Lebanese President Joseph Aoun affirmed his country's commitment to establishing brotherly relations with Syria based on coordination and non-interference in the internal affairs of both countries, during his reception of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani in Beirut.



Aoun stated: "We are keen on Syria's stability just as Syria is keen on Lebanon's stability," expressing his satisfaction with the coordination between the two countries, particularly in the areas of border control and preventing the smuggling of people and weapons, as well as anything that threatens the security of both nations.



He added: "President Ahmad Al-Shara has confirmed to me in several meetings and calls that Syria's role will not be like its role in the past, and that a new page has been opened between the two countries where Syria will not be on one side against another but alongside all Lebanese," expressing his welcome for the formation of a high committee between the two countries to preserve the interests of both Lebanon and Syria equally.



The Lebanese presidency reported that Minister Al-Shibani conveyed to President Aoun the greetings of President Al-Shara and an official invitation to visit Damascus, confirming that his visit aims to strengthen relations between the two countries and activate coordination, especially in the economic field.



Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani is scheduled to meet with President Joseph Aoun, Speaker of the House Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic Sheikh Abdul-Latif Deryan, Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, former head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt, head of the Lebanese Forces Samir Geagea, and Deputy Head of the Future Movement Bahaa Hariri; according to what was reported by Syrian television.



On another note, Minister of Economy Amer Al-Basat estimated the losses from the war initiated by Hezbollah independently of the Lebanese state since March until today at about 7% of the GDP; equivalent to approximately two billion dollars in lost local production that was supposed to be achieved but was not. He clarified that the assessment of damages must be made by distinguishing between three main types of losses that differ in nature, which include the halt of production, the closure of factories, damage to farms, job losses, and a decline in the tourism sector.