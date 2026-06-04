انتقد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس)، تصويتاً في مجلس النواب الأمريكي يهدف إلى الحد من صلاحياته في إدارة العمليات العسكرية، مؤكداً أن التصويت «لا قيمة له».
وكتب ترمب في منشور عبر منصة «تروث سوشيال»: «أمس، وفي تصويت لا معنى له، صوّت مجلس النواب، بأربعة جمهوريين سيئين وجميع الديمقراطيين، للحد من صلاحياتي في إدارة الحرب، وذلك في منتصف مفاوضاتي النهائية لإنهاء الحرب مع إيران. من يفعل مثل هذا الشيء غير الوطني؟ إنهم يعرفون أين تقف المفاوضات».
كراهية الديمقراطيين لترمب
وأضاف ترمب أن ما وصفه بـ«متلازمة كراهية ترمب» تدفع الديمقراطيين إلى اتخاذ مثل هذه الخطوات، متهماً إياهم بالسعي إلى إفشال بلاده بدلاً من منحه «انتصاراً آخر» من بين انتصاراته العديدة.
كما هاجم ترمب النواب الجمهوريين الأربعة الذين صوّتوا لصالح القرار، قائلاً إنهم «يستعرضون أنفسهم ويجب أن يخجلوا من فعلتهم».
وكان مجلس النواب الأمريكي قد صوّت، أمس، على مشروع قرار يدعو إلى إنهاء العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران، بعد انضمام أربعة نواب جمهوريين إلى الديمقراطيين في التصويت لصالحه، وهم: توماس ماسي، وبراين فيتزباتريك، وتوم باريت، ووارن ديفيدسون، في خطوة تعكس انقساماً داخل الكونغرس بشأن العمليات العسكرية، رغم رفض البيت الأبيض وقيادة الحزب الجمهوري للقرار.
أهمية تصويت البرلمان
وصوّت المجلس لصالح القرار بأغلبية 215 صوتاً مقابل 208 أصوات. ويقضي مشروع القرار، الذي تقدم به كبير الديمقراطيين في لجنة الشؤون الخارجية بمجلس النواب جريجوري ميكس، بأن تسحب الإدارة الأمريكية قواتها من الأعمال العدائية ضد إيران، ما لم يصوّت الكونغرس على إعلان حرب أو يمنح تفويضاً باستخدام القوة العسكرية ضدها.
وأوضحت شبكة «إن بي سي نيوز» أن القرار لا يُلزم الرئيس بإنهاء العمليات العسكرية، لكنه يمثل موقفاً رمزياً يعكس رفض مجلس النواب للتصعيد العسكري.
وأضافت الشبكة أن التصويت قد يمنح زخماً لمشروع قرار مماثل في مجلس الشيوخ، كان قد تجاوز مرحلة إجرائية الشهر الماضي، لكنه لم يُطرح للتصويت النهائي بعد، مشيرة إلى أن نسخة مجلس الشيوخ تتضمن إجراءات أكثر إلزاماً، إذ ستجبر الرئيس على إنهاء العمليات العسكرية في حال عدم الحصول على موافقة الكونغرس، لكنها ستظل بحاجة إلى موافقة مجلس النواب، كما يمكن للرئيس استخدام حق النقض (الفيتو) ضدها.
وأشارت الشبكة إلى أن رئيس مجلس النواب مايك جونسون ومعظم الجمهوريين عارضوا القرار، معتبرين أنه يقوض موقف ترمب وفريقه التفاوضي في وقت تسعى فيه الإدارة الأمريكية إلى التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران.
انتقادات لقرار البرلمان
وقال رئيس لجنة الشؤون الخارجية في مجلس النواب براين ماست إن التصويت «مجرد خطوة سياسية غير مجدية»، مضيفاً أنه «لا ديمقراطياً ولا جمهورياً يملك صلاحية تحديد نوع القوات التي يمكن سحبها»، لكنه اعتبر في الوقت نفسه أن القرار «يضعف موقف الرئيس خلال المفاوضات مع إيران».
وكان من المقرر طرح القرار للتصويت قبل عطلة «يوم الذكرى» في 21 مايو، إلا أنه سُحب بشكل مفاجئ من جدول الأعمال، بعد مؤشرات على أن غياب عدد من النواب الجمهوريين قد يمنع قيادة الحزب من حشد الأصوات الكافية لإسقاطه.
وسبق أن نجح الجمهوريون في منع إقرار ثلاثة مشاريع قرارات مماثلة تتعلق بصلاحيات الحرب، فيما انتهى أحدث تصويت الأسبوع الماضي بالتعادل 212 مقابل 212.
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives today (Thursday) aimed at limiting his powers in managing military operations, asserting that the vote is "worthless."
Trump wrote in a post on the "Truth Social" platform: "Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, with four bad Republicans and all the Democrats, to limit my powers in managing the war, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the war with Iran. Who does such an unpatriotic thing? They know where the negotiations stand."
The Democrats' Hatred for Trump
Trump added that what he described as the "Trump Hatred Syndrome" drives Democrats to take such steps, accusing them of seeking to undermine his country instead of granting him "another victory" among his many victories.
He also attacked the four Republican representatives who voted in favor of the resolution, saying they are "showboating and should be ashamed of their actions."
The U.S. House of Representatives voted yesterday on a resolution calling for the end of military operations against Iran, after four Republican representatives joined the Democrats in voting for it: Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett, and Warren Davidson, in a move that reflects a division within Congress regarding military operations, despite the White House and Republican leadership's rejection of the resolution.
The Importance of the Parliamentary Vote
The House voted in favor of the resolution by a majority of 215 votes to 208. The resolution, introduced by the senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory Meeks, stipulates that the U.S. administration must withdraw its forces from hostilities against Iran unless Congress votes to declare war or grants authorization to use military force against it.
NBC News clarified that the resolution does not obligate the president to end military operations, but it represents a symbolic stance reflecting the House's rejection of military escalation.
The network added that the vote could give momentum to a similar resolution in the Senate, which had passed a procedural stage last month but has not yet been brought to a final vote, noting that the Senate version includes more binding measures, as it would force the president to end military operations if Congress does not approve, but it would still require the House's approval, and the president could use his veto against it.
The network pointed out that House Speaker Mike Johnson and most Republicans opposed the resolution, considering it undermines Trump's position and his negotiating team at a time when the U.S. administration is seeking to reach an agreement with Iran.
Criticism of the Parliamentary Decision
Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast stated that the vote is "just a pointless political step," adding that "neither a Democrat nor a Republican has the authority to determine what type of forces can be withdrawn," but he also considered that the resolution "weakens the president's position during negotiations with Iran."
The resolution was scheduled to be brought to a vote before the "Memorial Day" holiday on May 21, but it was unexpectedly pulled from the agenda after indications that the absence of several Republican representatives could prevent party leadership from rallying enough votes to defeat it.
Republicans had previously succeeded in blocking the passage of three similar resolutions related to war powers, while the latest vote last week ended in a tie of 212 to 212.