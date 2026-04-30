The American aircraft carrier "USS Gerald R. Ford," the largest in the world, is preparing to return to the United States after a record military mission that lasted more than 300 days, which included its participation in the war against Iran and notable military operations, including contributing to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, according to reports from The New York Times and The Guardian.

According to American officials, the carrier will leave the Middle East in the coming days, with plans to arrive at its home port in Virginia by mid-May, following a prolonged deployment described as the longest in decades.

This move comes at a time when the region has witnessed an unprecedented American military presence, with three aircraft carriers deployed in the Middle East simultaneously, something that has not happened since 2003, amid a fragile ceasefire in the war with Iran.

Record Numbers and Increasing Pressures

During this month, Ford set a new record for the longest deployment of an American aircraft carrier since the post-Vietnam War era, surpassing 295 days at sea, breaking the previous record held by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln in 2020.

This long deployment has raised questions within American military circles about its impact on the crew and combat readiness, especially with the increasing pressures on personnel and equipment, as thousands of sailors remain away from their homes for extended periods.

The carrier also experienced a fire incident in one of its facilities during its mission, which forced it to undergo lengthy repairs and affected living conditions on board.

Complex Military Movements

The "Ford" mission began in the Mediterranean Sea before being redirected to the Caribbean as part of a large naval buildup, then it returned to head towards the Middle East as tensions with Tehran escalated.

The carrier participated in the initial operations of the war against Iran from the Mediterranean before transiting the Suez Canal to the Red Sea, where it continued its military missions until it was temporarily forced to return for maintenance due to the fire incident.

Difficult Decisions and Mission Extension

For his part, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth acknowledged that the extension of the carrier's mission was due to urgent operational requirements in several areas, both in the Middle East and Latin America, which imposed difficult decisions regarding the balance between readiness and maintenance.

Less than Cold War Numbers

Despite this achievement, the number achieved by "Ford" is still less than the longest deployment in U.S. Navy history, which was recorded by the aircraft carrier "USS Midway" during the Cold War, when it remained in service for 332 consecutive days.