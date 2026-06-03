U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Wednesday) that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is engaged in current talks with him and may meet with him at some point.



Trump told the New York Post that the situation with Iran is evolving rapidly and will be very good, explaining that Iran has agreed not to possess nuclear weapons.



He indicated that he has received information that the Iranian Supreme Leader is giving his approval for the talks and is involved in them, stating that gas prices will drop soon.

Trump added, "We don't need to deploy ground troops in Iran right now," expecting the blockade on Iran to continue until next September, saying, "I don't anticipate that this will be resolved quickly."



Regarding the situation in Lebanon, Trump said that the ongoing conflict between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanon bothers him, explaining that he had an angry conversation with Netanyahu and told him that he is disturbed by the ongoing fighting with Lebanon.



Trump's statements came hours after Iranian attacks on Kuwait resulted in one death and several injuries, and Bahrain intercepted three Iranian missiles and drones.



In a related context, ABC News reported today that U.S. officials said President Trump is demanding that Tehran provide specific written nuclear concessions as part of a preliminary agreement, noting that Iranian negotiators had previously offered verbal assurances that the regime would eventually agree to certain conditions regarding the nuclear program.



It was noted that Trump decided during his last meeting that the Iranian commitments were not strong enough.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said yesterday that Washington will not ease sanctions on Iran concerning the Strait of Hormuz, explaining that the sanctions are related to Iran's nuclear file and not the strait.



Rubio pointed out that Iran is the one seeking the agreement, not America, stating that the Iranians have agreed to negotiate about abandoning the nuclear program.