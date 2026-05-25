The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqai, today (Monday) ruled out that a signing of an agreement with the United States is imminent, confirming that there is an agreement on most of the issues that have been discussed.



Baqai said: "No one can say that we are close to reaching an agreement, but we have reached a conclusion on some files, and this does not mean that the signing of the agreement is imminent.



The Nuclear File



The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson acknowledged what an American official mentioned, that the Iranian regime is not moving quickly, saying: "We choose the timing to respond as we have done before."



Baqai denied that the nuclear file is part of the negotiation agreement, indicating that the focus is currently on ending the war.



He added: "There are no guarantees that Washington will adhere to its promises, and we do not care about threats; we focus on ensuring our interests, attributing the noticeable progress in recent weeks to the role of Pakistani mediation and other countries."



He pointed out that his country has communication with the countries overlooking the Strait of Hormuz to ensure security there and to protect its interests, calling on the European Union to adhere to international laws.



He defended his country's imposition of transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz, saying: "We do not seek to impose fees for crossing the Strait of Hormuz, but rather in exchange for environmental protection measures."



In contrast, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that concluding an agreement between the United States and Iran "is still possible on Monday," emphasizing that "Israel has the right to defend itself in any agreement" with Tehran.



Rubio's Warnings to Iran



The U.S. Secretary of State explained during his departure from the Indian capital, New Delhi, that Washington will give diplomacy every chance to succeed before exploring alternatives, stating, "Either we reach a good agreement (with Iran), or we will have to deal with the matter in another way."



He added: "We have what I believe is something very strong on the table in terms of their ability to open the strait and enter into time-limited negotiations regarding the nuclear issue, and we hope to be able to finalize the matter."



The U.S. Secretary of State ruled out reaching an agreement on the nuclear file within 72 hours.



The "New York Times" reported Rubio as saying: "We will not postpone the matter to a later time; nuclear talks are very technical matters, and a nuclear issue cannot be resolved in 72 hours," adding: "So we now have seven or eight countries in the region supporting this approach, and we are ready to move forward."