طالب المفتش العام للجيش الألماني كارستن بروير اليوم (الأحد) الولايات المتحدة بتوضيحات بشأن خططها، بعدما أثارت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قلقاً أوروبياً بإعلانها سحب 5 آلاف جندي أمريكي من ألمانيا.


وقال بروير، في مقابلة مع وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، إن القرار يأتي في وقت رفعت فيه ألمانيا إنفاقها الدفاعي بشكل كبير، إلى جانب التزامها بتحقيق هدف حلف شمال الأطلسي المتمثل في زيادة الإنفاق الدفاعي إلى 3.5% بحلول عام 2029، أي قبل ست سنوات من الموعد المتفق عليه.


وأضاف: «مطالبة الولايات المتحدة لأوروبا بالاهتمام بأمنها الخاص تضع القارة أمام معضلة شائكة. لقد أدركنا جميعاً ضرورة الاهتمام بأمننا بأنفسنا وتحمل المزيد من المسؤولية، لكن لا يمكننا بناء القدرات اللازمة بهذه السرعة».


وأشار إلى أن الولايات المتحدة لا تزال ملتزمة بالدفاع عن أوروبا، مؤكداً أن وجود القوات الأمريكية، سواء كانت متمركزة مسبقاً في أوروبا أو قادمة من الخارج، يظل عاملاً مهماً في منظومة الردع.


وشدد المفتش العام للجيش الألماني بالقول: «إذا كانت الولايات المتحدة تعتزم سحب بعض قدراتها، فعلينا تعويض هذه القدرات، لذلك يجب أن يكون الأمر واضحاً وشفافاً، وأن تكون هناك خارطة طريق تحدد الإطار الزمني لذلك».


وفيما يتعلق بالصين، أوضح بروير أن بكين «تفوّت فرصة التواصل مع دول آسيا وخارجها»، مضيفاً: «تتجاوز مصالح أوروبا في المنطقة الصين بكثير. نحن هنا لتعزيز الحضور الأوروبي، ونتحدث عن أوكرانيا أيضاً، وهذا الترابط مهم بالنسبة لنا».


من جانبه، أشاد وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث بحلفاء الولايات المتحدة في آسيا وبالعلاقات المستقرة مع الصين، لكنه وجه انتقادات إلى شركاء واشنطن التقليديين في أوروبا.


وقال هيغسيث: «أمام شركاء الولايات المتحدة في أوروبا وحلف الناتو قرارات كبيرة يجب اتخاذها».