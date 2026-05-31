The Inspector General of the German Army, Carsten Breuer, today (Sunday) called on the United States for clarifications regarding its plans, after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump raised European concerns by announcing the withdrawal of 5,000 American soldiers from Germany.



Breuer stated in an interview with Bloomberg that the decision comes at a time when Germany has significantly increased its defense spending, alongside its commitment to achieve NATO's goal of raising defense spending to 3.5% by 2029, which is six years ahead of the agreed timeline.



He added: "The U.S. demand for Europe to take care of its own security puts the continent in a tricky dilemma. We have all recognized the necessity of taking care of our own security and bearing more responsibility, but we cannot build the necessary capabilities that quickly."



He pointed out that the United States remains committed to defending Europe, emphasizing that the presence of American forces, whether stationed in Europe or coming from abroad, remains an important factor in the deterrence system.



The Inspector General of the German Army stressed: "If the United States intends to withdraw some of its capabilities, we must compensate for these capabilities, so it should be clear and transparent, and there should be a roadmap outlining the timeline for that."



Regarding China, Breuer clarified that Beijing "is missing the opportunity to engage with countries in Asia and beyond," adding: "Europe's interests in the region far exceed those of China. We are here to enhance the European presence, and we are also talking about Ukraine, and this interconnectedness is important for us."



For his part, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth praised America's allies in Asia and the stable relations with China, but he criticized Washington's traditional partners in Europe.



Hegseth stated: "The United States' partners in Europe and NATO have significant decisions to make."