A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department revealed today (Monday) that the United States will host the second round of Israeli-Lebanese talks at the ambassadorial level (Thursday) at the State Department headquarters in Washington.



An American official explained that the U.S. will continue to facilitate direct and good-faith discussions between the Israeli and Lebanese governments.



For its part, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the meeting in Washington will discuss the issue of the land border between Lebanon and Israel.



The authority quoted an Israeli source as saying: "The Israeli-Lebanese negotiations next Thursday are expected to extend the ceasefire and will discuss the demarcation of international borders, despite existing border disputes in the Shebaa Farms."



In turn, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, Herzi Halevi, stated: "We are working in Lebanon to create a new reality to restore security to the residents of northern Israel."



Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army announced the completion of an alternative bridge to the Tyrefelsieh Bridge over the Litani River, noting that it is now accessible to vehicles.



Washington hosted last week the first direct meeting between Lebanon's Ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Mouawad, and her Israeli counterpart, Yechiel Leiter, with the attendance of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirmed earlier today that the goal of negotiating with Israel is to stop hostilities, end the occupation, and deploy the army up to the internationally recognized borders.



Aoun emphasized that the Lebanese negotiating delegation will be headed by Lebanon's former ambassador to the U.S., Simon Karam, stressing: "No one else will participate in this mission."