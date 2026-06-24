Pakistan announced that technical negotiations at the expert level between the United States and Iran will resume next week with Pakistani-Qatari mediation.



A spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry clarified at a press conference today (Wednesday) that technical talks are ongoing between the two sides, despite participants taking breaks from time to time.



He confirmed that his country is in contact with both the American and Iranian teams for the effective implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed on June 18 between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Bezhakian. He noted that the initial agreement stipulated a direct communication line between the American and Iranian sides to avoid problems.



For his part, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf considered that a ceasefire and ending the war in Lebanon "is no less important than a ceasefire and ending the war on Iran."



Meanwhile, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman confirmed that establishing a hotline between the United States and Iran is essential to prevent rogue elements from obstructing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, expecting that Doha will resume liquefied natural gas production at a normal pace within a few weeks.



In statements to the "Financial Times" published on Wednesday, he added that the hotline agreed upon by the parties in the Switzerland talks "is necessary to counter misinformation and ensure coordination during the demining of the vital waterway."



Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif emphasized yesterday (Tuesday) that his country will continue its diplomatic efforts until achieving lasting peace in the region, affirming the importance of dialogue and negotiation in addressing regional crises.



He expressed hope that the ongoing technical negotiations between Tehran and Washington would lead to a sustainable agreement that enhances regional stability.



The U.S. and Iran held extensive talks in Switzerland late Sunday into Monday with the presence of Qatari and Pakistani mediators, with both sides describing the atmosphere as positive and that the talks made progress, just days after signing the memorandum of understanding.



The participants in Switzerland agreed to establish working committees to follow up on the issues of U.S. sanctions on Tehran, the release of Iranian funds frozen abroad, as well as the Strait of Hormuz and the Lebanon file.