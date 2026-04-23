للمرة الخامسة التي يسعى فيها الديمقراطيون لتحقيق ذلك منذ بدء الحرب بين واشنطن وطهران، رفض مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي، أمس (الأربعاء)، محاولة جديدة للحد من قدرة الرئيس دونالد ترمب على استخدام المزيد من القوة العسكرية ضد إيران.
وأفشل مجلس الشيوخ بأغلبية 46 صوتاً مقابل 51 صوتاً، اقتراح بإعفاء اللجنة المختصة (لجنة العلاقات الخارجية) من النظر في مشروع القانون.
وذكرت شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز» أن السيناتور الديمقراطي جون فيترمان من ولاية بنسلفانيا، صوت مع الجمهوريين ضد القرار الذي قدمه السيناتور الديمقراطي عن ولاية يسكونس تامي بالدوين والذي كان سيوجه الرئيس بسحب القوات الأمريكية من الأعمال الحربية داخل إران أو ضدها، بينما صوّت السيناتور الجمهوري راند بول من ولاية كنتاكي مع الديمقراطيين لصالحه.
وقال زعيم الأقلية الديمقراطية في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر، قبل التصويت، أمس رغم ارتياحي لتمديد مهلة وقف إطلاق النار إلا أنه على الكونجرس اغتنام هذه الفرصة لوقف هذا الخطأ الفادح قبل استئناف القتال، موضحاً أن الديمقراطيين سيواصلون الضغط من أجل إجراء تصويت بشأن صلاحيات الحرب كل أسبوع حتى يرى الجمهوريون الأمور بعقلانية ويساعدونا في إنهاء هذه الحرب.
في المقابل، أكد زعيم الأغلبية الجمهورية في مجلس الشيوخ جون ثون، أن مؤتمر الحزب الجمهوري يشعر برضا كبير، عما تمكنت الولايات المتحدة من تحقيقه في إيران.
وفي رده على سؤال أمس عن كيفية تعامله مع اقتراب مهلة الستين يوماً، وما إذا كان الجمهوريون في مجلس الشيوخ سينظرون في إصدار تفويض باستخدام القوة العسكرية، قال ثون سنرى موقف الأعضاء من هذه القضية.
For the fifth time that Democrats have sought to achieve this since the start of the war between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. Senate rejected, yesterday (Wednesday), a new attempt to limit President Donald Trump's ability to use more military force against Iran.
The Senate failed to pass a proposal to exempt the relevant committee (the Foreign Relations Committee) from considering the bill, with a majority of 46 votes against 51 votes.
CBS News reported that Democratic Senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania voted with Republicans against the resolution presented by Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin from Wisconsin, which would have directed the president to withdraw U.S. forces from military actions inside or against Iran, while Republican Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky voted with Democrats in favor of it.
Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote yesterday, "While I am pleased with the extension of the ceasefire, Congress must seize this opportunity to stop this grave mistake before fighting resumes," explaining that Democrats will continue to push for a vote on war powers every week until Republicans see things rationally and help us end this war.
In contrast, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune confirmed that the Republican Party conference is very satisfied with what the United States has achieved in Iran.
In response to a question yesterday about how he would handle the approaching sixty-day deadline, and whether Senate Republicans would consider issuing an authorization for the use of military force, Thune said, "We will see the members' stance on this issue."