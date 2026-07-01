أكّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن الأمور بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران تسير على ما يرام. وأضاف أن الاجتماعات في قطر سارت بشكل جيد.


وقال ترمب للصحافيين: «عقدنا اجتماعاً ممتازاً مع الجانب الإيراني ونتجه نحو نزع السلاح النووي». وأضاف: «الاجتماعات مثمرة للغاية بهذا الشأن، وسنرى ما سيحدث».


وأشار إلى أن الجميع يستفيد من ارتفاع أسواق المال وتراجع أسعار النفط وكذلك أسعار قطاع التجزئة، موضحاً أنه وجّه ضربات قوية إلى إيران الأسبوع الماضي. ولفت إلى أن إيران قطعت شوطاً كبيراً بشأن الاتفاق.


بدوره، قال متحدث باسم البيت الأبيض لـ«فوكس نيوز»: «سواء فشلت مذكرة التفاهم أم لا، فقد مهدنا الطريق لنزع السلاح النووي من إيران»، موضحاً أن المحادثات بشأن الاتفاق مع إيران تتواصل.


وأشار إلى أن الفرق الفنية تعقد مناقشات بشأن كل بنود مذكرة التفاهم مع إيران، مبيناً أن الرئيس ترمب يفضل الحلول الدبلوماسية، ويرى أن لدينا ولدى إيران فرصة لإبرام اتفاق جيد.


وأوضح أن الرئيس ترمب كان واضحاً بأننا سنرد بالمثل إذا أطلقت إيران النار علينا.


ونقلت «بلومبيرغ» عن مصادر قولها إن المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر أجريا اليوم محادثات إيجابية في الدوحة بشأن تنفيذ مذكرة التفاهم الموقعة أخيراً مع إيران.


في المقابل، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي: «شروط مذكرة التفاهم بين إيران والولايات المتحدة في إسلام آباد واضحة تماماً وعلنية ليراها الجميع».


من جهة أخرى، أكّد قائد قيادة العمليات المشتركة الإيطالية جوفاني يانوتشي أن عمليات إزالة الألغام من مضيق هرمز قد تستغرق شهرين.


ونقلت وكالة أنباء «آكي» الإيطالية عن يانوتشي قوله، خلال جلسة أمام لجنتي الشؤون الخارجية والدفاع بمجلسي الشيوخ والنواب: «إن التقديرات تفيد بوجود عشرات الألغام في المضيق»، مبيناً أن هذه الألغام «متطورة ومتقدمة تتطلب قدرات وخبرات غير متوفرة لكل الدول».


ولم يستبعد يانوتشي «فرضية تشكيل بعثة متعددة الجنسيات لإزالة الألغام من مضيق هرمز تستهدف السماح بمشاركة جهات غير أوروبية وإقليمية أيضاً»، لافتاً إلى أن كاسحات ألغام إيطالية موجودة حالياً في جيبوتي.


وكانت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية قد أعلنت أخيراً، أن عملية إزالة الألغام ستنفذ من جانبها فقط، طبقاً لمذكرة التفاهم الموقعة مع الولايات المتحدة.