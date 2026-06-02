The Muslim World League condemned -with strong denunciation- the ongoing incursions into the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli forces, and the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General, Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced these provocative practices that inflame the feelings of Muslims around the world, and the repeated Israeli violations of the historical and legal status quo in occupied Jerusalem, and all relevant laws and resolutions that undermine peace efforts and threaten security and stability in the region and the world.

His Eminence emphasized the urgent necessity for the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities regarding the immediate cessation of these violations, praising -with great support- the contents of the statement issued in this regard by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Turkey; to confront all Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, their steadfast solidarity with the Palestinian people and the protection of their sanctities, and their unwavering support for their legitimate and inalienable national rights, foremost among them the right to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.