في انتهاك لوقف إطلاق النار الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ، ليل الخميس/الجمعة، شن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (السبت)، سلسلة غارات على جنوب لبنان.


رصد عناصر من حزب الله


وأضاف أن قواته في جنوب لبنان رصدت عناصر من «حزب الله» جنوب ما وصفته بـ«الخط الأصفر»، معتبرة أن هذه العناصر «انتهكت تفاهمات وقف النار واقتربت من القوات من شمال الخط بطريقة شكّلت تهديداً فورياً».


وأفاد بأن سلاح الجو والقوات البرية استهدفا تلك العناصر في عدة مناطق بجنوب لبنان بهدف إزالة التهديد. وأكد تنفيذ قصف مدفعي دعماً لقواته البرية في جنوب لبنان.. واعتبر أن هذه الإجراءات لا يقيّدها وقف إطلاق النار، مضيفاً أنه سيتخذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان أمن الإسرائيليين.


فرض خط أصفر في لبنان


وتعتزم إسرائيل فرض «خط أصفر» في لبنان، لمنع السكان من العودة إلى المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الجيش الإسرائيلي، وفق شبكة CNN، في حين كشفت صحيفة «هآرتس» أن تل أبيب تخطط للإبقاء على قواتها لفترة طويلة الأمد في الجنوب اللبناني.


واستُخدم تكتيك (الخط الأصفر) سابقاً في قطاع غزة، حيث يحدد منطقة تخضع لسيطرة الجيش الإسرائيلي ضمن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، ويُحظر على السكان دخولها.


ونقلت CNN عن مسؤولين عسكريين إسرائيليين قولهم، إن «نموذج الخط الأصفر في غزة سيتم تطبيقه أيضاً في لبنان، وقد حدد الجيش بالفعل خطاً يعمل ضمنه حالياً». وأضافوا أن السكان اللبنانيين «لن يُسمح لهم بالعودة إلى 55 قرية لبنانية تقع داخل هذه المنطقة». واعتبروا أن الجيش الإسرائيلي مخوّل بـ«مواصلة تدمير» ما وصفوه بـ«البنى التحتية» لـ«حزب الله»، حتى خلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار.


وزعم مسؤولون عسكريون إسرائيليون، أن الانسحاب من المنطقة التي تسيطر عليها تل أبيب داخل الحدود اللبنانية غير ممكن في هذه المرحلة.


بنود اتفاق وقف النار


وينص اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار لمدة عشرة أيام بين إسرائيل ولبنان، على دخول وقف الأعمال القتالية حيز التنفيذ اعتباراً من 16 أبريل عند الساعة الخامسة مساءً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة (منتصف الليل بالتوقيت المحلي)، وذلك لفترة أولية تمتد عشرة أيام، بهدف إتاحة المجال أمام مفاوضات جدية للتوصل إلى اتفاق دائم، مع إمكانية تمديد الهدنة في حال تحقيق تقدم ملموس في هذه المباحثات.


ويؤكد الاتفاق احتفاظ إسرائيل بحق «الدفاع عن النفس في أي وقت» ضد أي هجمات وشيكة أو جارية، دون أن يقيدها وقف إطلاق النار، مع التزامها في المقابل بالامتناع عن تنفيذ عمليات عسكرية هجومية ضد أهداف داخل لبنان.


ويلزم الاتفاق الحكومة اللبنانية باتخاذ خطوات ملموسة لمنع «حزب الله» وأي جماعات مسلحة غير نظامية أخرى من تنفيذ هجمات ضد إسرائيل، في حين تُقر جميع الأطراف بأن قوات الأمن اللبنانية تتحمل المسؤولية الحصرية عن حماية سيادة لبنان والدفاع عنه.


وينص الاتفاق على أن الولايات المتحدة ستتولى تسهيل إجراء مفاوضات مباشرة إضافية بين الجانبين، بناءً على طلبهما، بهدف معالجة القضايا العالقة، بما في ذلك ترسيم الحدود البرية الدولية، وصولاً إلى اتفاق شامل ودائم يضمن الأمن والاستقرار والسلام بين البلدين.