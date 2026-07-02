أكّد الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون تمسُك بلاده بإقامة علاقات أخوية مع سورية قائمة على التنسيق وعدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية لكلا البلدين، وذلك خلال استقباله وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني في بيروت.


وقال عون: «حريصون على استقرار سورية تماماً كما تحرص سورية على استقرار لبنان»، معرباً عن ارتياحه للتنسيق بين البلدين، لا سيما في مجالات ضبط الحدود ومنع تهريب الأشخاص والسلاح وكل ما هو مسيء لأمن البلدين.


وأضاف: «أكد لي الرئيس أحمد الشرع في أكثر من لقاء واتصال أن دور سورية لن يكون مثل دورها في الماضي، وأن صفحة جديدة فُتحت بين البلدين لن تكون فيها سورية مع طرف ضد آخر بل إلى جانب جميع اللبنانيين»، معرباً عن ترحيبه بتشكيل اللجنة العليا بين البلدين للحفاظ على مصالح لبنان وسورية على حد سواء.


وذكرت الرئاسة اللبنانية أن الوزير الشيباني نقل إلى الرئيس عون تحيات الرئيس الشرع ودعوة رسمية لزيارة دمشق، مؤكداً أن زيارته تهدف إلى تعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين وتفعيل التنسيق، لا سيما في المجال الاقتصادي.


ومن المقرر أن يلتقي وزير الخارجية السورية أسعد الشيباني إلى جانب رئيس الجمهورية جوزيف عون ورئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري ورئيس الحكومة نواف سلام، ومفتي الجمهورية اللبنانية الشيخ عبداللطيف دريان والبطريرك الماروني مار بشارة بطرس الراعي ورئيس الحزب التقدمي الاشتراكي السابق وليد جنبلاط، ورئيس حزب القوات اللبنانية سمير جعجع، ونائبة رئيس تيار المستقبل بهية الحريري؛ وفقاً لما ذكره تلفزيون سورية.


من جهة أخرى، قدّر وزير الاقتصاد عامر البساط حجم الخسائر للحرب التي فتحها حزب الله بمعزل عن الدولة اللبنانية منذ شهر مارس حتى اليوم بنحو 7% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي؛ أي ما يعادل حوالي ملياري دولار كإنتاج محلي ضائع كان يُفترض تحقيقه ولم يتحقق. موضحاً أن تقييم الأضرار لا بد أن يتم من خلال التمييز بين ثلاثة أنواع رئيسية من الخسائر التي لا تتشابه في طبيعتها، وتتمثل في توقف عجلة الإنتاج، وإغلاق المعامل والمصانع، وتضرر المزارع، وخسارة الوظائف، وتراجع القطاع السياحي.

بدوره، علّق رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية نواف سلام قائلاً: «إن زيارة الوزير أسعد الشيباني إلى بيروت تُعد استكمالاً لزيارتي إلى دمشق».

من جهته، أكد الوزير الشيباني أنه لا يوجد أي موعد للقاء مع حزب الله خلال هذه الزيارة، مشيراً إلى أنه إذا اقتضت مصلحة البلدين ذلك مستقبلاً، فإن سورية منفتحة على هذا الأمر.

وفي عين التينة، أوضح الشيباني أن لقاءه مع رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري يأتي في إطار تعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين، مشدداً على أن المباحثات لم تتناول ملف حزب الله.