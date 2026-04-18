في انتهاك لوقف إطلاق النار الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ، ليل الخميس/الجمعة، شن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (السبت)، سلسلة غارات على جنوب لبنان.
رصد عناصر من حزب الله
وأضاف أن قواته في جنوب لبنان رصدت عناصر من «حزب الله» جنوب ما وصفته بـ«الخط الأصفر»، معتبرة أن هذه العناصر «انتهكت تفاهمات وقف النار واقتربت من القوات من شمال الخط بطريقة شكّلت تهديداً فورياً».
وأفاد بأن سلاح الجو والقوات البرية استهدفا تلك العناصر في عدة مناطق بجنوب لبنان بهدف إزالة التهديد. وأكد تنفيذ قصف مدفعي دعماً لقواته البرية في جنوب لبنان.. واعتبر أن هذه الإجراءات لا يقيّدها وقف إطلاق النار، مضيفاً أنه سيتخذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان أمن الإسرائيليين.
فرض خط أصفر في لبنان
وتعتزم إسرائيل فرض «خط أصفر» في لبنان، لمنع السكان من العودة إلى المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الجيش الإسرائيلي، وفق شبكة CNN، في حين كشفت صحيفة «هآرتس» أن تل أبيب تخطط للإبقاء على قواتها لفترة طويلة الأمد في الجنوب اللبناني.
واستُخدم تكتيك (الخط الأصفر) سابقاً في قطاع غزة، حيث يحدد منطقة تخضع لسيطرة الجيش الإسرائيلي ضمن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، ويُحظر على السكان دخولها.
ونقلت CNN عن مسؤولين عسكريين إسرائيليين قولهم، إن «نموذج الخط الأصفر في غزة سيتم تطبيقه أيضاً في لبنان، وقد حدد الجيش بالفعل خطاً يعمل ضمنه حالياً». وأضافوا أن السكان اللبنانيين «لن يُسمح لهم بالعودة إلى 55 قرية لبنانية تقع داخل هذه المنطقة». واعتبروا أن الجيش الإسرائيلي مخوّل بـ«مواصلة تدمير» ما وصفوه بـ«البنى التحتية» لـ«حزب الله»، حتى خلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار.
وزعم مسؤولون عسكريون إسرائيليون، أن الانسحاب من المنطقة التي تسيطر عليها تل أبيب داخل الحدود اللبنانية غير ممكن في هذه المرحلة.
بنود اتفاق وقف النار
وينص اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار لمدة عشرة أيام بين إسرائيل ولبنان، على دخول وقف الأعمال القتالية حيز التنفيذ اعتباراً من 16 أبريل عند الساعة الخامسة مساءً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة (منتصف الليل بالتوقيت المحلي)، وذلك لفترة أولية تمتد عشرة أيام، بهدف إتاحة المجال أمام مفاوضات جدية للتوصل إلى اتفاق دائم، مع إمكانية تمديد الهدنة في حال تحقيق تقدم ملموس في هذه المباحثات.
ويؤكد الاتفاق احتفاظ إسرائيل بحق «الدفاع عن النفس في أي وقت» ضد أي هجمات وشيكة أو جارية، دون أن يقيدها وقف إطلاق النار، مع التزامها في المقابل بالامتناع عن تنفيذ عمليات عسكرية هجومية ضد أهداف داخل لبنان.
ويلزم الاتفاق الحكومة اللبنانية باتخاذ خطوات ملموسة لمنع «حزب الله» وأي جماعات مسلحة غير نظامية أخرى من تنفيذ هجمات ضد إسرائيل، في حين تُقر جميع الأطراف بأن قوات الأمن اللبنانية تتحمل المسؤولية الحصرية عن حماية سيادة لبنان والدفاع عنه.
وينص الاتفاق على أن الولايات المتحدة ستتولى تسهيل إجراء مفاوضات مباشرة إضافية بين الجانبين، بناءً على طلبهما، بهدف معالجة القضايا العالقة، بما في ذلك ترسيم الحدود البرية الدولية، وصولاً إلى اتفاق شامل ودائم يضمن الأمن والاستقرار والسلام بين البلدين.
In violation of the ceasefire that came into effect on Thursday/Friday night, the Israeli army launched a series of airstrikes on southern Lebanon today (Saturday).
Hezbollah Elements Detected
He added that his forces in southern Lebanon detected elements of "Hezbollah" south of what it described as the "Blue Line," considering that these elements "violated the ceasefire agreements and approached the forces from the north of the line in a manner that constituted an immediate threat."
He reported that the air force and ground forces targeted those elements in several areas in southern Lebanon to eliminate the threat. He confirmed that artillery shelling was carried out in support of his ground forces in southern Lebanon, and considered that these actions are not constrained by the ceasefire, adding that he would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Israelis.
Imposing a Blue Line in Lebanon
Israel intends to impose a "Blue Line" in Lebanon to prevent residents from returning to areas controlled by the Israeli army, according to CNN, while the newspaper "Haaretz" revealed that Tel Aviv plans to maintain its forces in southern Lebanon for an extended period.
The tactic of the "Blue Line" was previously used in the Gaza Strip, where it defines an area under the control of the Israeli army within a ceasefire agreement, prohibiting residents from entering it.
CNN reported that Israeli military officials stated that "the model of the Blue Line in Gaza will also be applied in Lebanon, and the army has already defined a line it currently operates within." They added that Lebanese residents "will not be allowed to return to 55 Lebanese villages located within this area." They considered that the Israeli army is authorized to "continue destroying" what they described as the "infrastructure" of "Hezbollah," even during the ceasefire period.
Israeli military officials claimed that a withdrawal from the area controlled by Tel Aviv within Lebanese borders is not possible at this stage.
Ceasefire Agreement Terms
The ten-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon stipulates that the cessation of hostilities will come into effect starting April 16 at 5 PM Eastern Time (midnight local time), for an initial period of ten days, aimed at allowing for serious negotiations to reach a permanent agreement, with the possibility of extending the truce if substantial progress is made in these discussions.
The agreement affirms Israel's right to "defend itself at any time" against any imminent or ongoing attacks, without being constrained by the ceasefire, while committing in return to refrain from carrying out offensive military operations against targets inside Lebanon.
The agreement obliges the Lebanese government to take tangible steps to prevent "Hezbollah" and any other irregular armed groups from carrying out attacks against Israel, while all parties acknowledge that Lebanese security forces bear the exclusive responsibility for protecting Lebanon's sovereignty and defending it.
The agreement states that the United States will facilitate additional direct negotiations between the two sides, at their request, aimed at addressing outstanding issues, including the demarcation of international land borders, leading to a comprehensive and lasting agreement that ensures security, stability, and peace between the two countries.