بعد تقرير لوكالة «بلومبيرغ»، التي نقلت عن بيانات تتبُّع، أن 34 ناقلة نفط مرتبطة بإيران شقت طريقها عبر مضيق هرمز وخرقت حصار الولايات المتحدة، أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس)، أن مضيق هرمز مغلق بإحكام.


وقال ترمب في تدوينات على منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «نسيطر بشكل كامل على مضيق هرمز، ولا يمكن لأي سفينة الدخول أو الخروج دون موافقة بحرية الولايات المتحدة»، مضيفاً: «إنه مغلق بإحكام، إلى حين أن تتمكن إيران من التوصل إلى اتفاق».


وأشار إلى أن «إيران تواجه صعوبة كبيرة في تحديد من هو قائدها الفعلي»، مضيفاً: «إنهم ببساطة لا يعرفون!»، مشدداً بالقول: «الصراع الداخلي يدور بين «المتشددين» الذين يتكبدون خسائر فادحة في ساحة المعركة، و«المعتدلين» الذين ليسوا معتدلين جداً (لكنهم يكتسبون احتراماً!)، وهو صراع يقترب من الجنون!».


وكان ترمب قد قال في تدوينة سابقة: «أمرتُ بحرية الولايات المتحدة بإطلاق النار وقتل أي قارب، حتى وإن كانت قوارب صغيرة، أما سفنهم (إيران) البحرية جميعها، وعددها 159، فهي في قاع البحر!، إذا كانت تقوم بزرع ألغام في مياه مضيق هرمز. لا مجال للتردد».


وأضاف: «كاسحات الألغام التابعة لنا تقوم حالياً بتمشيط المضيق»، موضحاً أنه وجه باستمرار هذا النشاط، ولكن بمستوى مضاعف 3 مرات.