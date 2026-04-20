As concerns rise over the collapse of the ceasefire and the anticipated talks between Iran and the United States, Russia has announced that it is ready to provide assistance and support.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday that Russia is not a mediator regarding Iran, but it is prepared to help if necessary. He expressed hope that the negotiation process would continue to avoid negative consequences for the region and the world economy.



For its part, China warned that the U.S.-Iranian talks are at a critical stage, following the U.S. seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship.



A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, clarified that China is concerned about Washington's interception of an Iranian vessel and urged the involved parties to adhere to the ceasefire agreement responsibly.



The spokesperson described the situation in the Strait of Hormuz as "complex and sensitive," emphasizing that the parties involved should avoid further escalation and create the necessary conditions for the resumption of normal transit in the strait.



Beijing called on the parties involved to continue maintaining the ceasefire and negotiations. The Chinese official stated, "Now that an opportunity for peace has arisen, favorable conditions should be created to end the war as soon as possible."



For his part, a Pakistani security source told Reuters that Army Chief Asim Munir spoke with President Donald Trump and informed him that the blockade of Iranian ports poses an obstacle to the talks. He added that Trump told Munir he would take his advice "into consideration."



Earlier, the United States announced that it had fired on an Iranian cargo ship and seized it after it attempted to breach the blockade of Iranian ports. The Central Command clarified that the USS Spruance destroyer intercepted the ship "Tosca" while it was heading to an Iranian port in violation of the blockade.



In a statement, it mentioned that "after the crew of the Tosca failed to comply with repeated warnings over 6 hours, the Spruance directed the ship to evacuate the engine room," adding that the destroyer "disabled the ship's propulsion system" by firing several rounds at the engine room.



In response, the Iranian military revealed that the ship was coming from China and vowed to retaliate against what it described as "armed piracy by the U.S. military." The spokesperson for the "Quds Headquarters" stated in a message published on Telegram that "the Iranian armed forces will respond soon and take necessary actions against this act of armed piracy and against the U.S. military," accusing the United States of "violating the ceasefire," according to what was reported by AFP.