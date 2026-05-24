أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأحد) أنه أبلغ ممثليه بعدم التسرع في إبرام اتفاق، مؤكداً أن الوقت في صالحه، ورافضاً في الوقت ذاته الحديث عن تفاصيل الصفقة، لكنه شدد على أنه لن يبرم «صفقة سيئة».


وقال ترمب لشبكة «إيه بي سي»: «لا أستطيع الحديث عن الصفقة، والأمر متروك لي تماماً»، مضيفاً: «لن تكون هناك إلا أخبار جيدة، فأنا لا أبرم صفقات سيئة».


وفي الوقت ذاته، كتب ترمب على حسابه بمنصة «تروث سوشيال»: «كان أحد أسوأ الاتفاقات التي أبرمتها بلادنا على الإطلاق هو الاتفاق النووي الإيراني، الذي طرحه ووقّعه باراك أوباما، والهواة عديمو الخبرة في إدارة أوباما».


وأضاف: «لقد كان طريقاً مباشراً نحو تطوير إيران لسلاح نووي، والأمر مختلف تماماً مع الاتفاق الجاري التفاوض بشأنه حالياً مع إيران من قبل إدارة ترمب، بل هو النقيض تماماً في الواقع».


وتابع: «تسير المفاوضات بطريقة منظمة وبنّاءة، وقد أبلغت ممثليّ بعدم التسرع في إبرام اتفاق؛ لأن الوقت في صالحنا»، موضحاً أن الحصار سيظل قائماً بكامل قوته وتأثيره حتى يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق واعتماده وتوقيعه.


وشدد ترمب على ضرورة أخذ الوقت الكافي والتأكد من صحة كل شيء، مؤكداً أنه «لا مجال للأخطاء»، مبيناً أن علاقته مع إيران أصبحت أكثر مهنية وإنتاجية، لكنه شدد بالقول: «عليهم أن يفهموا أنهم لا يستطيعون تطوير أو الحصول على سلاح أو قنبلة نووية».


وأعرب الرئيس الأمريكي عن شكره لجميع دول الشرق الأوسط على دعمها وتعاونها، قائلاً إن ذلك «سيزداد ويتعزز أكثر بانضمامها إلى دول اتفاقات أبراهام التاريخية، ومن يدري، ربما ترغب إيران أيضاً في الانضمام».


وكان ترمب قد طمأن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بأن أي اتفاق مع إيران سيشمل تفكيك البرنامج النووي ونقل مخزون طهران من اليورانيوم المخصب، بحسب ما أفاد مسؤول إسرائيلي اليوم.


وأوضح المسؤول أن ترمب أكد خلال المكالمة الهاتفية التي جرت أمس أنه سيكون حازماً في المفاوضات بشأن مطلبه القديم بتفكيك البرنامج النووي الإيراني ونقل كامل اليورانيوم المخصب من الأراضي الإيرانية، وأنه لن يوقع اتفاقاً نهائياً دون هذين الشرطين.


وقال المسؤول: «نتنياهو شدد خلال محادثته مع ترمب على أن إسرائيل ستحتفظ بحرية العمل ضد التهديدات في جميع الساحات، بما في ذلك لبنان»، مضيفاً أن ترمب جدد دعمه لهذا المبدأ.


وأشار المسؤول إلى أن ترمب أبلغ نتنياهو بأنه جرى إنجاز قدر كبير من التفاوض على مذكرة تفاهم بشأن اتفاق سلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران من شأنه إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.


بدوره، قال نتنياهو: «إيران لن تحصل أبداً على سلاح نووي».


في المقابل، أكد أحد مستشاري المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي أن إدارة مضيق هرمز حق لإيران لضمان أمنها القومي.