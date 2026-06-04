U.S. President Donald Trump criticized a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives today (Thursday) aimed at limiting his powers in managing military operations, asserting that the vote is "worthless."



Trump wrote in a post on the "Truth Social" platform: "Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, with four bad Republicans and all the Democrats, to limit my powers in managing the war, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the war with Iran. Who does such an unpatriotic thing? They know where the negotiations stand."



The Democrats' Hatred for Trump



Trump added that what he described as the "Trump Hatred Syndrome" drives Democrats to take such steps, accusing them of seeking to undermine his country instead of granting him "another victory" among his many victories.



He also attacked the four Republican representatives who voted in favor of the resolution, saying they are "showboating and should be ashamed of their actions."



The U.S. House of Representatives voted yesterday on a resolution calling for the end of military operations against Iran, after four Republican representatives joined the Democrats in voting for it: Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett, and Warren Davidson, in a move that reflects a division within Congress regarding military operations, despite the White House and Republican leadership's rejection of the resolution.



The Importance of the Parliamentary Vote



The House voted in favor of the resolution by a majority of 215 votes to 208. The resolution, introduced by the senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory Meeks, stipulates that the U.S. administration must withdraw its forces from hostilities against Iran unless Congress votes to declare war or grants authorization to use military force against it.



NBC News clarified that the resolution does not obligate the president to end military operations, but it represents a symbolic stance reflecting the House's rejection of military escalation.



The network added that the vote could give momentum to a similar resolution in the Senate, which had passed a procedural stage last month but has not yet been brought to a final vote, noting that the Senate version includes more binding measures, as it would force the president to end military operations if Congress does not approve, but it would still require the House's approval, and the president could use his veto against it.



The network pointed out that House Speaker Mike Johnson and most Republicans opposed the resolution, considering it undermines Trump's position and his negotiating team at a time when the U.S. administration is seeking to reach an agreement with Iran.



Criticism of the Parliamentary Decision



Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast stated that the vote is "just a pointless political step," adding that "neither a Democrat nor a Republican has the authority to determine what type of forces can be withdrawn," but he also considered that the resolution "weakens the president's position during negotiations with Iran."



The resolution was scheduled to be brought to a vote before the "Memorial Day" holiday on May 21, but it was unexpectedly pulled from the agenda after indications that the absence of several Republican representatives could prevent party leadership from rallying enough votes to defeat it.



Republicans had previously succeeded in blocking the passage of three similar resolutions related to war powers, while the latest vote last week ended in a tie of 212 to 212.