تحركات لمحاسبة قيادي سابق في مليشيات الأسد بتهم جرائم حرب

تعمل هيئة حقوقية سورية على إعداد ملف قضائي يتهم القيادي السابق في مليشيات النظام السوري فادي صقر بالتورط في جرائم ضد الإنسانية وجرائم حرب، وفق ما كشفه مسؤول سوري رفيع، لصحيفة الغارديان البريطانية.
ويُعد صقر، القائد السابق لمليشيا قوات الدفاع الوطني، من أبرز الشخصيات التي وُجهت إليها اتهامات بالمشاركة في عمليات قتل جماعي وإخفاء قسري لمدنيين، خصوصاً في حي التضامن بالعاصمة دمشق، إلى جانب مناطق أخرى.
تعاون مثير للجدل
ورغم هذه الاتهامات، أثار تعاون الحكومة السورية الجديدة مع صقر في ملفات أمنية عقب إطاحة الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024، موجة غضب واسعة بين الضحايا وعائلاتهم الذين طالبوا بمحاسبته.
وفي هذا السياق، أكدت نائبة رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للعدالة الانتقالية زهرة البرازي أن الهيئة تعمل بالتعاون مع الضحايا ومنظمات حقوقية لتجميع الأدلة اللازمة لإحالة القضية إلى القضاء السوري، الذي يملك صلاحية البت فيها.
خطوة مفصلية نحو العدالة
وتُعد هذه الخطوة محطة مهمة في مسار العدالة الانتقالية في سورية، بعد أكثر من عقد من الحرب التي خلّفت مئات الآلاف من الضحايا، وفاقمت الانقسامات المجتمعية.
وقالت البرازي إن الأدلة المتوفرة كافية تماماً لملاحقة صقر، مؤكدة أن لا أحد فوق القانون، في إشارة إلى تزايد الضغوط الشعبية لإنهاء الإفلات من العقاب.
اعتقال متورط رئيسي
وجاءت هذه التطورات بعد أيام من اعتقال أمجد يوسف، أحد أبرز المتورطين في مجازر التضامن، والتي وثّقتها مقاطع فيديو مسرّبة أظهرت إعدام نحو 300 مدني عام 2013 بطرق وحشية.
ورغم تصدر يوسف واجهة القضية، يؤكد سكان الحي أن المسؤولية لا تقتصر عليه، بل تمتد إلى قيادات عليا، من بينها صقر.
شهادات دامغة
وقال ناشطون إن كل ما حدث في التضامن كان يتم بأوامر من فادي صقر، مشيراً إلى أن الأخير كان على علم بعمليات القتل والاعتقال والإخفاء القسري.
في المقابل، نفى صقر مسؤوليته عن المجازر، مؤكداً أنه لم يعلم بها إلا عبر وسائل الإعلام، وأنه يثق في مسار التحقيقات، مضيفاً أن كل من يثبت تورطه يجب أن يُحاسب.
أدلة متزايدة وضغوط شعبية
غير أن تقارير أكاديمية، من بينها ما قدمه الباحث أوغور أوميت أونغور، تشير إلى أن مجزرة التضامن لم تكن حادثة منفردة، بل سلسلة عمليات قتل استمرت خلال عام 2013 وما بعده، بمشاركة مليشيا الدفاع الوطني ضمن تسلسل قيادي يشمل صقر.
بين العدالة والاستقرار
وكانت الحكومة قد بررت تعاونها مع شخصيات مثيرة للجدل مثل صقر بالحاجة إلى تحقيق توازن بين متطلبات العدالة وضمان الاستقرار، خصوصاً مع استمرار تهديدات أمنية من بقايا النظام السابق، لكن مع تصاعد الغضب الشعبي، يبدو أن كفة المحاسبة بدأت ترجح، خصوصاً بعد اعتقال أمجد يوسف، الذي أعاد القضية إلى صدارة المشهد.
أمل جديد للضحايا
وفي حي التضامن، أعاد الحديث عن محاسبة صقر الأمل لسكانه الذين عاشوا فصولاً دامية من العنف، إذ يرى كثيرون أن اعتقاله سيكون حدثاً مفصلياً، ويؤكد ناشطون محليون أن اعتقال فادي صقر سيكون أكبر بكثير من اعتقال أمجد يوسف وسيكون بمثابة يوم تحرير جديد.
A Syrian human rights organization is preparing a legal file accusing former leader of the Syrian regime militias, Fadi Saqr, of involvement in crimes against humanity and war crimes, according to a senior Syrian official revealed to the British newspaper The Guardian.
Saqr, the former leader of the National Defense Forces militia, is considered one of the most prominent figures accused of participating in mass killings and the enforced disappearance of civilians, particularly in the Al-Tadamon neighborhood of the capital, Damascus, as well as in other areas.
Controversial Cooperation
Despite these accusations, the cooperation of the new Syrian government with Saqr on security files following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 has sparked widespread anger among victims and their families who have called for accountability.
In this context, the Deputy Head of the National Transitional Justice Authority, Zahra Al-Barazi, confirmed that the authority is working in collaboration with victims and human rights organizations to gather the necessary evidence to refer the case to the Syrian judiciary, which has the authority to decide on it.
A Pivotal Step Towards Justice
This step is considered an important milestone in the path of transitional justice in Syria, after more than a decade of war that has left hundreds of thousands of victims and exacerbated societal divisions.
Al-Barazi stated that the available evidence is more than sufficient to pursue Saqr, emphasizing that no one is above the law, in reference to the increasing public pressure to end impunity.
Arrest of a Key Perpetrator
These developments came days after the arrest of Amjad Youssef, one of the most prominent perpetrators in the Al-Tadamon massacres, which were documented in leaked videos showing the execution of about 300 civilians in 2013 in brutal ways.
Despite Youssef being at the forefront of the case, residents of the neighborhood assert that responsibility does not rest solely on him but extends to higher leadership, including Saqr.
Compelling Testimonies
Activists stated that everything that happened in Al-Tadamon was carried out under orders from Fadi Saqr, indicating that the latter was aware of the killings, arrests, and enforced disappearances.
In contrast, Saqr denied his responsibility for the massacres, asserting that he only learned about them through the media, and that he trusts the course of the investigations, adding that anyone proven to be involved should be held accountable.
Increasing Evidence and Public Pressure
However, academic reports, including those presented by researcher Ogur Umit Ongur, indicate that the Al-Tadamon massacre was not an isolated incident but a series of killings that continued throughout 2013 and beyond, involving the National Defense militia within a leadership hierarchy that includes Saqr.
Between Justice and Stability
The government had justified its cooperation with controversial figures like Saqr by the need to achieve a balance between the demands of justice and ensuring stability, especially with ongoing security threats from remnants of the previous regime. However, with rising public anger, it seems that the scale of accountability is beginning to tip, especially after the arrest of Amjad Youssef, which has brought the case back to the forefront.
A New Hope for Victims
In the Al-Tadamon neighborhood, the discussion about holding Saqr accountable has revived hope among its residents who have lived through bloody chapters of violence, as many believe that his arrest will be a pivotal event. Local activists assert that the arrest of Fadi Saqr will be much more significant than the arrest of Amjad Youssef and will serve as a new day of liberation.