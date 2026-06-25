The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, confirmed today (Thursday) that the joint ministerial meeting between the Council and the United States discussed many issues, primarily the situation in the region and ways to enhance its security and stability, as well as efforts for de-escalation and mediation.



Al-Budaiwi stated: "During the meeting, it was emphasized that any future understandings or arrangements must include the requirements of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to preserve the interests of the Council's states and ensure their security and stability. They should be based on the principles of international law, respect for the sovereignty of states, good neighborliness, and non-interference in internal affairs, which contributes to consolidating regional security and stability." He affirmed the Council's countries' welcome of all diplomatic efforts that contribute to de-escalation and enhance security and stability in the region, ensuring the security of maritime corridors, including the Strait of Hormuz, freedom of navigation, and respect for the rules of international law, achieving security and prosperity for the peoples of the region and the world.



For his part, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi affirmed the Sultanate's support for the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and Iran, and the importance of successfully achieving its objectives to attain the desired peace and restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and ensure its safe flow.



The Oman News Agency quoted Al-Busaidi as saying, during his participation in the joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf states and the United States in Manama, that the Sultanate of Oman, as a coastal state of the strait, has a special responsibility in supporting international efforts aimed at securing maritime navigation in accordance with its responsibilities and commitments under international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.



He confirmed that future arrangements related to the strait do not involve imposing any fees for passage.