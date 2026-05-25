استبعد المتحدث باسم خارجية إيران إسماعيل بقائي اليوم (الإثنين)، أن يكون التوقيع على اتفاق مع أمريكا وشيك، مؤكداً أن هناك اتفاقا على معظم القضايا التي جرى نقاشها.
وقال بقائي: «لا أحد يستطيع أن يقول إننا اقتربنا من التوصل لاتفاق، لكننا وصلنا إلى نتيجة في بعض الملفات، وهذا لا يعني أن التوقيع على الاتفاق وشيك.
الملف النووي
وأقر المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية ما تحدث عنه مسؤول أمريكي أن النظام الإيراني لا يتحرك بسرعة قائلاً: «نحن نختار التوقيت للرد كما حصل سابقا».
ونفى بقائي أن يكون الملف النووي ضمن اتفاق المفاوضات، مبيناً أن التركيز حالياً على إنهاء الحرب.
وأضاف:»لا ضمانات بالتزام واشنطن بعهودها ولا نهتم بالتهديدات ونركز على ضمان مصالحنا، معزياً التقدم الملحوظ في الأسابيع الأخيرة إلى دور الوساطة الباكستانية ودول أخرى«.
ولفت إلى أن لدى بلاده تواصل مع الدول المطلة على مضيق هرمز لتوفير الأمن فيه ولحفظ مصالحها، مطالباً الاتحاد الأوروبي الالتزام بالقوانين الدولية.
ودافع عن فرض بلاده رسوم عبور في مضيق هرمز قائلاً:»لا نسعى إلى فرض رسوم على عبور مضيق هرمز بل مقابل إجراءات حماية البيئة".
في المقابل، أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن إبرام اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران «لا يزال ممكناً الإثنين»، مشدداً على أن «لإسرائيل الحق في الدفاع عن نفسها في أي اتفاق» مع طهران.
تحذيرات روبيو لإيران
وأوضح وزير الخارجية الأمريكي خلال مغادرته العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي أن واشنطن ستمنح الدبلوماسية كل فرصة للنجاح قبل أن تستكشف البدائل، وقال «إما أن نتوصل إلى اتفاق جيد (مع إيران) أو سيتعين علينا التعامل مع الأمر بطريقة أخرى».
وأضاف: «لدينا ما أعتقد أنه شيء قوي جداً على الطاولة من حيث قدرتهم على فتح المضيق، والدخول في مفاوضات محددة المدة بشأن المشكلة النووية، ونأمل أن نتمكن من إتمام الأمر».
واستبعد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن الملف النووي في 72 ساعة.
وكانت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» نقلت عن روبيو: «لن نؤجل الأمر إلى وقت لاحق، المحادثات النووية مسائل فنية للغاية، لا يمكن إنجاز مسألة نووية في 72 ساعة»، مضيفاً: «لذا لدينا الآن سبع أو ثماني دول في المنطقة تؤيد هذا النهج، ونحن مستعدون للمضي قدماً».
The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqai, today (Monday) ruled out that a signing of an agreement with the United States is imminent, confirming that there is an agreement on most of the issues that have been discussed.
Baqai said: "No one can say that we are close to reaching an agreement, but we have reached a conclusion on some files, and this does not mean that the signing of the agreement is imminent.
The Nuclear File
The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson acknowledged what an American official mentioned, that the Iranian regime is not moving quickly, saying: "We choose the timing to respond as we have done before."
Baqai denied that the nuclear file is part of the negotiation agreement, indicating that the focus is currently on ending the war.
He added: "There are no guarantees that Washington will adhere to its promises, and we do not care about threats; we focus on ensuring our interests, attributing the noticeable progress in recent weeks to the role of Pakistani mediation and other countries."
He pointed out that his country has communication with the countries overlooking the Strait of Hormuz to ensure security there and to protect its interests, calling on the European Union to adhere to international laws.
He defended his country's imposition of transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz, saying: "We do not seek to impose fees for crossing the Strait of Hormuz, but rather in exchange for environmental protection measures."
In contrast, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that concluding an agreement between the United States and Iran "is still possible on Monday," emphasizing that "Israel has the right to defend itself in any agreement" with Tehran.
Rubio's Warnings to Iran
The U.S. Secretary of State explained during his departure from the Indian capital, New Delhi, that Washington will give diplomacy every chance to succeed before exploring alternatives, stating, "Either we reach a good agreement (with Iran), or we will have to deal with the matter in another way."
He added: "We have what I believe is something very strong on the table in terms of their ability to open the strait and enter into time-limited negotiations regarding the nuclear issue, and we hope to be able to finalize the matter."
The U.S. Secretary of State ruled out reaching an agreement on the nuclear file within 72 hours.
The "New York Times" reported Rubio as saying: "We will not postpone the matter to a later time; nuclear talks are very technical matters, and a nuclear issue cannot be resolved in 72 hours," adding: "So we now have seven or eight countries in the region supporting this approach, and we are ready to move forward."