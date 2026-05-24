While the operation remains contingent on reaching a peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran, Britain announced today (Sunday) the start of preparations by its navy for a potential mine-clearing mission in the Strait of Hormuz.



British Armed Forces Minister Al Karns stated during a visit to a military ship that the British navy is preparing for a potential international operation led by British and French forces to secure the strait, explaining that the ship is equipped with munitions and unmanned maritime aircraft designated for mine detection.



Karns added that Britain is capable of rallying a broad coalition to address a complex crisis, noting that more than 6,000 ships have been prevented from crossing the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of war last February.



The ship is expected to depart Gibraltar soon to join the British destroyer HMS Dragon and vessels from other countries before transiting through the Suez Canal towards the Arabian Gulf.



The crew aboard the British amphibious landing ship RFA Lyme Bay, anchored off the coast of Gibraltar, is awaiting deployment orders for the mine-clearing mission in the strait, which remains unconfirmed at this time.



Meanwhile, the naval forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard reported today that 33 ships have crossed the Strait of Hormuz after obtaining permission from Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the Fars news agency.



On another note, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to provide a briefing to the security cabinet (the cabinet) this evening regarding the key elements of the anticipated agreement between the United States and Iran, and its potential implications for Lebanon.



The newspaper Haaretz reported that the briefing will include details of the recent communication between Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, in addition to potential restrictions that the agreement may impose on Israeli operations in Iran and Lebanon.



The discussions are expected to include information about proposed arrangements for dealing with Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, amid ongoing discrepancies between the American and Iranian narratives regarding the future of the nuclear file.