أكّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن الأمور بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران تسير على ما يرام. وأضاف أن الاجتماعات في قطر سارت بشكل جيد.
وقال ترمب للصحافيين: «عقدنا اجتماعاً ممتازاً مع الجانب الإيراني ونتجه نحو نزع السلاح النووي». وأضاف: «الاجتماعات مثمرة للغاية بهذا الشأن، وسنرى ما سيحدث».
وأشار إلى أن الجميع يستفيد من ارتفاع أسواق المال وتراجع أسعار النفط وكذلك أسعار قطاع التجزئة، موضحاً أنه وجّه ضربات قوية إلى إيران الأسبوع الماضي. ولفت إلى أن إيران قطعت شوطاً كبيراً بشأن الاتفاق.
بدوره، قال متحدث باسم البيت الأبيض لـ«فوكس نيوز»: «سواء فشلت مذكرة التفاهم أم لا، فقد مهدنا الطريق لنزع السلاح النووي من إيران»، موضحاً أن المحادثات بشأن الاتفاق مع إيران تتواصل.
وأشار إلى أن الفرق الفنية تعقد مناقشات بشأن كل بنود مذكرة التفاهم مع إيران، مبيناً أن الرئيس ترمب يفضل الحلول الدبلوماسية، ويرى أن لدينا ولدى إيران فرصة لإبرام اتفاق جيد.
وأوضح أن الرئيس ترمب كان واضحاً بأننا سنرد بالمثل إذا أطلقت إيران النار علينا.
ونقلت «بلومبيرغ» عن مصادر قولها إن المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر أجريا اليوم محادثات إيجابية في الدوحة بشأن تنفيذ مذكرة التفاهم الموقعة أخيراً مع إيران.
في المقابل، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي: «شروط مذكرة التفاهم بين إيران والولايات المتحدة في إسلام آباد واضحة تماماً وعلنية ليراها الجميع».
من جهة أخرى، أكّد قائد قيادة العمليات المشتركة الإيطالية جوفاني يانوتشي أن عمليات إزالة الألغام من مضيق هرمز قد تستغرق شهرين.
ونقلت وكالة أنباء «آكي» الإيطالية عن يانوتشي قوله، خلال جلسة أمام لجنتي الشؤون الخارجية والدفاع بمجلسي الشيوخ والنواب: «إن التقديرات تفيد بوجود عشرات الألغام في المضيق»، مبيناً أن هذه الألغام «متطورة ومتقدمة تتطلب قدرات وخبرات غير متوفرة لكل الدول».
ولم يستبعد يانوتشي «فرضية تشكيل بعثة متعددة الجنسيات لإزالة الألغام من مضيق هرمز تستهدف السماح بمشاركة جهات غير أوروبية وإقليمية أيضاً»، لافتاً إلى أن كاسحات ألغام إيطالية موجودة حالياً في جيبوتي.
وكانت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية قد أعلنت أخيراً، أن عملية إزالة الألغام ستنفذ من جانبها فقط، طبقاً لمذكرة التفاهم الموقعة مع الولايات المتحدة.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Wednesday) that things between the United States and Iran are going well. He added that the meetings in Qatar went smoothly.
Trump told reporters: "We had an excellent meeting with the Iranian side and we are heading towards nuclear disarmament." He added: "The meetings are very fruitful in this regard, and we will see what happens."
He noted that everyone benefits from the rise in financial markets and the decline in oil prices as well as retail sector prices, explaining that he dealt strong blows to Iran last week. He pointed out that Iran has made significant progress regarding the agreement.
For his part, a White House spokesperson told "Fox News": "Whether the memorandum of understanding fails or not, we have paved the way for nuclear disarmament from Iran," clarifying that talks regarding the agreement with Iran are ongoing.
He indicated that technical teams are holding discussions about all the terms of the memorandum of understanding with Iran, stating that President Trump prefers diplomatic solutions and believes that we and Iran have a chance to reach a good agreement.
He clarified that President Trump was clear that we will respond in kind if Iran fires at us.
"Bloomberg" reported sources saying that U.S. envoys Steve Wittekov and Jared Kushner held positive talks today in Doha regarding the implementation of the recently signed memorandum of understanding with Iran.
In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated: "The terms of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States in Islamabad are completely clear and public for everyone to see."
On another note, the commander of the Italian Joint Operations Command, Giovanni Yanouchi, confirmed that mine removal operations from the Strait of Hormuz could take two months.
The Italian news agency "AKI" quoted Yanouchi as saying during a session before the foreign affairs and defense committees of the Senate and House of Representatives: "Estimates indicate that there are dozens of mines in the strait," explaining that these mines are "advanced and sophisticated, requiring capabilities and expertise not available to all countries."
Yanouchi did not rule out "the possibility of forming a multinational mission to remove mines from the Strait of Hormuz aimed at allowing the participation of non-European and regional entities as well," noting that Italian mine sweepers are currently present in Djibouti.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry had recently announced that the mine removal operation would be carried out solely by them, according to the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States.