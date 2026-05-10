فيما ساد هدوء نسبي عند مضيق هرمز، صباح اليوم (الأحد)، بعد هجمات متفرقة على مدى أيام، لا تزال الولايات المتحدة تنتظر الرد الإيراني على أحدث مقترحاتها لإنهاء الحرب.


إلا أنه لا بوادر على تحرك من طهران بشأن المقترح الذي من شأنه إنهاء الحرب رسمياً قبل بدء المحادثات حول القضايا الأكثر إثارة للجدل، بما في ذلك البرنامج النووي الإيراني.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب توقع أن تتلقى الولايات المتحدة قريباً رداً من إيران على مسودةِ الاتفاق التي تهدف لإنهاء الحرب. وأضاف في تصريحات لقناة LCI الفرنسية، أن طهران لا تزال ترغب بشدة في إبرام اتفاق.


فيما نقلت القناة 13 الإسرائيلية عن مسؤولٍ إسرائيليٍ رفيع قوله: إن ترمب تعهد لرئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، بنيامين نتنياهو، بعدم تقديم أي تنازلات في مسألة اليورانيوم المخصب في المفاوضات الجارية مع إيران، لكن إسرائيل تستعد لكافة السيناريوهات.


ومع قرب موعد زيارة الرئيس ترمب للصين هذا الأسبوع، تتزايد الضغوط لوضع حد للحرب التي أججت أزمة طاقة عالمية، وتمثل تهديداً متزايداً للاقتصاد العالمي، بعد أن منعت طهران تقريباً عبور كل السفن غير الإيرانية للمضيق، الذي كان يمر عبره قبل الحرب نحو 20% من إمدادات النفط العالمية.


وشهدت الأيام القليلة الماضية أكبر تصعيد للاشتباكات في المضيق وحوله منذ سريان وقف إطلاق النار قبل نحو شهر وتعرضت الإمارات لهجمات جديدة يوم الجمعة.


وذكرت وكالة فارس شبه الرسمية للأنباء أن اشتباكات متفرقة وقعت الجمعة بين قوات إيرانية وسفن أمريكية في المضيق. وأعلن الجيش الأمريكي إنه استهدف سفينتين مرتبطتين بإيران حاولتا دخول ميناء إيراني وأجبرهما على التراجع.


وفرضت واشنطن حصاراً على السفن الإيرانية الشهر الماضي. لكن مسؤولاً أمريكياً مطلعاً قال إن تقييماً لوكالة المخابرات المركزية الأمريكية CIA يشير إلى أن إيران لن تواجه ضغطاً اقتصادياً هائلاً من الحصار البحري الأمريكي قبل مرور نحو 4 أشهر أخرى.


وأعلنت بريطانيا، أمس السبت، أنها سترسل سفينة حربية إلى الشرق الأوسط، استعداداً لمثل تلك المهمة التي ستشارك فيها دول عدة.