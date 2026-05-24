U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed today (Sunday) that "there has been significant but not final progress regarding the Iranian file," explaining that the progress made was in cooperation with Gulf countries.



Rubio said at a press conference with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: "What has been achieved regarding the crisis with Iran is significant progress, and the most important goal is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, suggesting that good news may be announced in the coming hours, particularly regarding the Strait of Hormuz."



He pointed out that the progress made in the past 48 hours focuses on the outlines that might resolve the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, adding: "When the conflict with Iran began, our goals were to destroy its naval capabilities and missile systems, and we have achieved the objectives of the operation, and we will eliminate Iran's ability to manufacture new missiles."



He accused Iran of funding terrorism, stating: "No country in the world funds terrorism more than Iran," adding: "Iran does not invest in the economy but spends on terrorism around the world."



He noted that Iran is holding commercial ships hostage in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing: "The Iranian navy is now sunk at the bottom of the sea."



He indicated that President Donald Trump is committed to the principle of not allowing Iran to possess nuclear weapons, stressing the need to ensure freedom of shipping and maritime navigation in the region.



Rubio warned against the exploitation of maritime corridors, saying: "No country should exploit maritime corridors or airspace, and freedom of navigation must be ensured," considering that attacks on commercial ships in maritime corridors are illegal.



He described India as "one of the most important strategic partners" of his country, stating that the shared interests between the two countries extend beyond the region.



For his part, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said: "Our approach to the Strait of Hormuz will change in the future to rely on diversifying energy sources," adding: "Freedom of navigation and trade through international corridors must be ensured."