقترب من البلاد أكثر من أي وقت مضى.

وأضاف: «خصمنا يقف على أعتابنا مباشرة عبر مضيق تايوان»، مؤكدًا أن الدفاع عن الوطن مسؤولية أبنائه، مع اعترافه بوجود نقاط ضعف قد تظهر في حال وقوع كارثة حقيقية.

وأشار إلى أن الهدف من التدريبات هو قياس مدى استعداد المؤسسات لتطبيق خطط الطوارئ عمليًا، وليس مجرد تنفيذ سيناريوهات نظرية.
تايوان ترفع جاهزيتها بمحاكاة «غزو شامل».. وبكين: تدفعون بالجزيرة نحو الحرب

دمج المدنيين والجيش

وشملت المناورات إسقاط طائرة مسيرة صينية افتراضية كانت تستهدف محطة كهرباء، وإنشاء مراكز لتوزيع المواد الغذائية، إضافة إلى إدارة أزمة نتجت عن الزلزال المفترض، الذي أسفر في السيناريو عن مقتل 12 شخصًا.

واستخدم المشاركون نظامًا تكتيكيًا متطورًا طوره الجيش الأمريكي لعرض مواقع الأهداف المعادية في الوقت الفعلي، إلى جانب منصات حكومية تفاعلية لمتابعة حركة سيارات الإسعاف والموارد، في إطار تعزيز التكامل بين المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية.

وقال نائب الأمين العام لمجلس الأمن القومي التايواني، لين فاي-فان، إن الرسالة الموجهة إلى الصين واضحة، وهي أن المجتمع التايواني أصبح أكثر استعدادًا، ما سيجعل أي قرار بشن حرب أكثر كلفة وأقل ضمانًا للنجاح.

دروس من أوكرانيا والشرق الأوسط

وأوضح المسؤولون أن تصميم المناورات استند إلى الدروس المستفادة من الحرب في أوكرانيا والصراعات في الشرق الأوسط.

وشملت التدريبات نقل بعض الخدمات الطبية إلى منشآت تحت الأرض، وإجراء هجمات إلكترونية تجريبية بواسطة خبراء لاختبار قدرة الشبكات الحكومية على الصمود أمام الهجمات السيبرانية.

كما تضمن أحد السيناريوهات استهداف مركز إدارة الأزمات بطائرة مسيرة، ما أدى افتراضيًا إلى فقدان الاتصال بـ75 مسؤولًا، واضطرت السلطات إلى تشغيل مركز قيادة بديل.

مواجهة الحرب الإعلامية

ولم تقتصر المناورات على الجوانب العسكرية، بل اختبرت أيضًا قدرة السلطات على مواجهة حملات التضليل الإعلامي.

وتضمن السيناريو اختراق محطات تلفزيونية محلية واستبدال بثها بدعاية صينية، إضافة إلى توزيع منشورات مضللة في الشوارع بهدف إثارة الذعر بين السكان.

وردت السلطات بعقد مؤتمرات صحفية افتراضية وتدريب المسؤولين على التحقق من المعلومات والتمييز بين الأخبار الحقيقية والمزيفة.

وقال لي إي-يوان، وهو مسؤول محلي يبلغ من العمر 75 عامًا وقاد فريقًا للاستجابة المجتمعية، إن التدريب ساعده على فهم أساليب التضليل الحديثة، مضيفًا: «إذا هاجم الطرف الآخر، فسيستخدم الذكاء الاصطناعي بالتأكيد لنشر معلومات كاذبة».

استعداد لمواجهة حرب محتملة

وفي إطار السيناريو، كُلفت مقاطعة نانتو، وهي المقاطعة الوحيدة غير الساحلية في تايوان، بالتحول إلى منطقة خلفية تستقبل المدنيين الفارين من المناطق الساحلية، وتوفر الدعم اللوجستي للقوات التي ستواجه أي هجوم صيني.

وتأتي هذه التدريبات في وقت تواصل فيه الصين تكثيف أنشطتها العسكرية حول الجزيرة، حيث أعلنت تايوان تزامنًا مع انتهاء المناورات رصد دورية قتالية صينية مشتركة ضمت سفنًا حربية و22 طائرة عسكرية، بينها قاذفات قادرة على حمل أسلحة نووية.

في المقابل، اتهم مكتب شؤون تايوان في الصين الرئيس التايواني لاي تشينغ-تي بتصعيد التوترات، محذرًا من أن سياساته قد تدفع المنطقة نحو مواجهة عسكرية.