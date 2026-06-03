أعلنت هيئة الطيران المدني في الكويت، اليوم (الأربعاء)، استئناف جميع رحلات «الخطوط الجوية الكويتية» فقط، من مطار الكويت الدولي عبر مبنى الركاب T4، وذلك بعد هجمات إيرانية تسببت بأضرار جسيمة لمبنى الركاب T1.

وذكرت الهيئة في بيان، أن هذا القرار يأتي «بعد انتهاء الفرق الفنية والجهات المختصة من تقييم الأضرار واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان سلامة العمليات التشغيلية»، موضحة إن قرار استئناف التشغيل «جاء عقب معاينات ميدانية وتقييمات فنية أجرتها الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع مختلف الجهات الحكومية المعنية، للتأكد من جاهزية المبنى لاستقبال الرحلات والمسافرين».

ودعت المسافرين الراغبين بمواصلة رحلاتهم إلى «التنسيق المباشر مع شركة الخطوط الجوية الكويتية، لمعرفة مواعيد رحلاتهم والتأكد من تفاصيل السفر».

وكان رئيس مجلس إدارة الخطوط الجوية الكويتية عبدالمحسن الفقعان قد قال في وقت سابق، أن المطار سيُعاد فتحه خلال نصف ساعة إلى ساعة.

وقال الفقعان في تصريحات تلفزيونية إن إعادة فتح المطار بعد تعليق الرحلات تأتي بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، مبيناً أن الرحلات ستعود إلى طبيعتها مجدداً.

وأكد الفقان أن أمن وسلامة الركاب والطائرات يأتيان في مقدمة أولويات جميع الإجراءات المتخذة.

بدورها، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية القطرية إدانتها للهجمات الإيرانية على الأعيان المدنية في الكويت والبحرين، بما في ذلك استهداف مطار الكويت، موضحة أن الهجمات الإيرانية على البحرين والكويت تمثل انتهاكاً لسيادة البلدين وخرقاً لمبادئ القانون الدولي.

وقالت الخارجية القطرية إن قطر ترفض استهداف المنشآت المدنية، وتشدد على ضرورة تجنيب المنطقة تبعات هذه الهجمات والعمل على خفض التصعيد.

وكان مطار الكويت قد تعرض لهجوم بطائرات مسيّرة وصواريخ باليستية صباح اليوم، ما أسفر عن وفاة شخص وإصابة آخرين، إضافة إلى أضرار جسيمة في منشآت المطار. ونددت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية في بيان بالهجوم، الذي وصفته بأنه «نهج عدواني إيراني منظم».

وفي الوقت ذاته، اعترضت الدفاعات البحرينية ثلاثة صواريخ وعدداً من الطائرات المسيّرة الإيرانية ودمرتها، منددة بما وصفته بـ«النهج العدواني الإيراني المنظم» الذي يستهدف الأعيان المدنية في مملكة البحرين.