Pakistan confirmed today (Thursday) that the United States and Iran have made positive progress in the talks held through intermediaries in Doha, stating that the Pakistani and Qatari mediators held separate meetings with both the American and Iranian sides.



The Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that the progress made was positive and related to the discussion of the memorandum of understanding signed in Islamabad, which was followed by the summit held in Switzerland.



It clarified that an agreement was reached to resume negotiations as soon as possible after the funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, which are scheduled to begin on July 4 and extend until the 9th.



For his part, the spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said: "We are coordinating with our partners in Qatar to continue working on facilitating the U.S.-Iranian negotiations," indicating that following the Doha round, an agreement was reached to continue consultations to determine the date of the next round.



The Qatari Foreign Ministry had previously confirmed that the Qatari and Pakistani mediators concluded separate meetings with the American and Iranian negotiators, noting positive progress on issues related to the memorandum of understanding signed in Islamabad, based on the outcomes of the Swiss Lake Lucerne summit.



There is an atmosphere of optimism in Washington following the indirect technical negotiations in Doha, amid discussions of progress in implementing the terms of the memorandum of understanding.



The U.S. administration confirmed that the continuation of the diplomatic path remains contingent on key issues such as the Iranian nuclear program, freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and frozen Iranian assets, which will determine the fate of negotiations between the two sides.



This round of communications comes as part of efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan to maintain the negotiation track between Washington and Tehran, following the understanding reached in Geneva, which opened the door for resuming dialogue on several contentious issues, amid hopes that upcoming rounds will help narrow the gap in disagreements between the two sides.



Doha has hosted several indirect meetings in recent months between American and Iranian officials, as part of mediation efforts aimed at solidifying understandings and reducing tensions, with regional and international support for the continuation of the diplomatic path.