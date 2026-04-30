أعلن منظمو أسطول سفن مساعدات متجهة لقطاع غزة، اليوم (الخميس)، اعتراض إسرائيل سفناً في المياه الدولية قرب اليونان، وذلك بعد أن أعلنت إسرائيل اعتقال 175 ناشطاً كانوا على متن الأسطول.


واستنكر مبادرة أسطول الصمود العالمي هذه الخطوة التي وصفوها بأنها «استفحال لإفلات إسرائيل من العقاب»، مؤكدين أن إسرائيل سيطرت على السفن على بعد مئات الأميال من غزة.


وقالت المبادرة في بيان «هذه قرصنة واحتجاز غير قانوني لبشر في عرض البحر قرب جزيرة كريت، وهو تأكيد على أن إسرائيل تستطيع العمل بإفلات تام من العقاب، بعيداً جداً عن حدودها، ودون تحمل أي عواقب».


وقالت مجموعة تمثل ناشطين شاركوا في أسطول الصمود الذي كان يحاول كسر الحصار المفروض على غزة، إن تسعة من أعضائها عادوا إلى سويسرا بعد أن رحّلتهم إسرائيل.


واحتجزت البحرية الإسرائيلية 21 سفينة من أصل 58 تابعة لـ«أسطول الصمود العالمي»، خلال الليل بالقرب من جزيرة كريت، فيما أبحر الأسطول الذي يحمل مساعدات إنسانية للفلسطينيين في غزة من برشلونة في إسبانيا في 12 أبريل، في محاولة لكسر الحصار الإسرائيلي.


وتفرض إسرائيل حصاراً بحرياً وجوياً وبرياً على قطاع غزة منذ سنوات، ولكنها شددت هذه الإجراءات منذ بدء حربها على غزة في أكتوبر 2023، متسببة في تفشي المجاعة والأمراض، بالإضافة إلى قتلها أكثر من 72 ألف فلسطيني.


وقال مبعوث إسرائيل لدى الأمم المتحدة داني دانون إن الأسطول تم إيقافه قبل الوصول إلى منطقتنا، زاعماً أن جنود الجيش الإسرائيلي يتصرفون بمهنية.


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي أوقف أسطولاً سابقاً نظمته المبادرة نفسها في أكتوبر الماضي، لمحاولة الوصول إلى قطاع غزة المحاصر، واعتقل الناشطة السويدية جريتا تونبيرج وأكثر من 450 مشاركاً.