The U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) is studying several options to punish NATO members that Washington believes have not supported its operations in the Iran war, according to an American official who spoke to Reuters.



Memo Reflecting a State of Frustration



The official added that among the options included in the memo are suspending Spain's membership in the alliance, reconsidering the U.S. stance on Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands, and preventing some "difficult" countries from holding important or prestigious positions within the alliance.

According to the official, these options were mentioned in an internal memo that reflects a state of frustration regarding what Washington sees as "hesitation or refusal" from some allies to grant the United States access, basing, and flying rights (ABO) during the Iran war.

The official confirmed that these options are being discussed at high levels within the Pentagon.



No Closure of U.S. Bases in Europe



The official stated that, however, the email does not indicate that the United States will take such actions. It also does not contain a proposal to close U.S. bases in Europe. However, he declined to disclose whether the options include withdrawing some U.S. forces from Europe, which many expect.

For her part, Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson reiterated what President Trump had previously said: "Despite all that the United States has done for our NATO allies, they have not stood by us."

Wilson added, "The Department of Defense will ensure that the president has reliable options to ensure that our allies are not just paper tigers, but that they fulfill their roles. We have no further comment on any internal discussions regarding this matter."

U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on NATO allies for not sending their troops and naval assets to help open the Strait of Hormuz, which was closed to global shipping following the start of the war on February 28.

He hinted that he is considering the possibility of the United States withdrawing from the alliance, saying in an interview with Reuters on April 1: "Wouldn't you do that if you were in my place?" in response to a question about the possibility of Washington withdrawing from NATO.



Suspension of Spain's Membership in the Alliance



Reuters quoted the official as saying that the Trump administration believes Europeans have a "sense of entitlement," and that the political options outlined in the memo aim to send a strong signal to NATO allies to "reduce the sense of entitlement."

The memo indicates that the option to suspend Spain's membership in the alliance may have a limited impact on U.S. military operations, but it "carries significant symbolic meaning."

The official did not disclose the mechanism the United States might adopt to suspend Spain's membership, nor could Reuters determine if NATO has an existing mechanism for that. The memo includes the option to reassess U.S. diplomatic support for "long-standing imperial European possessions," such as the Falkland Islands near Argentina.