استبعد المتحدث باسم خارجية إيران إسماعيل بقائي اليوم (الإثنين)، أن يكون التوقيع على اتفاق مع أمريكا وشيك، مؤكداً أن هناك اتفاقا على معظم القضايا التي جرى نقاشها.


وقال بقائي: «لا أحد يستطيع أن يقول إننا اقتربنا من التوصل لاتفاق، لكننا وصلنا إلى نتيجة في بعض الملفات، وهذا لا يعني أن التوقيع على الاتفاق وشيك.


الملف النووي


وأقر المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية ما تحدث عنه مسؤول أمريكي أن النظام الإيراني لا يتحرك بسرعة قائلاً: «نحن نختار التوقيت للرد كما حصل سابقا».


ونفى بقائي أن يكون الملف النووي ضمن اتفاق المفاوضات، مبيناً أن التركيز حالياً على إنهاء الحرب.


وأضاف:»لا ضمانات بالتزام واشنطن بعهودها ولا نهتم بالتهديدات ونركز على ضمان مصالحنا، معزياً التقدم الملحوظ في الأسابيع الأخيرة إلى دور الوساطة الباكستانية ودول أخرى«.


ولفت إلى أن لدى بلاده تواصل مع الدول المطلة على مضيق هرمز لتوفير الأمن فيه ولحفظ مصالحها، مطالباً الاتحاد الأوروبي الالتزام بالقوانين الدولية.


ودافع عن فرض بلاده رسوم عبور في مضيق هرمز قائلاً:»لا نسعى إلى فرض رسوم على عبور مضيق هرمز بل مقابل إجراءات حماية البيئة".


في المقابل، أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن إبرام اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران «لا يزال ممكناً الإثنين»، مشدداً على أن «لإسرائيل الحق في الدفاع عن نفسها في أي اتفاق» مع طهران.


تحذيرات روبيو لإيران


وأوضح وزير الخارجية الأمريكي خلال مغادرته العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي أن واشنطن ستمنح الدبلوماسية كل فرصة للنجاح قبل أن تستكشف البدائل، وقال «إما أن نتوصل إلى اتفاق جيد (مع إيران) أو سيتعين علينا التعامل مع الأمر بطريقة أخرى».


وأضاف: «لدينا ما أعتقد أنه شيء قوي جداً على الطاولة من حيث قدرتهم على فتح المضيق، والدخول في مفاوضات محددة المدة بشأن المشكلة النووية، ونأمل أن نتمكن من إتمام الأمر».


واستبعد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن الملف النووي في 72 ساعة.


وكانت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» نقلت عن روبيو: «لن نؤجل الأمر إلى وقت لاحق، المحادثات النووية مسائل فنية للغاية، لا يمكن إنجاز مسألة نووية في 72 ساعة»، مضيفاً: «لذا لدينا الآن سبع أو ثماني دول في المنطقة تؤيد هذا النهج، ونحن مستعدون للمضي قدماً».