للمرة الخامسة التي يسعى فيها الديمقراطيون لتحقيق ذلك منذ بدء الحرب بين واشنطن وطهران، رفض مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي، أمس (الأربعاء)، محاولة جديدة للحد من قدرة الرئيس دونالد ترمب على استخدام المزيد من القوة العسكرية ضد إيران.


وأفشل مجلس الشيوخ بأغلبية 46 صوتاً مقابل 51 صوتاً، اقتراح بإعفاء اللجنة المختصة (لجنة العلاقات الخارجية) من النظر في مشروع القانون.


وذكرت شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز» أن السيناتور الديمقراطي جون فيترمان من ولاية بنسلفانيا، صوت مع الجمهوريين ضد القرار الذي قدمه السيناتور الديمقراطي عن ولاية يسكونس تامي بالدوين والذي كان سيوجه الرئيس بسحب القوات الأمريكية من الأعمال الحربية داخل إران أو ضدها، بينما صوّت السيناتور الجمهوري راند بول من ولاية كنتاكي مع الديمقراطيين لصالحه.


وقال زعيم الأقلية الديمقراطية في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر، قبل التصويت، أمس رغم ارتياحي لتمديد مهلة وقف إطلاق النار إلا أنه على الكونجرس اغتنام هذه الفرصة لوقف هذا الخطأ الفادح قبل استئناف القتال، موضحاً أن الديمقراطيين سيواصلون الضغط من أجل إجراء تصويت بشأن صلاحيات الحرب كل أسبوع حتى يرى الجمهوريون الأمور بعقلانية ويساعدونا في إنهاء هذه الحرب.


في المقابل، أكد زعيم الأغلبية الجمهورية في مجلس الشيوخ جون ثون، أن مؤتمر الحزب الجمهوري يشعر برضا كبير، عما تمكنت الولايات المتحدة من تحقيقه في إيران.


وفي رده على سؤال أمس عن كيفية تعامله مع اقتراب مهلة الستين يوماً، وما إذا كان الجمهوريون في مجلس الشيوخ سينظرون في إصدار تفويض باستخدام القوة العسكرية، قال ثون سنرى موقف الأعضاء من هذه القضية.