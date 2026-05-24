فيما لا تزال العملية مرهونة بالتوصل إلى اتفاق سلام بين أمريكا وإيران، أعلنت بريطانيا اليوم (الأحد) بدء الاستعدادات من قبل بحريتها لإطلاق مهمة محتملة لإزالة الألغام في مضيق هرمز.
وقال وزير القوات المسلحة البريطاني آل كارنز، خلال زيارة لإحدى السفن العسكرية، إن البحرية البريطانية تستعد لعملية دولية محتملة بقيادة بريطانية ـ فرنسية لتأمين المضيق، موضحاً أن على متن السفينة ذخائر وطائرات بحرية مسيّرة مخصصة لكشف الألغام.
وأضاف كارنز أن بريطانيا قادرة على حشد تحالف واسع لمعالجة أزمة معقدة، مشيراً إلى أن أكثر من 6 آلاف سفينة مُنعت من عبور مضيق هرمز منذ اندلاع الحرب في فبراير الماضي.
ومن المقرر أن تغادر السفينة جبل طارق قريباً للالتحاق بالمدمرة البريطانية HMS Dragon، وسفن تابعة لدول أخرى، قبل العبور عبر قناة السويس نحو الخليج العربي.
وينتظر طاقم البحارة على متن سفينة الإنزال البرمائية البريطانية RFA Lyme Bay، الراسية قبالة سواحل جبل طارق، أوامر الانتشار ضمن مهمة إزالة الألغام البحرية من المضيق، التي لا تزال غير مؤكدة حتى الآن.
في غضون ذلك، قالت القوات البحرية التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني اليوم إن 33 سفينة عبرت مضيق هرمز بعد حصولها على تصريح من إيران خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «فارس».
من جهة أخرى، من المتوقع أن يقدّم رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو مساء اليوم إحاطة إلى المجلس الوزاري الأمني المصغر (الكابينت) بشأن العناصر الرئيسية للاتفاق المرتقب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وتداعياته المحتملة على لبنان.
وذكرت صحيفة «هآرتس» أن الإحاطة ستتضمن تفاصيل الاتصال الأخير بين نتنياهو والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إضافة إلى القيود المحتملة التي قد يفرضها الاتفاق على التحركات الإسرائيلية في إيران ولبنان.
ويُنتظر أن تشمل المناقشات معلومات بشأن ترتيبات مقترحة للتعامل مع مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم المخصب، في ظل استمرار التباين بين الروايتين الأمريكية والإيرانية حول مستقبل الملف النووي.
While the operation remains contingent on reaching a peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran, Britain announced today (Sunday) the start of preparations by its navy for a potential mine-clearing mission in the Strait of Hormuz.
British Armed Forces Minister Al Karns stated during a visit to a military ship that the British navy is preparing for a potential international operation led by British and French forces to secure the strait, explaining that the ship is equipped with munitions and unmanned maritime aircraft designated for mine detection.
Karns added that Britain is capable of rallying a broad coalition to address a complex crisis, noting that more than 6,000 ships have been prevented from crossing the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of war last February.
The ship is expected to depart Gibraltar soon to join the British destroyer HMS Dragon and vessels from other countries before transiting through the Suez Canal towards the Arabian Gulf.
The crew aboard the British amphibious landing ship RFA Lyme Bay, anchored off the coast of Gibraltar, is awaiting deployment orders for the mine-clearing mission in the strait, which remains unconfirmed at this time.
Meanwhile, the naval forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard reported today that 33 ships have crossed the Strait of Hormuz after obtaining permission from Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the Fars news agency.
On another note, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to provide a briefing to the security cabinet (the cabinet) this evening regarding the key elements of the anticipated agreement between the United States and Iran, and its potential implications for Lebanon.
The newspaper Haaretz reported that the briefing will include details of the recent communication between Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, in addition to potential restrictions that the agreement may impose on Israeli operations in Iran and Lebanon.
The discussions are expected to include information about proposed arrangements for dealing with Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, amid ongoing discrepancies between the American and Iranian narratives regarding the future of the nuclear file.