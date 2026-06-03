The Civil Aviation Authority in Kuwait announced today (Wednesday) the resumption of all flights of "Kuwait Airways" only, from Kuwait International Airport via Terminal T4, following Iranian attacks that caused significant damage to Terminal T1.

The authority stated in a statement that this decision comes "after the technical teams and relevant authorities completed the assessment of the damages and took the necessary measures to ensure the safety of operational processes," explaining that the decision to resume operations "was made following field inspections and technical evaluations conducted by the relevant authorities in coordination with various concerned government entities, to ensure the readiness of the terminal to receive flights and passengers."

It called on travelers wishing to continue their journeys to "coordinate directly with Kuwait Airways to know their flight schedules and confirm travel details."

Kuwait Airways Chairman Abdul Mohsen Al-Faqaan had previously stated that the airport would reopen within half an hour to an hour.

Al-Faqaan said in television statements that the reopening of the airport after the suspension of flights comes in coordination with the relevant authorities, indicating that flights will return to normal again.

He affirmed that the security and safety of passengers and aircraft are the top priorities of all measures taken.

For its part, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Iranian attacks on civilian targets in Kuwait and Bahrain, including the targeting of Kuwait Airport, clarifying that the Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait represent a violation of the sovereignty of both countries and a breach of international law principles.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry stated that Qatar rejects the targeting of civilian facilities and emphasizes the necessity of sparing the region the repercussions of these attacks and working to de-escalate tensions.

Kuwait Airport was subjected to an attack by drones and ballistic missiles this morning, resulting in one death and several injuries, in addition to significant damage to airport facilities. The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, describing it as an "organized Iranian aggressive approach."

At the same time, Bahraini defenses intercepted three missiles and several Iranian drones and destroyed them, condemning what it described as an "organized Iranian aggressive approach" targeting civilian sites in the Kingdom of Bahrain.