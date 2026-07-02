أكدت باكستان، اليوم (الخميس)، أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران أحرزتا تقدماً إيجابياً في المحادثات التي جرت عبر الوسطاء في الدوحة، موضحة أن الوسيطين الباكستاني والقطري عقدا اجتماعات منفصلة مع الجانبين الأمريكي والإيراني.


وقالت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية، في بيان، إن التقدم الذي أُحرز كان إيجابياً، وتعلق بمناقشة مذكرة التفاهم التي وُقعت في إسلام آباد، والتي أعقبتها القمة التي عُقدت في سويسرا.


وأوضحت أنه تم الاتفاق على استئناف المفاوضات في أقرب وقت ممكن بعد انتهاء مراسم تشييع المرشد الإيراني الراحل علي خامنئي، التي من المقرر أن تبدأ في الرابع من يوليو وتمتد حتى التاسع منه.


من جانبه، قال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية: «ننسق مع شركائنا في قطر لمواصلة العمل على تسهيل المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية»، مبيناً أنه عقب جولة الدوحة، تم الاتفاق على مواصلة المشاورات لتحديد موعد الجولة القادمة.

في غضون ذلك، ذكر مصدر رفيع أن جولة المفاضات القادمة بين واشنطن وطهران ستعقد في 18 يوليو الجاري.


وكانت وزارة الخارجية القطرية قد أكدت، في وقت سابق، أن الوسطاء القطريين والباكستانيين اختتموا اجتماعات منفصلة مع المفاوضين الأمريكيين والإيرانيين، مشيرة إلى إحراز تقدم إيجابي بشأن القضايا المتعلقة بمذكرة التفاهم الموقعة في إسلام آباد، استناداً إلى مخرجات قمة بحيرة لوسيرن السويسرية.


وتسود أجواء من التفاؤل في واشنطن بعد جولة المفاوضات الفنية غير المباشرة في الدوحة، وسط حديث عن تقدم في تنفيذ بنود مذكرة التفاهم.


وأكدت الإدارة الأمريكية أن استمرار المسار الدبلوماسي، تبقى ملفات البرنامج النووي الإيراني، وحرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، والأرصدة الإيرانية المجمدة أبرز القضايا التي ستحدد مصير المفاوضات بين الجانبين.


وتأتي هذه الجولة من الاتصالات في إطار مساعٍ تقودها قطر وباكستان للحفاظ على مسار التفاوض بين واشنطن وطهران، عقب التفاهم الذي تم التوصل إليه في جنيف، والذي فتح الباب أمام استئناف الحوار بشأن عدد من الملفات الخلافية، وسط آمال بأن تسهم الجولات القادمة في تضييق فجوة الخلافات بين الجانبين.


وكانت الدوحة قد استضافت خلال الأشهر الماضية عدة لقاءات غير مباشرة بين مسؤولين أمريكيين وإيرانيين، ضمن جهود الوساطة الرامية إلى تثبيت التفاهمات وخفض التوتر، في ظل دعم إقليمي ودولي لاستمرار المسار الدبلوماسي.