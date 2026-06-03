أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي منخرط في المحادثات الحالية معه، وقد يلتقيه في وقت ما.


وقال ترمب لصحيفة «نيويورك بوست»: إن الموقف مع إيران يتطور بسرعة وسيكون جيداً جداً، موضحاً أن إيران وافقت على عدم امتلاك سلاح نووي.


وأشار ترمب إلى أنه تلقى إفادة بأن الزعيم الأعلى الإيراني يعطي موافقته على المحادثات ومنخرط فيها، مبيناً أن أسعار الغاز ستنخفض في القريب العاجل.

وأضاف ترمب: «لسنا بحاجة الآن لنشر قوات برية في إيران»، متوقعاً استمرار الحصار على إيران إلى سبتمبر القادم قائلاً : «لا أرجح أن الأمر سيحل سريعاً»


وحول الوضع في لبنان، قال ترمب: إن الصراع المستمر بين رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ولبنان يزعجه، موضحاً أنه أجرى محادثة غاضبة مع نتنياهو وأبلغه بأنه منزعج من القتال المستمر مع لبنان.


وجاءت تصريحات ترمب بعد ساعات من اعتداءات إيرانية على الكويت أدت إلى مقتل شخص وإصابة آخرين، كما اعترضت البحرين 3 صواريخ ومسيّرات إيرانية.


وفي سياق متصل، نقلت شبكة «إي بي سي نيوز» اليوم عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم إن الرئيس ترمب يطالب طهران بتقديم تنازلات نووية محددة كتابياً كجزء من اتفاق مبدئي، مبينة أن المفاوضين الإيرانيين قدّموا في السابق ضمانات شفهية بأن النظام سيوافق في نهاية المطاف على شروط معينة تتعلق بالبرنامج النووي.


وأشارت إلى أن ترمب قرر خلال اجتماعه الأخير أن الالتزامات الإيرانية لم تكن قوية بما فيه الكفاية.


وكان وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو قد قال، أمس، إن واشنطن لن تخفف العقوبات على إيران فيما يخص مضيق هرمز، مبيناً أن العقوبات متعلقة بملف إيران النووي وليس بالمضيق.


وأشار روبيو إلى أن إيران هي من تسعى إلى الاتفاق وليس أمريكا، مبيناً أن الإيرانيين وافقوا على التفاوض بشأن التخلي عن البرنامج النووي.