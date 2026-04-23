After a report from Bloomberg, which cited tracking data indicating that 34 oil tankers linked to Iran have made their way through the Strait of Hormuz and breached the U.S. blockade, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Thursday) that the Strait of Hormuz is tightly closed.



Trump stated in posts on his platform "Truth Social": "We have complete control over the Strait of Hormuz, and no ship can enter or exit without the approval of the U.S. Navy," adding: "It is tightly closed until Iran can reach an agreement."



He pointed out that "Iran is having a very hard time determining who its actual leader is," adding: "They simply don't know!" He emphasized by saying: "The internal conflict is between the 'hardliners' who are suffering heavy losses on the battlefield, and the 'moderates' who are not very moderate (but are gaining respect!), and it is a conflict that is approaching madness!"



Trump had previously stated in a post: "I ordered the U.S. Navy to shoot and kill any boat, even if they are small boats, while their (Iran's) naval ships, all 159 of them, are at the bottom of the sea! If they are laying mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is no room for hesitation."



He added: "Our mine sweepers are currently patrolling the strait," explaining that he has directed this activity to continue, but at a level three times greater.