For the fifth time that Democrats have sought to achieve this since the start of the war between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. Senate rejected, yesterday (Wednesday), a new attempt to limit President Donald Trump's ability to use more military force against Iran.



The Senate failed to pass a proposal to exempt the relevant committee (the Foreign Relations Committee) from considering the bill, with a majority of 46 votes against 51 votes.



CBS News reported that Democratic Senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania voted with Republicans against the resolution presented by Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin from Wisconsin, which would have directed the president to withdraw U.S. forces from military actions inside or against Iran, while Republican Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky voted with Democrats in favor of it.



Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote yesterday, "While I am pleased with the extension of the ceasefire, Congress must seize this opportunity to stop this grave mistake before fighting resumes," explaining that Democrats will continue to push for a vote on war powers every week until Republicans see things rationally and help us end this war.



In contrast, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune confirmed that the Republican Party conference is very satisfied with what the United States has achieved in Iran.



In response to a question yesterday about how he would handle the approaching sixty-day deadline, and whether Senate Republicans would consider issuing an authorization for the use of military force, Thune said, "We will see the members' stance on this issue."