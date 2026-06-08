U.S. President Donald Trump called on Israel and Iran to immediately cease fire today, Monday, in a post on his platform "Truth Social."



Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced that the bloc has imposed sanctions on individuals and entities in Iran due to "threats to freedom of navigation."



Kalash's remarks came to reporters during a meeting of EU defense ministers in Cyprus. No additional details have been provided yet.



The Iranian news agency "Fars" quoted a military source as saying that any further attack on Iran's energy infrastructure would be met with a direct response against all oil, gas, and petrochemical facilities in the region.



The Iranian news agency "Mehr" reported that a "hostile drone" was shot down over Tehran on Monday, following reports of explosions heard in the Iranian capital.



The confrontation between Israel and Iran has escalated, representing a serious escalation that puts the declared ceasefire in the region to a difficult test and threatens to undermine hopes for a deal to end the war in the Middle East.



The Israeli strikes on Iran came just hours after President Trump urged Israel to refrain from responding to Tehran.



Trump sought to rein in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel accused Iran of committing a "grave mistake." He said, according to journalist Barak Ravid from Axios, "I will call Bibi now and ask him not to respond."



He added, "Israel has carried out its strike, and Iran has carried out its strike, and we do not need more strikes."



In a separate interview with Fox News, Trump clarified, "What I suggest to Iran: You have launched your missiles, that’s enough, go back to the negotiating table and make a deal."



Tehran, for its part, confirmed that any agreement to end the war permanently must also include Lebanon, as Israel continues its operations against Hezbollah, which is supported by Tehran, prompting Iran to respond with missiles against Israel, and the series of missile responses has not stopped since Sunday.



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei stated in press remarks that "it is natural for the current diplomatic path to be affected in order to put an end to this imposed war" on Iran. However, he said that Tehran continues to exchange messages and discussions with the United States through the Pakistani mediator. He added that diplomatic consultations continue, of course, under all circumstances.