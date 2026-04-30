تحركات لمحاسبة قيادي سابق في مليشيات الأسد بتهم جرائم حرب

A Syrian human rights organization is preparing a legal file accusing former leader of the Syrian regime militias, Fadi Saqr, of involvement in crimes against humanity and war crimes, according to a senior Syrian official revealed to the British newspaper The Guardian.

Saqr, the former leader of the National Defense Forces militia, is considered one of the most prominent figures accused of participating in mass killings and the enforced disappearance of civilians, particularly in the Al-Tadamon neighborhood of the capital, Damascus, as well as in other areas.



Controversial Cooperation

Despite these accusations, the cooperation of the new Syrian government with Saqr on security files following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 has sparked widespread anger among victims and their families who have called for accountability.

In this context, the Deputy Head of the National Transitional Justice Authority, Zahra Al-Barazi, confirmed that the authority is working in collaboration with victims and human rights organizations to gather the necessary evidence to refer the case to the Syrian judiciary, which has the authority to decide on it.



A Pivotal Step Towards Justice

This step is considered an important milestone in the path of transitional justice in Syria, after more than a decade of war that has left hundreds of thousands of victims and exacerbated societal divisions.

Al-Barazi stated that the available evidence is more than sufficient to pursue Saqr, emphasizing that no one is above the law, in reference to the increasing public pressure to end impunity.



Arrest of a Key Perpetrator

These developments came days after the arrest of Amjad Youssef, one of the most prominent perpetrators in the Al-Tadamon massacres, which were documented in leaked videos showing the execution of about 300 civilians in 2013 in brutal ways.

Despite Youssef being at the forefront of the case, residents of the neighborhood assert that responsibility does not rest solely on him but extends to higher leadership, including Saqr.



Compelling Testimonies

Activists stated that everything that happened in Al-Tadamon was carried out under orders from Fadi Saqr, indicating that the latter was aware of the killings, arrests, and enforced disappearances.

In contrast, Saqr denied his responsibility for the massacres, asserting that he only learned about them through the media, and that he trusts the course of the investigations, adding that anyone proven to be involved should be held accountable.

Increasing Evidence and Public Pressure

However, academic reports, including those presented by researcher Ogur Umit Ongur, indicate that the Al-Tadamon massacre was not an isolated incident but a series of killings that continued throughout 2013 and beyond, involving the National Defense militia within a leadership hierarchy that includes Saqr.

Between Justice and Stability

The government had justified its cooperation with controversial figures like Saqr by the need to achieve a balance between the demands of justice and ensuring stability, especially with ongoing security threats from remnants of the previous regime. However, with rising public anger, it seems that the scale of accountability is beginning to tip, especially after the arrest of Amjad Youssef, which has brought the case back to the forefront.

A New Hope for Victims

In the Al-Tadamon neighborhood, the discussion about holding Saqr accountable has revived hope among its residents who have lived through bloody chapters of violence, as many believe that his arrest will be a pivotal event. Local activists assert that the arrest of Fadi Saqr will be much more significant than the arrest of Amjad Youssef and will serve as a new day of liberation.