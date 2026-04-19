فيما يواصل الجيش الإسرائيلي هدم منشآت ومبانٍ في قرى جنوب لبنان خلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار، الذي تم التوصل إليه بوساطة أمريكية، أعلن اليوم (الأحد) مقتل أكثر من 250 عنصراً من مسلحي «حزب الله» وضبط مئات القطع من الأسلحة.
وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي في بيان إن الفرق القتالية تواصل عملياتها الهجومية في مناطق تقع جنوب ما يصفه بـ«خط الدفاع الأمامي»، بهدف إزالة التهديدات عن البلدات الشمالية في إسرائيل.
إحصاءات جديدة
وأوضح أن القوات قتلت أكثر من 250 مسلحاً، ودمّرت أكثر من 405 بنى تحتية، كما عثرت على أكثر من 1000 قطعة من الأسلحة والعتاد العسكري في المنطقة.
وأضاف أنه تم ضبط كاميرات كانت مثبتة على أجساد عناصر من «حزب الله»، مشيراً إلى أنها تحتوي على تسجيلات دعائية، بحسب وصفه.
تدمير مبانٍ في جنوب لبنان
من جهتها، نقلت صحيفة «هآرتس» عن مصادر عسكرية إسرائيلية قولها إن عمليات الهدم تُنفّذ بشكل منهجي، وتستهدف مباني مدنية في القرى التي تنتشر فيها القوات الإسرائيلية، بما في ذلك مناطق قريبة من الحدود.
من جانبه، هدد وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس باستخدام «كامل القوة» ضد «حزب الله» في حال تعرض الجنود لأي تهديد، مقراً باستمرار عمليات هدم المنازل في القرى الحدودية التي زعم أن الحزب يستخدمها.
إسرائيل تقر باستخدام القوة
وقال كاتس: «أوعزتُ، مع رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو، إلى الجيش باستخدام كامل القوة، سواء على الأرض أو من الجو، حتى خلال الهدنة، لحماية جنودنا في لبنان من أي تهديد».
وأضاف: «الهدف الشامل للحملة في لبنان هو نزع سلاح حزب الله وإزالة التهديد عن بلدات شمال إسرائيل، من خلال مزيج من الإجراءات العسكرية والدبلوماسية».
As the Israeli army continues to demolish facilities and buildings in villages in southern Lebanon during the ceasefire period, which was brokered by the United States, it was announced today (Sunday) that more than 250 members of "Hezbollah" have been killed and hundreds of weapons have been seized.
The Israeli army stated in a statement that combat units are continuing their offensive operations in areas located south of what it describes as the "frontline defense," with the aim of removing threats from northern towns in Israel.
New Statistics
It clarified that the forces have killed more than 250 militants, destroyed over 405 infrastructure targets, and found more than 1,000 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the area.
It added that cameras were seized that had been mounted on the bodies of "Hezbollah" members, indicating that they contained propaganda recordings, as he described.
Destruction of Buildings in Southern Lebanon
For its part, the newspaper "Haaretz" quoted Israeli military sources as saying that the demolition operations are being carried out systematically, targeting civilian buildings in the villages where Israeli forces are deployed, including areas close to the border.
For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant threatened to use "full force" against "Hezbollah" if soldiers face any threat, acknowledging the continuation of house demolition operations in the border villages that he claimed the party uses.
Israel Approves the Use of Force
Gallant said: "I instructed, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the army to use full force, both on the ground and from the air, even during the ceasefire, to protect our soldiers in Lebanon from any threat."
He added: "The overall goal of the campaign in Lebanon is to disarm Hezbollah and remove the threat from northern Israeli towns, through a combination of military and diplomatic measures."