أكد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي جاسم البديوي، اليوم (الخميس)، أن الاجتماع الوزاري المشترك بين مجلس التعاون والولايات المتحدة بحث العديد من الملفات، وفي مقدمتها الأوضاع في المنطقة وسبل تعزيز أمنها واستقرارها، وجهود التهدئة والوساطة.


وقال البديوي: «تم خلال الاجتماع التأكيد على أن أي تفاهمات أو ترتيبات مستقبلية يجب أن تتضمن متطلبات دول مجلس التعاون بما يحفظ مصالح دول المجلس ويضمن أمنها واستقرارها، وأن تستند إلى مبادئ القانون الدولي واحترام سيادة الدول وحسن الجوار وعدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية، بما يسهم في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي»، مؤكداً ترحيب دول المجلس بكل الجهود الدبلوماسية التي تسهم في خفض التصعيد وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، وضمان أمن الممرات البحرية، بما في ذلك مضيق هرمز، وحرية الملاحة، واحترام قواعد القانون الدولي، بما يحقق الأمن والازدهار لشعوب المنطقة والعالم.


بدوره، أكد وزير الخارجية العماني بدر البوسعيدي تأييد السلطنة لمذكرة التفاهم الموقعة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وأهمية إنجاح مقاصدها في سبيل تحقيق السلام المنشود، واستعادة حرية الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز وضمان انسيابها الآمن.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء العمانية عن البوسعيدي قوله، خلال مشاركته في الاجتماع الوزاري المشترك بين دول الخليج والولايات المتحدة في المنامة، إن سلطنة عُمان، بوصفها دولة مشاطئة للمضيق، تضطلع بمسؤولية خاصة في دعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تأمين الملاحة البحرية وفقاً لمسؤولياتها والتزاماتها بموجب القانون الدولي واتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لقانون البحار.


وأكد أن الترتيبات المستقبلية المتعلقة بالمضيق لا تنطوي على فرض أي رسوم على العبور.