فيما تتصاعد المخاوف من انهيار وقف إطلاق النار والمحادثات المرتقبة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، أعلنت روسيا أنها مستعدة لتقديم المساعدة والعون.
وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، اليوم الإثنين، إن روسيا ليست وسيطاً بشأن إيران، لكنها مستعدة للمساعدة إذا لزم الأمر. وأعرب عن أمله بأن تستمر عملية التفاوض لتجنب العواقب السلبية على المنطقة واقتصاد العالم.
من جانبها، حذّرت الصين من أن المحادثات الأمريكية الإيرانية تمر بمرحلة حرجة، عقب سيطرة الولايات المتحدة على سفينة شحن ترفع علم إيران.
وأوضح متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية قوه جيا كون، أن بلاده تشعر بالقلق من اعتراض واشنطن سفينة إيرانية، وحث الأطراف المعنية على الالتزام باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بطريقة مسؤولة.
ووصف المتحدث «الموقف في مضيق هرمز بأنه معقد وحساس»، مؤكداً أن على الأطراف المعنية تجنب المزيد من التصعيد وتهيئة الظروف اللازمة لاستئناف العبور الطبيعي في المضيق.
ودعت بكين الأطراف المعنية إلى مواصلة الحفاظ على وقف إطلاق النار والمفاوضات. وقال المسؤول الصيني: «الآن وقد أتيحت فرصة للسلام، ينبغي تهيئة الظروف المواتية لإنهاء الحرب في أسرع وقت ممكن».
بدوره، أعلن مصدر أمني باكستاني لـ«رويترز»، أن رئيس أركان الجيش عاصم منير تحدث مع الرئيس دونالد ترمب وأبلغه بأن حصار موانئ إيران يشكل عقبة أمام المحادثات. وأضاف أن ترمب أخبر منير أنه سيأخذ نصيحته «بعين الاعتبار».
وكانت الولايات المتحدة، أعلنت في وقت سابق أنها أطلقت النار على سفينة شحن إيرانية واحتجزتها بعد محاولتها اختراق حصار الموانئ الإيرانية. وأوضحت القيادة المركزية أن المدمرة «يو إس إس سبروانس» اعترضت السفينة «توسكا» أثناء توجهها إلى ميناء إيراني في انتهاك للحصار.
وذكرت في بيان أنه «بعد فشل طاقم «توسكا» في الامتثال لتحذيرات متكررة على مدى 6 ساعات، وجهت «سبروانس» السفينة لإخلاء غرفة المحركات»، مضيفة أن المدمرة «عطلت نظام الدفع للسفينة» عبر إطلاق عدة طلقات على غرفة المحركات.
في المقابل، كشف الجيش الإيراني أن السفينة قادمة من الصين، وتوعد بالرد على ما وصفها بأنها «قرصنة مسلحة من الجيش الأمريكي». وقال المتحدث باسم «مقر خاتم الأنبياء» في بيان نشر على تطبيق تليغرام، إن «القوات المسلحة الإيرانية سترد قريباً وتتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة ضد عمل القرصنة المسلحة هذا، وضد الجيش الأمريكي»، متهماً الولايات المتحدة بـ«انتهاك وقف إطلاق النار»، بحسب ما نقلت «فرانس برس».
As concerns rise over the collapse of the ceasefire and the anticipated talks between Iran and the United States, Russia has announced that it is ready to provide assistance and support.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday that Russia is not a mediator regarding Iran, but it is prepared to help if necessary. He expressed hope that the negotiation process would continue to avoid negative consequences for the region and the world economy.
For its part, China warned that the U.S.-Iranian talks are at a critical stage, following the U.S. seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship.
A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, clarified that China is concerned about Washington's interception of an Iranian vessel and urged the involved parties to adhere to the ceasefire agreement responsibly.
The spokesperson described the situation in the Strait of Hormuz as "complex and sensitive," emphasizing that the parties involved should avoid further escalation and create the necessary conditions for the resumption of normal transit in the strait.
Beijing called on the parties involved to continue maintaining the ceasefire and negotiations. The Chinese official stated, "Now that an opportunity for peace has arisen, favorable conditions should be created to end the war as soon as possible."
For his part, a Pakistani security source told Reuters that Army Chief Asim Munir spoke with President Donald Trump and informed him that the blockade of Iranian ports poses an obstacle to the talks. He added that Trump told Munir he would take his advice "into consideration."
Earlier, the United States announced that it had fired on an Iranian cargo ship and seized it after it attempted to breach the blockade of Iranian ports. The Central Command clarified that the USS Spruance destroyer intercepted the ship "Tosca" while it was heading to an Iranian port in violation of the blockade.
In a statement, it mentioned that "after the crew of the Tosca failed to comply with repeated warnings over 6 hours, the Spruance directed the ship to evacuate the engine room," adding that the destroyer "disabled the ship's propulsion system" by firing several rounds at the engine room.
In response, the Iranian military revealed that the ship was coming from China and vowed to retaliate against what it described as "armed piracy by the U.S. military." The spokesperson for the "Quds Headquarters" stated in a message published on Telegram that "the Iranian armed forces will respond soon and take necessary actions against this act of armed piracy and against the U.S. military," accusing the United States of "violating the ceasefire," according to what was reported by AFP.