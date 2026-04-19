فيما يواصل الجيش الإسرائيلي هدم منشآت ومبانٍ في قرى جنوب لبنان خلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار، الذي تم التوصل إليه بوساطة أمريكية، أعلن اليوم (الأحد) مقتل أكثر من 250 عنصراً من مسلحي «حزب الله» وضبط مئات القطع من الأسلحة.


وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي في بيان إن الفرق القتالية تواصل عملياتها الهجومية في مناطق تقع جنوب ما يصفه بـ«خط الدفاع الأمامي»، بهدف إزالة التهديدات عن البلدات الشمالية في إسرائيل.


إحصاءات جديدة


وأوضح أن القوات قتلت أكثر من 250 مسلحاً، ودمّرت أكثر من 405 بنى تحتية، كما عثرت على أكثر من 1000 قطعة من الأسلحة والعتاد العسكري في المنطقة.


وأضاف أنه تم ضبط كاميرات كانت مثبتة على أجساد عناصر من «حزب الله»، مشيراً إلى أنها تحتوي على تسجيلات دعائية، بحسب وصفه.


تدمير مبانٍ في جنوب لبنان


من جهتها، نقلت صحيفة «هآرتس» عن مصادر عسكرية إسرائيلية قولها إن عمليات الهدم تُنفّذ بشكل منهجي، وتستهدف مباني مدنية في القرى التي تنتشر فيها القوات الإسرائيلية، بما في ذلك مناطق قريبة من الحدود.


من جانبه، هدد وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس باستخدام «كامل القوة» ضد «حزب الله» في حال تعرض الجنود لأي تهديد، مقراً باستمرار عمليات هدم المنازل في القرى الحدودية التي زعم أن الحزب يستخدمها.


إسرائيل تقر باستخدام القوة


وقال كاتس: «أوعزتُ، مع رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو، إلى الجيش باستخدام كامل القوة، سواء على الأرض أو من الجو، حتى خلال الهدنة، لحماية جنودنا في لبنان من أي تهديد».


وأضاف: «الهدف الشامل للحملة في لبنان هو نزع سلاح حزب الله وإزالة التهديد عن بلدات شمال إسرائيل، من خلال مزيج من الإجراءات العسكرية والدبلوماسية».