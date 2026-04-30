تستعد حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية «يو إس إس جيرالد آر فورد»، الأكبر في العالم، للعودة إلى الولايات المتحدة بعد مهمة عسكرية قياسية استمرت أكثر من 300 يوم، وشملت مشاركتها في الحرب ضد إيران وعمليات عسكرية بارزة من بينها الإسهام في القبض على الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، وفق ما أفادت به صحيفتي نيويورك تايمز والغارديان.

وبحسب مسؤولين أمريكيين، فإن الحاملة ستغادر منطقة الشرق الأوسط خلال الأيام القادمة، على أن تصل إلى مينائها الرئيسي في ولاية فرجينيا بحلول منتصف مايو، بعد انتشار طويل وصف بأنه الأطول منذ عقود.

وجاء هذا التحرك في وقت شهدت فيه المنطقة وجودًا عسكريًا أمريكيًا غير مسبوق، حيث تم نشر ثلاث حاملات طائرات في الشرق الأوسط بالتزامن، وهو أمر لم يحدث منذ عام 2003، في ظل وقف إطلاق نار هش في الحرب مع إيران.

رقم قياسي وضغوط متزايدة

وخلال هذا الشهر، سجلت فورد رقمًا قياسيًا جديدًا كأطول انتشار لحاملة طائرات أمريكية منذ فترة ما بعد حرب فيتنام، بعدما تجاوزت 295 يومًا في البحر، متخطية الرقم السابق الذي سجلته حاملة الطائرات أبراهام لينكولن عام 2020.

هذا الانتشار الطويل أثار تساؤلات داخل الأوساط العسكرية الأمريكية بشأن تأثيره على الطاقم والجاهزية القتالية، خصوصا مع الضغوط المتزايدة على الأفراد والمعدات، في ظل بقاء آلاف البحارة بعيدين عن منازلهم لفترات ممتدة.

كما تعرضت الحاملة خلال مهمتها لحادث حريق في أحد مرافقها، ما اضطرها إلى إجراء إصلاحات مطولة وأثر على ظروف المعيشة على متنها.

تحركات عسكرية معقدة

وبدأت مهمة «فورد» في البحر المتوسط، قبل أن يتم تحويل مسارها إلى منطقة الكاريبي ضمن حشد بحري كبير، ثم عادت لتتجه نحو الشرق الأوسط مع تصاعد التوترات مع طهران.

وشاركت الحاملة في العمليات الأولى للحرب ضد إيران من البحر المتوسط، قبل عبورها قناة السويس إلى البحر الأحمر، حيث واصلت مهماتها العسكرية حتى تعرضها للحريق الذي أجبرها مؤقتًا على العودة لإجراء الصيانة.

قرارات صعبة وتمديد المهمة

من جانبه، أقر وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث بأن تمديد مهمة الحاملة جاء نتيجة متطلبات عملياتية عاجلة في عدة مناطق، سواء في الشرق الأوسط أو أمريكا اللاتينية، ما فرض قرارات صعبة تتعلق بالموازنة بين الجاهزية والصيانة.

أقل من أرقام الحرب الباردة

ورغم هذا الإنجاز، لا يزال الرقم الذي حققته «فورد» أقل من أطول انتشار في تاريخ البحرية الأمريكية، والذي سجلته حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس ميدواي» خلال الحرب الباردة، عندما بقيت في الخدمة لمدة 332 يومًا متواصلة.