نفى وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، اليوم (الخميس)، أن يكون قد ناقش مسألة صندوق «إعادة إعمار إيران» مع دول الخليج، موضحاً أنه عقد اجتماعات مثمرة جداً معها.


وقال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، خلال مؤتمر صحفي عقب اجتماع وزراء خارجية دول الخليج والولايات المتحدة: «إن عُمان أكدت أنها لا تؤيد فرض رسوم على العبور عبر مضيق هرمز»، موضحاً أنه لم يتم نقل أي أموال إلى إيران حتى الآن.


وأشار إلى أن بلاده تراقب حركة السفن في هرمز وترفض فرض أي رسوم، مبيناً أنه لن يكون هناك سلام واستقرار في المنطقة في ظل وجود وكلاء إيران.


وأضاف أن دول الخليج لا تدعم فرض أي رسوم على الممرات المائية، مؤكداً أن بلاده ستواصل العمل والتنسيق مع دول الخليج في كل خطوة تتعلق بإيران.


وأشار إلى أن دول الخليج عبرت له عن مخاوف جدية بشأن ملفات أخرى، مبيناً أن مذكرة التفاهم ليست اتفاقاً شاملاً، وإنما تضع الخطوط العريضة للمفاوضات.


وأفصح روبيو عن أهمية زيارته إلى المنطقة قائلاً: «جئت إلى المنطقة كي أطمئن شركاءنا بأننا لن نوافق على أي إجراء يقوض أمنهم أو يمثل تهديداً لهم».


واتهم روبيو إيران بالتدخل في الشؤون الداخلية لدول المنطقة، قائلاً: «إيران تمول جماعات عدة مثل حزب الله في لبنان، والحوثيون في اليمن، وهي بذلك تتدخل في شؤون هذه الدول».


وأضاف روبيو: «ندخل الآن مرحلة جديدة نأمل أن تؤدي إلى السلام، والرئيس ترمب يؤكد انفتاحه على السلام الذي يضمن أمن وازدهار الولايات المتحدة ودول الخليج».


وحول مفاوضات لبنان وإسرائيل، قال روبيو: «نعمل بجدية للتوصل إلى اتفاق نيات بين لبنان وإسرائيل يمكن البناء عليه»، مبيناً أن المفاوضات اللبنانية الإسرائيلية في واشنطن مستمرة اليوم.


ولفت إلى أن نتائج يوم أمس من المفاوضات بين لبنان وإسرائيل كانت جيدة جداً.