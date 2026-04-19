As the Israeli army continues to demolish facilities and buildings in villages in southern Lebanon during the ceasefire period, which was brokered by the United States, it was announced today (Sunday) that more than 250 members of "Hezbollah" have been killed and hundreds of weapons have been seized.



The Israeli army stated in a statement that combat units are continuing their offensive operations in areas located south of what it describes as the "frontline defense," with the aim of removing threats from northern towns in Israel.



New Statistics



It clarified that the forces have killed more than 250 militants, destroyed over 405 infrastructure targets, and found more than 1,000 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the area.



It added that cameras were seized that had been mounted on the bodies of "Hezbollah" members, indicating that they contained propaganda recordings, as he described.



Destruction of Buildings in Southern Lebanon



For its part, the newspaper "Haaretz" quoted Israeli military sources as saying that the demolition operations are being carried out systematically, targeting civilian buildings in the villages where Israeli forces are deployed, including areas close to the border.



For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant threatened to use "full force" against "Hezbollah" if soldiers face any threat, acknowledging the continuation of house demolition operations in the border villages that he claimed the party uses.



Israel Approves the Use of Force



Gallant said: "I instructed, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the army to use full force, both on the ground and from the air, even during the ceasefire, to protect our soldiers in Lebanon from any threat."



He added: "The overall goal of the campaign in Lebanon is to disarm Hezbollah and remove the threat from northern Israeli towns, through a combination of military and diplomatic measures."