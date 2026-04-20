كشف متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن الولايات المتحدة ستستضيف الجولة الثانية من المحادثات الإسرائيلية اللبنانية على مستوى السفراء (الخميس) في مقر وزارة الخارجية بواشنطن.


وأوضح مسؤول أمريكي أن بلاده ستواصل تسهيل نقاشات مباشرة وبحُسن نية بين الحكومتين الإسرائيلية واللبنانية.


بدورها، ذكرت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية أن الاجتماع في واشنطن سيناقش مسألة الحدود البرية بين لبنان وإسرائيل.


ونقلت الهيئة عن مصدر إسرائيلي قوله: «المفاوضات الإسرائيلية اللبنانية الخميس القادم من شأنها تمديد وقف إطلاق النار، وستناقش ترسيم الحدود الدولية، رغم وجود خلافات حدودية في مزارع شبعا».


من جهته، قال رئيس أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي هرتسي هليفي: «نعمل في لبنان على خلق واقع جديد لإعادة الأمن لسكان شمال إسرائيل».


في المقابل، أعلن الجيش اللبناني أنهاء إنشاء جسر بديل لجسر طيرفلسيه فوق نهر الليطاني، موضحاً أنه أصبح سالكاً أمام المركبات.


واحتضنت واشنطن الأسبوع الماضي أوّل لقاء مباشر بين سفيرة لبنان لدى الولايات المتحدة ندى حماده معوض، ونظيرها الإسرائيلي يخيل ليتر، بحضور وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو.


وكان الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون أكد في وقت سابق اليوم أن التفاوض مع إسرائيل هدفه وقف الأعمال العدائية، وإنهاء الاحتلال، ونشر الجيش حتى الحدود المعترف بها دولياً.


وأكد عون أن وفد لبنان المفاوض سيرأسه سفير لبنان السابق في أمريكا سيمون كرم، مشدداً بالقول: «أي أحد آخر لن يشارك في هذه المهمة».