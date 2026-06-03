أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي منخرط في المحادثات الحالية معه، وقد يلتقيه في وقت ما.
وقال ترمب لصحيفة «نيويورك بوست»: إن الموقف مع إيران يتطور بسرعة وسيكون جيداً جداً، موضحاً أن إيران وافقت على عدم امتلاك سلاح نووي.
وأشار ترمب إلى أنه تلقى إفادة بأن الزعيم الأعلى الإيراني يعطي موافقته على المحادثات ومنخرط فيها، مبيناً أن أسعار الغاز ستنخفض في القريب العاجل.
وأضاف ترمب: «لسنا بحاجة الآن لنشر قوات برية في إيران»، متوقعاً استمرار الحصار على إيران إلى سبتمبر القادم قائلاً : «لا أرجح أن الأمر سيحل سريعاً»
وحول الوضع في لبنان، قال ترمب: إن الصراع المستمر بين رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ولبنان يزعجه، موضحاً أنه أجرى محادثة غاضبة مع نتنياهو وأبلغه بأنه منزعج من القتال المستمر مع لبنان.
وجاءت تصريحات ترمب بعد ساعات من اعتداءات إيرانية على الكويت أدت إلى مقتل شخص وإصابة آخرين، كما اعترضت البحرين 3 صواريخ ومسيّرات إيرانية.
وفي سياق متصل، نقلت شبكة «إي بي سي نيوز» اليوم عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم إن الرئيس ترمب يطالب طهران بتقديم تنازلات نووية محددة كتابياً كجزء من اتفاق مبدئي، مبينة أن المفاوضين الإيرانيين قدّموا في السابق ضمانات شفهية بأن النظام سيوافق في نهاية المطاف على شروط معينة تتعلق بالبرنامج النووي.
وأشارت إلى أن ترمب قرر خلال اجتماعه الأخير أن الالتزامات الإيرانية لم تكن قوية بما فيه الكفاية.
وكان وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو قد قال، أمس، إن واشنطن لن تخفف العقوبات على إيران فيما يخص مضيق هرمز، مبيناً أن العقوبات متعلقة بملف إيران النووي وليس بالمضيق.
وأشار روبيو إلى أن إيران هي من تسعى إلى الاتفاق وليس أمريكا، مبيناً أن الإيرانيين وافقوا على التفاوض بشأن التخلي عن البرنامج النووي.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Wednesday) that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is engaged in current talks with him and may meet with him at some point.
Trump told the New York Post that the situation with Iran is evolving rapidly and will be very good, explaining that Iran has agreed not to possess nuclear weapons.
He indicated that he has received information that the Iranian Supreme Leader is giving his approval for the talks and is involved in them, stating that gas prices will drop soon.
Trump added, "We don't need to deploy ground troops in Iran right now," expecting the blockade on Iran to continue until next September, saying, "I don't anticipate that this will be resolved quickly."
Regarding the situation in Lebanon, Trump said that the ongoing conflict between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanon bothers him, explaining that he had an angry conversation with Netanyahu and told him that he is disturbed by the ongoing fighting with Lebanon.
Trump's statements came hours after Iranian attacks on Kuwait resulted in one death and several injuries, and Bahrain intercepted three Iranian missiles and drones.
In a related context, ABC News reported today that U.S. officials said President Trump is demanding that Tehran provide specific written nuclear concessions as part of a preliminary agreement, noting that Iranian negotiators had previously offered verbal assurances that the regime would eventually agree to certain conditions regarding the nuclear program.
It was noted that Trump decided during his last meeting that the Iranian commitments were not strong enough.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said yesterday that Washington will not ease sanctions on Iran concerning the Strait of Hormuz, explaining that the sanctions are related to Iran's nuclear file and not the strait.
Rubio pointed out that Iran is the one seeking the agreement, not America, stating that the Iranians have agreed to negotiate about abandoning the nuclear program.