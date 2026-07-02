أكّد الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون تمسُك بلاده بإقامة علاقات أخوية مع سورية قائمة على التنسيق وعدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية لكلا البلدين، وذلك خلال استقباله وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني في بيروت.
وقال عون: «حريصون على استقرار سورية تماماً كما تحرص سورية على استقرار لبنان»، معرباً عن ارتياحه للتنسيق بين البلدين، لا سيما في مجالات ضبط الحدود ومنع تهريب الأشخاص والسلاح وكل ما هو مسيء لأمن البلدين.
وأضاف: «أكد لي الرئيس أحمد الشرع في أكثر من لقاء واتصال أن دور سورية لن يكون مثل دورها في الماضي، وأن صفحة جديدة فُتحت بين البلدين لن تكون فيها سورية مع طرف ضد آخر بل إلى جانب جميع اللبنانيين»، معرباً عن ترحيبه بتشكيل اللجنة العليا بين البلدين للحفاظ على مصالح لبنان وسورية على حد سواء.
وذكرت الرئاسة اللبنانية أن الوزير الشيباني نقل إلى الرئيس عون تحيات الرئيس الشرع ودعوة رسمية لزيارة دمشق، مؤكداً أن زيارته تهدف إلى تعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين وتفعيل التنسيق، لا سيما في المجال الاقتصادي.
ومن المقرر أن يلتقي وزير الخارجية السورية أسعد الشيباني إلى جانب رئيس الجمهورية جوزيف عون ورئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري ورئيس الحكومة نواف سلام، ومفتي الجمهورية اللبنانية الشيخ عبداللطيف دريان والبطريرك الماروني مار بشارة بطرس الراعي ورئيس الحزب التقدمي الاشتراكي السابق وليد جنبلاط، ورئيس حزب القوات اللبنانية سمير جعجع، ونائبة رئيس تيار المستقبل بهية الحريري؛ وفقاً لما ذكره تلفزيون سورية.
من جهة أخرى، قدّر وزير الاقتصاد عامر البساط حجم الخسائر للحرب التي فتحها حزب الله بمعزل عن الدولة اللبنانية منذ شهر مارس حتى اليوم بنحو 7% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي؛ أي ما يعادل حوالي ملياري دولار كإنتاج محلي ضائع كان يُفترض تحقيقه ولم يتحقق. موضحاً أن تقييم الأضرار لا بد أن يتم من خلال التمييز بين ثلاثة أنواع رئيسية من الخسائر التي لا تتشابه في طبيعتها، وتتمثل في توقف عجلة الإنتاج، وإغلاق المعامل والمصانع، وتضرر المزارع، وخسارة الوظائف، وتراجع القطاع السياحي.
بدوره، علّق رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية نواف سلام قائلاً: «إن زيارة الوزير أسعد الشيباني إلى بيروت تُعد استكمالاً لزيارتي إلى دمشق».
من جهته، أكد الوزير الشيباني أنه لا يوجد أي موعد للقاء مع حزب الله خلال هذه الزيارة، مشيراً إلى أنه إذا اقتضت مصلحة البلدين ذلك مستقبلاً، فإن سورية منفتحة على هذا الأمر.
وفي عين التينة، أوضح الشيباني أن لقاءه مع رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري يأتي في إطار تعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين، مشدداً على أن المباحثات لم تتناول ملف حزب الله.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun affirmed his country's commitment to establishing brotherly relations with Syria based on coordination and non-interference in the internal affairs of both countries, during his reception of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani in Beirut.
Aoun stated: "We are keen on Syria's stability just as Syria is keen on Lebanon's stability," expressing his satisfaction with the coordination between the two countries, particularly in the areas of border control and preventing the smuggling of people and weapons, as well as anything that threatens the security of both nations.
He added: "President Ahmad Al-Shara has confirmed to me in several meetings and calls that Syria's role will not be like its role in the past, and that a new page has been opened between the two countries where Syria will not be on one side against another but alongside all Lebanese," expressing his welcome for the formation of a high committee between the two countries to preserve the interests of both Lebanon and Syria equally.
The Lebanese presidency reported that Minister Al-Shibani conveyed to President Aoun the greetings of President Al-Shara and an official invitation to visit Damascus, confirming that his visit aims to strengthen relations between the two countries and activate coordination, especially in the economic field.
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani is scheduled to meet with President Joseph Aoun, Speaker of the House Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic Sheikh Abdul-Latif Deryan, Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, former head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt, head of the Lebanese Forces Samir Geagea, and Deputy Head of the Future Movement Bahaa Hariri; according to what was reported by Syrian television.
On another note, Minister of Economy Amer Al-Basat estimated the losses from the war initiated by Hezbollah independently of the Lebanese state since March until today at about 7% of the GDP; equivalent to approximately two billion dollars in lost local production that was supposed to be achieved but was not. He clarified that the assessment of damages must be made by distinguishing between three main types of losses that differ in nature, which include the halt of production, the closure of factories, damage to farms, job losses, and a decline in the tourism sector.