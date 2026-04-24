تدرس وزارة الحرب الأمريكية (البنتاغون)، عدة خيارات لمعاقبة أعضاء حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، الذين ترى واشنطن، أنهم لم يدعموا عملياتها في حرب إيران، وفق ما كشف مسؤول أمريكي لوكالة «رويترز».


مذكرة تعكس حالة من الإحباط


وأضاف المسؤول أن من بين الخيارات التي تضمها المذكرة، تعليق عضوية إسبانيا في الحلف، وإعادة النظر في الموقف الأمريكي من مطالبة بريطانيا بجزر فوكلاند، ومنع بعض الدول «صعبة المراس» من شغل مناصب مهمة أو مرموقة داخل الحلف.
وحسب المسؤول فإن هذه الخيارات وردت في مذكرة داخلية تعكس حالة من الإحباط إزاء ما تراه واشنطن «تردداً أو رفضاً»، من بعض الحلفاء لمنح الولايات المتحدة حقوق الوصول والتمركز والتحليق (ABO) خلال حرب إيران.
وأكد المسؤول أن هذه الخيارات يتم تداولها على مستويات رفيعة داخل البنتاجون.


لا إغلاق لقواعد أمريكا في أوروبا


وقال المسؤول إنه مع ذلك فإن رسالة البريد الإلكتروني لا تشير إلى أن الولايات المتحدة ستفعل ذلك. ​كما أنها لا تحتوي على اقتراح لإغلاق القواعد الأمريكية في أوروبا. ولكنه رفض الإفصاح عن ما إذا كانت الخيارات تتضمن سحب الولايات المتحدة لبعض قواتها من أوروبا، وهو ما يتوقعه الكثيرون.
من جانبها، كررت المتحدثة باسم البنتاغون كينجسلي ويلسون، ما سبق أن قاله الرئيس ترمب «على الرغم من كل ما فعلته الولايات المتحدة لحلفائنا في حلف الأطلسي، فإنهم لم يقفوا إلى جانبنا».
وأضافت ويلسون «ستضمن وزارة الحرب أن يكون ⁠لدى الرئيس خيارات موثوقة لضمان ألا يكون حلفاؤنا مجرد نمر من ورق، بل أن يقوموا بدورهم. ليس لدينا أي تعليق ​آخر على أي مداولات داخلية بهذا ​الشأن».
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، شن هجوما حادا على حلفاء الناتو لعدم إرسال قواتهم وأصولهم البحرية للمساعدة في فتح مضيق هرمز، الذي أغلق أمام حركة الشحن العالمي عقب بدء الحرب في 28 فبراير.
ولوح بأنه يدرس احتمال انسحاب الولايات المتحدة من الحلف، قائلاً في مقابلة مع رويترز في الأول من أبريل: «ألن تفعل ذلك لو كنت مكاني؟»، رداً على سؤال بشأن إمكانية انسحاب واشنطن من الناتو.


تعليق عضوية إسبانيا في الحلف


ونقلت «رويترز» عن المسؤول قوله: إن ترى إدارة ترمب أن لدى الأوروبيين «إحساساً بالاستحقاق»، وإن الخيارات السياسية الواردة في المذكرة تهدف لتوجيه إشارة قوية لحلفاء الناتو بهدف «تقليص شعور الاستحقاق».
وتشير المذكرة إلى أن خيار تعليق عضوية إسبانيا في الحلف قد يكون تأثيره محدوداً على العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية، لكنه «يحمل دلالة رمزية كبيرة».
ولم يكشف المسؤول عن الآلية التي قد تعتمدها الولايات المتحدة لتعليق عضوية إسبانيا، كما لم تتمكن رويترز من تحديد ما إذا كان لدى الناتو آلية قائمة لذلك. وتتضمن المذكرة خيار إعادة تقييم الدعم الدبلوماسي الأمريكي لـ«ممتلكات أوروبية إمبراطورية»، قائمة منذ زمن طويل، مثل جزر فوكلاند القريبة من الأرجنتين.