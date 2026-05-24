U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Sunday) that he has informed his representatives not to rush into an agreement, asserting that time is on his side, while also refusing to discuss the details of the deal, but emphasized that he will not make a "bad deal."



Trump told ABC News: "I can't talk about the deal, and it's entirely up to me," adding, "There will only be good news, as I don't make bad deals."



At the same time, Trump wrote on his account on the Truth Social platform: "One of the worst agreements ever made by our country was the Iranian nuclear deal, which was proposed and signed by Barack Obama and the inexperienced amateurs in the Obama administration."



He added: "It was a direct path to Iran developing a nuclear weapon, and the current negotiations with Iran by the Trump administration are completely different; in fact, they are the exact opposite."



He continued: "The negotiations are proceeding in an organized and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into an agreement because time is on our side," explaining that the sanctions will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, approved, and signed.



Trump stressed the need to take the necessary time and ensure everything is correct, asserting that "there is no room for mistakes," indicating that his relationship with Iran has become more professional and productive, but he emphasized: "They must understand that they cannot develop or obtain a nuclear weapon or bomb."



The U.S. President expressed his gratitude to all Middle Eastern countries for their support and cooperation, saying that this "will increase and strengthen further with their joining the historic Abraham Accords, and who knows, maybe Iran would also want to join."



Trump had reassured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that any agreement with Iran would include dismantling the nuclear program and transferring Tehran's stockpile of enriched uranium, according to an Israeli official today.



The official explained that Trump confirmed during a phone call yesterday that he would be firm in negotiations regarding his longstanding demand for dismantling the Iranian nuclear program and transferring all enriched uranium from Iranian territory, and that he would not sign a final agreement without these two conditions.



The official stated: "Netanyahu emphasized during his conversation with Trump that Israel will retain the freedom to act against threats in all arenas, including Lebanon," adding that Trump reiterated his support for this principle.



The official noted that Trump informed Netanyahu that a significant amount of negotiation has been completed on a memorandum of understanding regarding a peace agreement between the United States and Iran that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



For his part, Netanyahu said: "Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon."



In contrast, one of the advisors to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei confirmed that controlling the Strait of Hormuz is Iran's right to ensure its national security.