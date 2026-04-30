The organizers of a fleet of aid ships heading to the Gaza Strip announced today (Thursday) that Israel intercepted ships in international waters near Greece, after Israel announced the arrest of 175 activists who were on board the fleet.



The Global Solidarity Fleet Initiative condemned this step, which they described as "an escalation of Israel's impunity," asserting that Israel seized the ships hundreds of miles away from Gaza.



The initiative stated in a statement, "This is piracy and illegal detention of people at sea near the island of Crete, confirming that Israel can operate with complete impunity, far beyond its borders, without facing any consequences."



A group representing activists who participated in the Solidarity Fleet, which was attempting to break the blockade imposed on Gaza, said that nine of its members returned to Switzerland after being deported by Israel.



The Israeli navy detained 21 ships out of 58 belonging to the "Global Solidarity Fleet" overnight near the island of Crete, while the fleet carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza set sail from Barcelona, Spain, on April 12, in an attempt to break the Israeli blockade.



Israel has imposed a maritime, aerial, and land blockade on the Gaza Strip for years, but it has tightened these measures since the start of its war on Gaza in October 2023, leading to widespread famine and disease, in addition to killing more than 72,000 Palestinians.



Israel's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, stated that the fleet was stopped before reaching our area, claiming that Israeli soldiers are acting professionally.



The Israeli army had previously stopped a fleet organized by the same initiative last October, in an attempt to reach the besieged Gaza Strip, and arrested Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and more than 450 participants.