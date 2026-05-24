فيما لا تزال العملية مرهونة بالتوصل إلى اتفاق سلام بين أمريكا وإيران، أعلنت بريطانيا اليوم (الأحد) بدء الاستعدادات من قبل بحريتها لإطلاق مهمة محتملة لإزالة الألغام في مضيق هرمز.


وقال وزير القوات المسلحة البريطاني آل كارنز، خلال زيارة لإحدى السفن العسكرية، إن البحرية البريطانية تستعد لعملية دولية محتملة بقيادة بريطانية ـ فرنسية لتأمين المضيق، موضحاً أن على متن السفينة ذخائر وطائرات بحرية مسيّرة مخصصة لكشف الألغام.


وأضاف كارنز أن بريطانيا قادرة على حشد تحالف واسع لمعالجة أزمة معقدة، مشيراً إلى أن أكثر من 6 آلاف سفينة مُنعت من عبور مضيق هرمز منذ اندلاع الحرب في فبراير الماضي.


ومن المقرر أن تغادر السفينة جبل طارق قريباً للالتحاق بالمدمرة البريطانية HMS Dragon، وسفن تابعة لدول أخرى، قبل العبور عبر قناة السويس نحو الخليج العربي.


وينتظر طاقم البحارة على متن سفينة الإنزال البرمائية البريطانية RFA Lyme Bay، الراسية قبالة سواحل جبل طارق، أوامر الانتشار ضمن مهمة إزالة الألغام البحرية من المضيق، التي لا تزال غير مؤكدة حتى الآن.


في غضون ذلك، قالت القوات البحرية التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني اليوم إن 33 سفينة عبرت مضيق هرمز بعد حصولها على تصريح من إيران خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «فارس».


من جهة أخرى، من المتوقع أن يقدّم رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو مساء اليوم إحاطة إلى المجلس الوزاري الأمني المصغر (الكابينت) بشأن العناصر الرئيسية للاتفاق المرتقب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وتداعياته المحتملة على لبنان.


وذكرت صحيفة «هآرتس» أن الإحاطة ستتضمن تفاصيل الاتصال الأخير بين نتنياهو والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إضافة إلى القيود المحتملة التي قد يفرضها الاتفاق على التحركات الإسرائيلية في إيران ولبنان.


ويُنتظر أن تشمل المناقشات معلومات بشأن ترتيبات مقترحة للتعامل مع مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم المخصب، في ظل استمرار التباين بين الروايتين الأمريكية والإيرانية حول مستقبل الملف النووي.