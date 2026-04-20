فيما تتصاعد المخاوف من انهيار وقف إطلاق النار والمحادثات المرتقبة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، أعلنت روسيا أنها مستعدة لتقديم المساعدة والعون.


وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، اليوم الإثنين، إن روسيا ليست وسيطاً بشأن إيران، لكنها مستعدة للمساعدة إذا لزم الأمر. وأعرب عن أمله بأن تستمر عملية التفاوض لتجنب العواقب السلبية على المنطقة واقتصاد العالم.


من جانبها، حذّرت الصين من أن المحادثات الأمريكية الإيرانية تمر بمرحلة حرجة، عقب سيطرة الولايات المتحدة على سفينة شحن ترفع علم إيران.


وأوضح متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية قوه جيا كون، أن بلاده تشعر بالقلق من اعتراض واشنطن سفينة إيرانية، وحث الأطراف المعنية على الالتزام باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بطريقة مسؤولة.


ووصف المتحدث «الموقف في مضيق هرمز بأنه معقد وحساس»، مؤكداً أن على الأطراف المعنية تجنب المزيد من التصعيد وتهيئة الظروف اللازمة لاستئناف العبور الطبيعي في المضيق.


ودعت بكين الأطراف المعنية إلى مواصلة الحفاظ على وقف إطلاق النار والمفاوضات. وقال المسؤول الصيني: «الآن وقد أتيحت فرصة للسلام، ينبغي تهيئة الظروف المواتية لإنهاء الحرب في أسرع وقت ممكن».


بدوره، أعلن مصدر أمني باكستاني لـ«رويترز»، أن رئيس أركان الجيش عاصم منير تحدث مع الرئيس دونالد ترمب وأبلغه بأن حصار موانئ إيران يشكل عقبة أمام المحادثات. وأضاف أن ترمب أخبر منير أنه سيأخذ نصيحته «بعين الاعتبار».


وكانت الولايات المتحدة، أعلنت في وقت سابق أنها أطلقت النار على سفينة شحن إيرانية واحتجزتها بعد محاولتها اختراق حصار الموانئ الإيرانية. وأوضحت القيادة المركزية أن المدمرة «يو إس إس سبروانس» اعترضت السفينة «توسكا» أثناء توجهها إلى ميناء إيراني في انتهاك للحصار.


وذكرت في بيان أنه «بعد فشل طاقم «توسكا» في الامتثال لتحذيرات متكررة على مدى 6 ساعات، وجهت «سبروانس» السفينة لإخلاء غرفة المحركات»، مضيفة أن المدمرة «عطلت نظام الدفع للسفينة» عبر إطلاق عدة طلقات على غرفة المحركات.


في المقابل، كشف الجيش الإيراني أن السفينة قادمة من الصين، وتوعد بالرد على ما وصفها بأنها «قرصنة مسلحة من الجيش الأمريكي». وقال المتحدث باسم «مقر خاتم الأنبياء» في بيان نشر على تطبيق تليغرام، إن «القوات المسلحة الإيرانية سترد قريباً وتتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة ضد عمل القرصنة المسلحة هذا، وضد الجيش الأمريكي»، متهماً الولايات المتحدة بـ«انتهاك وقف إطلاق النار»، بحسب ما نقلت «فرانس برس».