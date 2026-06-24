أعلنت باكستان أن المفاوضات التقنية على مستوى الخبراء بين أمريكا وإيران ستستأنف بوساطة باكستانية - قطرية الأسبوع القادم.


وأوضح متحدث باسم الخارجية الباكستانية في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن محادثات المستوى التقني مستمرة بين الجانبين رغم أخذ المشاركين استراحة من حين لآخر.


وأكد أن بلاده تجري اتصالات مع الفريقين الأمريكي والإيراني لتنفيذ فعال لمذكرة التفاهم التي وقعت في 18 يونيو بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ونظيره الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان. ولفت إلى أن الاتفاق الأولي نص على خط تواصل مباشر بين الجانبين الأمريكي والإيراني لتفادي المشاكل.


من جانبه، اعتبر رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف أن وقف إطلاق النار وإنهاء الحرب في لبنان «لا يقل أهمية عن وقف إطلاق النار وإنهاء الحرب على إيران».


فيما أكد رئيس الوزراء القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن، أن إنشاء خط ساخن بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران ضروري لمنع الجهات الخارجة عن القانون من عرقلة إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، متوقعاً أن تستأنف الدوحة إنتاج الغاز الطبيعي المسال بوتيرة طبيعية، في غضون أسابيع قليلة.


وأضاف في تصريحات لصحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز» نشرت الأربعاء، أن الخط الساخن الذي اتفقت عليه الأطراف في محادثات سويسرا «ضروري لمواجهة التضليل، وضمان التنسيق أثناء إزالة الألغام من الممر المائي الحيوي».


وكان رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف شدد أمس (الثلاثاء) على أن بلاده ستواصل جهودها الدبلوماسية حتى الوصول إلى سلام دائم في المنطقة، مؤكداً أهمية الحوار والتفاوض في معالجة الأزمات الإقليمية.


وأعرب عن أمله في أن تفضي المفاوضات الفنية الجارية بين طهران وواشنطن إلى اتفاق مستدام يعزز الاستقرار الإقليمي.


وعقدت أمريكا وإيران محادثات مطولة في سويسرا ليل الأحد الإثنين بحضور الوسيطين القطري والباكستاني، ووصف الطرفان الأجواء بأنها كانت إيجابية وأن المحادثات حققت تقدما، عقب أيام قليلة من توقيع مذكرة التفاهم.


واتفق المجتمعون في سويسرا على إنشاء لجان عمل من أجل متابعة ملفات العقوبات الأمريكية على طهران والإفراج عن الأموال الإيرانية المجمدة في الخارج، فضلا عن مضيق هرمز، وملف لبنان.