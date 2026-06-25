U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied today (Thursday) that he had discussed the issue of the "Iran Reconstruction Fund" with Gulf countries, clarifying that he held very fruitful meetings with them.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated during a press conference following a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Gulf states and the United States: "Oman confirmed that it does not support imposing transit fees through the Strait of Hormuz," explaining that no funds have been transferred to Iran so far.



He pointed out that his country is monitoring ship movements in Hormuz and rejects the imposition of any fees, indicating that there will be no peace and stability in the region as long as Iran's proxies are present.



He added that the Gulf countries do not support imposing any fees on waterways, affirming that his country will continue to work and coordinate with the Gulf states on every step related to Iran.



He noted that the Gulf countries expressed serious concerns to him regarding other issues, clarifying that the memorandum of understanding is not a comprehensive agreement, but rather outlines the framework for negotiations.



Rubio revealed the importance of his visit to the region, saying: "I came to the region to reassure our partners that we will not agree to any action that undermines their security or poses a threat to them."



Rubio accused Iran of interfering in the internal affairs of the countries in the region, stating: "Iran funds several groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, thus intervening in the affairs of these countries."



Rubio added: "We are now entering a new phase that we hope will lead to peace, and President Trump is affirming his openness to peace that guarantees the security and prosperity of the United States and the Gulf countries."



Regarding negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, Rubio said: "We are working seriously to reach a goodwill agreement between Lebanon and Israel that can be built upon," noting that the Lebanese-Israeli negotiations in Washington are ongoing today.



He pointed out that the results from yesterday's negotiations between Lebanon and Israel were very good.