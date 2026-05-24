أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، اليوم (الأحد)، أن «هناك تقدما كبيرا لكنه غير نهائي بشأن الملف الإيراني»، موضحاً أن التقدم الذي أحرز كان بالتعاون مع دول الخليج.


وقال روبيو في مؤتمر صحفي مع نظيره الهندي سوبرامانيام جيشانكار: «ما أحرز بشأن الأزمة مع إيران هو تقدم كبير، والهدف الأهم هو عدم حصول إيران على سلاح نووي، مرجحاً إعلان سماع أخبار جيدة خلال الساعات القادمة خصوصاً بشأن مضيق هرمز».


ولفت إلى أن التقدم الحاصل خلال الـ48 ساعة الماضية يتركز حول الخطوط العريضة التي ربما تحل أزمة مضيق هرمز، مضيفاً: عندما بدأ الصراع مع إيران كانت أهدافنا تدمير قدراتها البحرية ومنظومات الصواريخ وقد حققنا أهداف العملية وسنقضي على قدرة إيران على صناعة صواريخ جديدة.


واتهم إيران بتمويل الإرهاب قائلاً: «لا توجد دولة حول العالم تمول الإرهاب أكثر من إيران»، مضيفاً: «إيران لا تستثمر في الاقتصاد بل تنفق على الإرهاب في العالم».


ولفت إلى أن إيران تحتجز سفنا تجارية رهينة في مضيق هرمز، مشدداً بالقول: «البحرية الإيرانية غارقة الآن في قاع البحر».


وأشار إلى أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب ملتزم بمبدأ هو عدم السماح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي، مشدداً على ضرورة ضمان حرية الشحن والملاحة البحرية في المنطقة.


وحذر روبيو من استغلال الممرات البحرية، قائلاً: يجب أن لا تستغل أي دولة الممرات البحرية أو المجال الجوي ويجب ضمان حرية الملاحة، معتبراً أن الهجمات على السفن التجارية في الممرات البحرية غير قانونية.


ووصف وزير الخارجية الأمريكي الهند بـ «أهم الشركاء الإستراتيجيين» لبلاده، وقال إن المصالح المشتركة بين البلدين تتخطى المنطقة.


بدوره، قال وزير الخارجية الهندي سوبرامانيام جايشانكار: «طريقة تعاملنا بشأن مضيق هرمز ستتغير مستقبلا لتعتمد على تنويع مصادر الطاقة»، مضيفاً: «يجب ضمان حرية الملاحة والتجارة عبر الممرات الدولية».