While there was a relative calm at the Strait of Hormuz this morning (Sunday), following sporadic attacks over the past few days, the United States is still waiting for Iran's response to its latest proposals to end the war.



However, there are no signs of movement from Tehran regarding the proposal that would officially end the war before discussions begin on the more contentious issues, including the Iranian nuclear program.



U.S. President Donald Trump had anticipated that the United States would soon receive a response from Iran regarding the draft agreement aimed at ending the war. He added in statements to the French channel LCI that Tehran still strongly desires to reach an agreement.



Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 13 reported that a senior Israeli official stated that Trump promised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to make any concessions on the issue of enriched uranium in the ongoing negotiations with Iran, but Israel is preparing for all scenarios.



With President Trump's visit to China approaching this week, pressure is mounting to put an end to the war that has fueled a global energy crisis and poses an increasing threat to the global economy, after Tehran nearly blocked the passage of all non-Iranian ships through the strait, which before the war accounted for about 20% of global oil supplies.



The past few days have witnessed the largest escalation of clashes in and around the strait since the ceasefire took effect about a month ago, with the UAE experiencing new attacks on Friday.



The semi-official Fars news agency reported that sporadic clashes occurred on Friday between Iranian forces and U.S. ships in the strait. The U.S. military announced that it targeted two vessels linked to Iran that attempted to enter an Iranian port and forced them to retreat.



Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ships last month. However, a knowledgeable U.S. official stated that an assessment by the CIA indicates that Iran will not face immense economic pressure from the U.S. maritime blockade for about another four months.



Britain announced yesterday, Saturday, that it would send a warship to the Middle East in preparation for such a mission that will involve several countries.