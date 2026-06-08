دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الإثنين)، إسرائيل وإيران إلى التوقف فوراً عن إطلاق النار.وقال ترمب إن إسرائيل وإيران تسعيان إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار، معتبراً أن المفاوضات النهائية بشأن السلام جارية، إلا أنه حذر من أن "الجهل أو الغباء" قد يعرقلان ذلك.

وأضاف في منشور على منصة "تروث سوشيال"، أن الحصار البحري على إيران سيستمر، وبكامل قوته إلى حين التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي، داعيا إلى ضرورة أن تتحرك الأمور بشكل أسرع.


فيما أعلنت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية بالاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس، أن التكتل فرض عقوبات على أفراد وكيانات إيرانية بسبب «تهديد حرية الملاحة البحرية».


وجاءت تصريحات كالاس للصحفيين، خلال اجتماع لوزراء دفاع دول الاتحاد الأوروبي في قبرص. ولم تقدم بعد أي تفاصيل إضافية.


ونقلت وكالة «فارس» الإيرانية عن مصدر عسكري قوله: إن أي هجوم آخر على البنية التحتية للطاقة في إيران، سيُقابل بردّ مباشر ضد جميع منشآت النفط والغاز والبتروكيماويات في المنطقة.


وأفادت وكالة «مهر» الإيرانية، بأن «طائرة مسيّرة معادية» أُسقطت فوق طهران، الإثنين، بعد تقارير عن سماع دوي انفجارات في العاصمة الإيرانية.


وتجدّدت المواجهة بين إسرائيل وإيران، فيما يمثّل تصعيداً خطيراً يضع وقف إطلاق النار المُعلن في المنطقة أمام اختبار صعب، ويهدد بتقويض الآمال بالتوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.


وجاءت الضربات الإسرائيلية على إيران بعد ساعات من دعوة الرئيس ترمب إسرائيل إلى الامتناع عن الرد على طهران.


وكان ترمب سعى إلى كبح جماح رئيس الحكومة الإسرائيلية بنيامين نتنياهو، بعدما اتهمت إسرائيل إيران بارتكاب «خطأ جسيم». وقال، وفق ما نقل الصحفي باراك رافيد من موقع «أكسيوس» Axios «سأتصل ببيبي الآن لأطلب منه عدم الرد».


وأضاف: «لقد نفذت إسرائيل ضربتها وإيران نفّذت ضربتها، ولا نحتاج إلى ضربات أخرى».


وفي مقابلة منفصلة مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز» Fox News، أوضح ترمب «ما أقترحه على إيران: لقد أطلقت صواريخك، هذا يكفي، عودي إلى طاولة المفاوضات وأبرمي اتفاقاً».


وأكدت طهران من جهتها أن أي اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب بصورة دائمة يجب أن يشمل لبنان أيضاً، إذ تواصل إسرائيل عملياتها ضد حزب الله المدعوم من طهران، الأمر الذي استدعى إيران للرد بصواريخ على إسرائيل، ولم تتوقف سلسلة الردود الصاروخية منذ أمس الأحد.


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، في تصريحات صحفية، إنه «من الطبيعي أن يتأثر المسار الدبلوماسي الراهن لوضع حد لهذه الحرب المفروضة» على إيران. إلا أنه قال إن طهران تواصل تبادل الرسائل والمباحثات مع الولايات المتحدة عبر الوسيط الباكستاني. وأضاف أن المشاورات الدبلوماسية تتواصل بطبيعة الحال في كل الظروف.