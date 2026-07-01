U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Wednesday) that things between the United States and Iran are going well. He added that the meetings in Qatar went smoothly.



Trump told reporters: "We had an excellent meeting with the Iranian side and we are heading towards nuclear disarmament." He added: "The meetings are very fruitful in this regard, and we will see what happens."



He noted that everyone benefits from the rise in financial markets and the decline in oil prices as well as retail sector prices, explaining that he dealt strong blows to Iran last week. He pointed out that Iran has made significant progress regarding the agreement.



For his part, a White House spokesperson told "Fox News": "Whether the memorandum of understanding fails or not, we have paved the way for nuclear disarmament from Iran," clarifying that talks regarding the agreement with Iran are ongoing.



He indicated that technical teams are holding discussions about all the terms of the memorandum of understanding with Iran, stating that President Trump prefers diplomatic solutions and believes that we and Iran have a chance to reach a good agreement.



He clarified that President Trump was clear that we will respond in kind if Iran fires at us.



"Bloomberg" reported sources saying that U.S. envoys Steve Wittekov and Jared Kushner held positive talks today in Doha regarding the implementation of the recently signed memorandum of understanding with Iran.



In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated: "The terms of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States in Islamabad are completely clear and public for everyone to see."



On another note, the commander of the Italian Joint Operations Command, Giovanni Yanouchi, confirmed that mine removal operations from the Strait of Hormuz could take two months.



The Italian news agency "AKI" quoted Yanouchi as saying during a session before the foreign affairs and defense committees of the Senate and House of Representatives: "Estimates indicate that there are dozens of mines in the strait," explaining that these mines are "advanced and sophisticated, requiring capabilities and expertise not available to all countries."



Yanouchi did not rule out "the possibility of forming a multinational mission to remove mines from the Strait of Hormuz aimed at allowing the participation of non-European and regional entities as well," noting that Italian mine sweepers are currently present in Djibouti.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry had recently announced that the mine removal operation would be carried out solely by them, according to the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States.