تعمل هيئة حقوقية سورية على إعداد ملف قضائي يتهم القيادي السابق في مليشيات النظام السوري فادي صقر بالتورط في جرائم ضد الإنسانية وجرائم حرب، وفق ما كشفه مسؤول سوري رفيع، لصحيفة الغارديان البريطانية.

ويُعد صقر، القائد السابق لمليشيا قوات الدفاع الوطني، من أبرز الشخصيات التي وُجهت إليها اتهامات بالمشاركة في عمليات قتل جماعي وإخفاء قسري لمدنيين، خصوصاً في حي التضامن بالعاصمة دمشق، إلى جانب مناطق أخرى.
تحركات لمحاسبة قيادي سابق في مليشيات الأسد بتهم جرائم حرب

تعاون مثير للجدل

ورغم هذه الاتهامات، أثار تعاون الحكومة السورية الجديدة مع صقر في ملفات أمنية عقب إطاحة الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024، موجة غضب واسعة بين الضحايا وعائلاتهم الذين طالبوا بمحاسبته.

وفي هذا السياق، أكدت نائبة رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للعدالة الانتقالية زهرة البرازي أن الهيئة تعمل بالتعاون مع الضحايا ومنظمات حقوقية لتجميع الأدلة اللازمة لإحالة القضية إلى القضاء السوري، الذي يملك صلاحية البت فيها.
تحركات لمحاسبة قيادي سابق في مليشيات الأسد بتهم جرائم حرب

خطوة مفصلية نحو العدالة

وتُعد هذه الخطوة محطة مهمة في مسار العدالة الانتقالية في سورية، بعد أكثر من عقد من الحرب التي خلّفت مئات الآلاف من الضحايا، وفاقمت الانقسامات المجتمعية.

وقالت البرازي إن الأدلة المتوفرة كافية تماماً لملاحقة صقر، مؤكدة أن لا أحد فوق القانون، في إشارة إلى تزايد الضغوط الشعبية لإنهاء الإفلات من العقاب.
تحركات لمحاسبة قيادي سابق في مليشيات الأسد بتهم جرائم حرب

اعتقال متورط رئيسي

وجاءت هذه التطورات بعد أيام من اعتقال أمجد يوسف، أحد أبرز المتورطين في مجازر التضامن، والتي وثّقتها مقاطع فيديو مسرّبة أظهرت إعدام نحو 300 مدني عام 2013 بطرق وحشية.

ورغم تصدر يوسف واجهة القضية، يؤكد سكان الحي أن المسؤولية لا تقتصر عليه، بل تمتد إلى قيادات عليا، من بينها صقر.
تحركات لمحاسبة قيادي سابق في مليشيات الأسد بتهم جرائم حرب

شهادات دامغة

وقال ناشطون إن كل ما حدث في التضامن كان يتم بأوامر من فادي صقر، مشيراً إلى أن الأخير كان على علم بعمليات القتل والاعتقال والإخفاء القسري.

في المقابل، نفى صقر مسؤوليته عن المجازر، مؤكداً أنه لم يعلم بها إلا عبر وسائل الإعلام، وأنه يثق في مسار التحقيقات، مضيفاً أن كل من يثبت تورطه يجب أن يُحاسب.

أدلة متزايدة وضغوط شعبية

غير أن تقارير أكاديمية، من بينها ما قدمه الباحث أوغور أوميت أونغور، تشير إلى أن مجزرة التضامن لم تكن حادثة منفردة، بل سلسلة عمليات قتل استمرت خلال عام 2013 وما بعده، بمشاركة مليشيا الدفاع الوطني ضمن تسلسل قيادي يشمل صقر.

بين العدالة والاستقرار

وكانت الحكومة قد بررت تعاونها مع شخصيات مثيرة للجدل مثل صقر بالحاجة إلى تحقيق توازن بين متطلبات العدالة وضمان الاستقرار، خصوصاً مع استمرار تهديدات أمنية من بقايا النظام السابق، لكن مع تصاعد الغضب الشعبي، يبدو أن كفة المحاسبة بدأت ترجح، خصوصاً بعد اعتقال أمجد يوسف، الذي أعاد القضية إلى صدارة المشهد.

أمل جديد للضحايا

وفي حي التضامن، أعاد الحديث عن محاسبة صقر الأمل لسكانه الذين عاشوا فصولاً دامية من العنف، إذ يرى كثيرون أن اعتقاله سيكون حدثاً مفصلياً، ويؤكد ناشطون محليون أن اعتقال فادي صقر سيكون أكبر بكثير من اعتقال أمجد يوسف وسيكون بمثابة يوم تحرير جديد.