أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، اليوم (الأحد)، أن «هناك تقدما كبيرا لكنه غير نهائي بشأن الملف الإيراني»، موضحاً أن التقدم الذي أحرز كان بالتعاون مع دول الخليج.
وقال روبيو في مؤتمر صحفي مع نظيره الهندي سوبرامانيام جيشانكار: «ما أحرز بشأن الأزمة مع إيران هو تقدم كبير، والهدف الأهم هو عدم حصول إيران على سلاح نووي، مرجحاً إعلان سماع أخبار جيدة خلال الساعات القادمة خصوصاً بشأن مضيق هرمز».
ولفت إلى أن التقدم الحاصل خلال الـ48 ساعة الماضية يتركز حول الخطوط العريضة التي ربما تحل أزمة مضيق هرمز، مضيفاً: عندما بدأ الصراع مع إيران كانت أهدافنا تدمير قدراتها البحرية ومنظومات الصواريخ وقد حققنا أهداف العملية وسنقضي على قدرة إيران على صناعة صواريخ جديدة.
واتهم إيران بتمويل الإرهاب قائلاً: «لا توجد دولة حول العالم تمول الإرهاب أكثر من إيران»، مضيفاً: «إيران لا تستثمر في الاقتصاد بل تنفق على الإرهاب في العالم».
ولفت إلى أن إيران تحتجز سفنا تجارية رهينة في مضيق هرمز، مشدداً بالقول: «البحرية الإيرانية غارقة الآن في قاع البحر».
وأشار إلى أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب ملتزم بمبدأ هو عدم السماح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي، مشدداً على ضرورة ضمان حرية الشحن والملاحة البحرية في المنطقة.
وحذر روبيو من استغلال الممرات البحرية، قائلاً: يجب أن لا تستغل أي دولة الممرات البحرية أو المجال الجوي ويجب ضمان حرية الملاحة، معتبراً أن الهجمات على السفن التجارية في الممرات البحرية غير قانونية.
ووصف وزير الخارجية الأمريكي الهند بـ «أهم الشركاء الإستراتيجيين» لبلاده، وقال إن المصالح المشتركة بين البلدين تتخطى المنطقة.
بدوره، قال وزير الخارجية الهندي سوبرامانيام جايشانكار: «طريقة تعاملنا بشأن مضيق هرمز ستتغير مستقبلا لتعتمد على تنويع مصادر الطاقة»، مضيفاً: «يجب ضمان حرية الملاحة والتجارة عبر الممرات الدولية».
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed today (Sunday) that "there has been significant but not final progress regarding the Iranian file," explaining that the progress made was in cooperation with Gulf countries.
Rubio said at a press conference with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: "What has been achieved regarding the crisis with Iran is significant progress, and the most important goal is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, suggesting that good news may be announced in the coming hours, particularly regarding the Strait of Hormuz."
He pointed out that the progress made in the past 48 hours focuses on the outlines that might resolve the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, adding: "When the conflict with Iran began, our goals were to destroy its naval capabilities and missile systems, and we have achieved the objectives of the operation, and we will eliminate Iran's ability to manufacture new missiles."
He accused Iran of funding terrorism, stating: "No country in the world funds terrorism more than Iran," adding: "Iran does not invest in the economy but spends on terrorism around the world."
He noted that Iran is holding commercial ships hostage in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing: "The Iranian navy is now sunk at the bottom of the sea."
He indicated that President Donald Trump is committed to the principle of not allowing Iran to possess nuclear weapons, stressing the need to ensure freedom of shipping and maritime navigation in the region.
Rubio warned against the exploitation of maritime corridors, saying: "No country should exploit maritime corridors or airspace, and freedom of navigation must be ensured," considering that attacks on commercial ships in maritime corridors are illegal.
He described India as "one of the most important strategic partners" of his country, stating that the shared interests between the two countries extend beyond the region.
For his part, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said: "Our approach to the Strait of Hormuz will change in the future to rely on diversifying energy sources," adding: "Freedom of navigation and trade through international corridors must be ensured."