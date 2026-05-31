تعيش إيران حالة من الضبابية والانقسام في مراكز القرار، وسط تساؤلات متزايدة في الأوساط الغربية حول من يحكم فعلياً داخل طهران.


وأعاد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، اليوم (الأحد)، الجدل إلى الواجهة عندما أكد أن إدارة البلاد يجب ألا تنحصر في دائرة محدودة من صانعي القرار، في تصريح فُسّر على نطاق واسع بأنه إشارة إلى تنامي نفوذ جهات نافذة داخل الدولة، وفي مقدمتها الحرس الثوري.


وكانت صحيفة «التلغراف» البريطانية قد ذكرت أن الرواية الإعلامية السائدة صوّرت رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف على أنه «بوتين إيران»، إلا أن الواقع يبدو أكثر تعقيداً، خصوصاً مع استمرار سيطرة الحرس الثوري على مفاصل النظام ومراكز النفوذ الرئيسية.


وذكرت الصحيفة أنه رغم صعود أحمد وحيدي، فإن نفوذه لا يزال بحاجة إلى قاعدة دعم أوسع داخل الأجيال الشابة في الحرس الثوري وقوات الباسيج، ما يفسر أهمية الدور الذي يؤديه القائد السابق للحرس الثوري محمد علي جعفري، الذي عاد إلى دائرة التأثير بعد سنوات من الابتعاد عن الواجهة.


وأشارت إلى أن جعفري كان مهندساً رئيسياً لإعادة هيكلة الحرس الثوري، ومؤسساً لشبكات تنظيمية وأيديولوجية واسعة تُعرف بـ«الحلقة الوسطى»، وهي شبكة تضم آلاف المجموعات الشبابية الموالية للنظام، وتُستخدم للتعبئة السياسية والتأثير في المزاج الانتخابي وإعادة تشكيل التوازنات الداخلية.


ورجحت الصحيفة وجود تحالف غير معلن بين وحيدي وجعفري يقوم على تبادل المصالح والنفوذ، إذ يوفر جعفري شبكاته التنظيمية وخبرته الأمنية، فيما يمنح وحيدي الغطاء المؤسسي لهذا التوجه.


وذكر كاتب المقال أن هذا التحالف لا يعكس تقارباً شخصياً فحسب، بل يمثل إعادة هندسة لمراكز القوة داخل الحرس الثوري، وقد يفضي إلى صعود جيل أكثر تشدداً وأيديولوجية، مع تراجع نفوذ التيار البراغماتي، وهو تحول قد ينعكس على سياسات إيران الداخلية والإقليمية خلال المرحلة القادمة.


ويُعد الحرس الثوري أحد أبرز مراكز النفوذ في إيران، إذ لا يقتصر دوره على الجانب العسكري، بل يمتد إلى قطاعات اقتصادية واستثمارية واسعة، فضلاً عن تأثيره في ملفات السياسة الإقليمية والعلاقات الخارجية.


وتزداد حدة التنافس بين التيارات السياسية الإيرانية كلما اقتربت البلاد من استحقاقات مهمة أو مفاوضات حساسة. وبحسب تقارير غربية، فإن الخلافات لا تقتصر على الجوانب السياسية، بل تمتد إلى إدارة الاقتصاد وتوزيع الموارد وتحديد أولويات الإنفاق.