بعد تقرير لوكالة «بلومبيرغ»، التي نقلت عن بيانات تتبُّع، أن 34 ناقلة نفط مرتبطة بإيران شقت طريقها عبر مضيق هرمز وخرقت حصار الولايات المتحدة، أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس)، أن مضيق هرمز مغلق بإحكام.
وقال ترمب في تدوينات على منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «نسيطر بشكل كامل على مضيق هرمز، ولا يمكن لأي سفينة الدخول أو الخروج دون موافقة بحرية الولايات المتحدة»، مضيفاً: «إنه مغلق بإحكام، إلى حين أن تتمكن إيران من التوصل إلى اتفاق».
وأشار إلى أن «إيران تواجه صعوبة كبيرة في تحديد من هو قائدها الفعلي»، مضيفاً: «إنهم ببساطة لا يعرفون!»، مشدداً بالقول: «الصراع الداخلي يدور بين «المتشددين» الذين يتكبدون خسائر فادحة في ساحة المعركة، و«المعتدلين» الذين ليسوا معتدلين جداً (لكنهم يكتسبون احتراماً!)، وهو صراع يقترب من الجنون!».
وكان ترمب قد قال في تدوينة سابقة: «أمرتُ بحرية الولايات المتحدة بإطلاق النار وقتل أي قارب، حتى وإن كانت قوارب صغيرة، أما سفنهم (إيران) البحرية جميعها، وعددها 159، فهي في قاع البحر!، إذا كانت تقوم بزرع ألغام في مياه مضيق هرمز. لا مجال للتردد».
وأضاف: «كاسحات الألغام التابعة لنا تقوم حالياً بتمشيط المضيق»، موضحاً أنه وجه باستمرار هذا النشاط، ولكن بمستوى مضاعف 3 مرات.
After a report from Bloomberg, which cited tracking data indicating that 34 oil tankers linked to Iran have made their way through the Strait of Hormuz and breached the U.S. blockade, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Thursday) that the Strait of Hormuz is tightly closed.
Trump stated in posts on his platform "Truth Social": "We have complete control over the Strait of Hormuz, and no ship can enter or exit without the approval of the U.S. Navy," adding: "It is tightly closed until Iran can reach an agreement."
He pointed out that "Iran is having a very hard time determining who its actual leader is," adding: "They simply don't know!" He emphasized by saying: "The internal conflict is between the 'hardliners' who are suffering heavy losses on the battlefield, and the 'moderates' who are not very moderate (but are gaining respect!), and it is a conflict that is approaching madness!"
Trump had previously stated in a post: "I ordered the U.S. Navy to shoot and kill any boat, even if they are small boats, while their (Iran's) naval ships, all 159 of them, are at the bottom of the sea! If they are laying mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is no room for hesitation."
He added: "Our mine sweepers are currently patrolling the strait," explaining that he has directed this activity to continue, but at a level three times greater.