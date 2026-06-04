انتقد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس)، تصويتاً في مجلس النواب الأمريكي يهدف إلى الحد من صلاحياته في إدارة العمليات العسكرية، مؤكداً أن التصويت «لا قيمة له».


وكتب ترمب في منشور عبر منصة «تروث سوشيال»: «أمس، وفي تصويت لا معنى له، صوّت مجلس النواب، بأربعة جمهوريين سيئين وجميع الديمقراطيين، للحد من صلاحياتي في إدارة الحرب، وذلك في منتصف مفاوضاتي النهائية لإنهاء الحرب مع إيران. من يفعل مثل هذا الشيء غير الوطني؟ إنهم يعرفون أين تقف المفاوضات».


كراهية الديمقراطيين لترمب


وأضاف ترمب أن ما وصفه بـ«متلازمة كراهية ترمب» تدفع الديمقراطيين إلى اتخاذ مثل هذه الخطوات، متهماً إياهم بالسعي إلى إفشال بلاده بدلاً من منحه «انتصاراً آخر» من بين انتصاراته العديدة.


كما هاجم ترمب النواب الجمهوريين الأربعة الذين صوّتوا لصالح القرار، قائلاً إنهم «يستعرضون أنفسهم ويجب أن يخجلوا من فعلتهم».


وكان مجلس النواب الأمريكي قد صوّت، أمس، على مشروع قرار يدعو إلى إنهاء العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران، بعد انضمام أربعة نواب جمهوريين إلى الديمقراطيين في التصويت لصالحه، وهم: توماس ماسي، وبراين فيتزباتريك، وتوم باريت، ووارن ديفيدسون، في خطوة تعكس انقساماً داخل الكونغرس بشأن العمليات العسكرية، رغم رفض البيت الأبيض وقيادة الحزب الجمهوري للقرار.


أهمية تصويت البرلمان


وصوّت المجلس لصالح القرار بأغلبية 215 صوتاً مقابل 208 أصوات. ويقضي مشروع القرار، الذي تقدم به كبير الديمقراطيين في لجنة الشؤون الخارجية بمجلس النواب جريجوري ميكس، بأن تسحب الإدارة الأمريكية قواتها من الأعمال العدائية ضد إيران، ما لم يصوّت الكونغرس على إعلان حرب أو يمنح تفويضاً باستخدام القوة العسكرية ضدها.


وأوضحت شبكة «إن بي سي نيوز» أن القرار لا يُلزم الرئيس بإنهاء العمليات العسكرية، لكنه يمثل موقفاً رمزياً يعكس رفض مجلس النواب للتصعيد العسكري.


وأضافت الشبكة أن التصويت قد يمنح زخماً لمشروع قرار مماثل في مجلس الشيوخ، كان قد تجاوز مرحلة إجرائية الشهر الماضي، لكنه لم يُطرح للتصويت النهائي بعد، مشيرة إلى أن نسخة مجلس الشيوخ تتضمن إجراءات أكثر إلزاماً، إذ ستجبر الرئيس على إنهاء العمليات العسكرية في حال عدم الحصول على موافقة الكونغرس، لكنها ستظل بحاجة إلى موافقة مجلس النواب، كما يمكن للرئيس استخدام حق النقض (الفيتو) ضدها.


وأشارت الشبكة إلى أن رئيس مجلس النواب مايك جونسون ومعظم الجمهوريين عارضوا القرار، معتبرين أنه يقوض موقف ترمب وفريقه التفاوضي في وقت تسعى فيه الإدارة الأمريكية إلى التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران.


انتقادات لقرار البرلمان


وقال رئيس لجنة الشؤون الخارجية في مجلس النواب براين ماست إن التصويت «مجرد خطوة سياسية غير مجدية»، مضيفاً أنه «لا ديمقراطياً ولا جمهورياً يملك صلاحية تحديد نوع القوات التي يمكن سحبها»، لكنه اعتبر في الوقت نفسه أن القرار «يضعف موقف الرئيس خلال المفاوضات مع إيران».


وكان من المقرر طرح القرار للتصويت قبل عطلة «يوم الذكرى» في 21 مايو، إلا أنه سُحب بشكل مفاجئ من جدول الأعمال، بعد مؤشرات على أن غياب عدد من النواب الجمهوريين قد يمنع قيادة الحزب من حشد الأصوات الكافية لإسقاطه.


وسبق أن نجح الجمهوريون في منع إقرار ثلاثة مشاريع قرارات مماثلة تتعلق بصلاحيات الحرب، فيما انتهى أحدث تصويت الأسبوع الماضي بالتعادل 212 مقابل 212.