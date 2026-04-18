In violation of the ceasefire that came into effect on Thursday/Friday night, the Israeli army launched a series of airstrikes on southern Lebanon today (Saturday).



Hezbollah Elements Detected



He added that his forces in southern Lebanon detected elements of "Hezbollah" south of what it described as the "Blue Line," considering that these elements "violated the ceasefire agreements and approached the forces from the north of the line in a manner that constituted an immediate threat."



He reported that the air force and ground forces targeted those elements in several areas in southern Lebanon to eliminate the threat. He confirmed that artillery shelling was carried out in support of his ground forces in southern Lebanon, and considered that these actions are not constrained by the ceasefire, adding that he would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Israelis.



Imposing a Blue Line in Lebanon



Israel intends to impose a "Blue Line" in Lebanon to prevent residents from returning to areas controlled by the Israeli army, according to CNN, while the newspaper "Haaretz" revealed that Tel Aviv plans to maintain its forces in southern Lebanon for an extended period.



The tactic of the "Blue Line" was previously used in the Gaza Strip, where it defines an area under the control of the Israeli army within a ceasefire agreement, prohibiting residents from entering it.



CNN reported that Israeli military officials stated that "the model of the Blue Line in Gaza will also be applied in Lebanon, and the army has already defined a line it currently operates within." They added that Lebanese residents "will not be allowed to return to 55 Lebanese villages located within this area." They considered that the Israeli army is authorized to "continue destroying" what they described as the "infrastructure" of "Hezbollah," even during the ceasefire period.



Israeli military officials claimed that a withdrawal from the area controlled by Tel Aviv within Lebanese borders is not possible at this stage.



Ceasefire Agreement Terms



The ten-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon stipulates that the cessation of hostilities will come into effect starting April 16 at 5 PM Eastern Time (midnight local time), for an initial period of ten days, aimed at allowing for serious negotiations to reach a permanent agreement, with the possibility of extending the truce if substantial progress is made in these discussions.



The agreement affirms Israel's right to "defend itself at any time" against any imminent or ongoing attacks, without being constrained by the ceasefire, while committing in return to refrain from carrying out offensive military operations against targets inside Lebanon.



The agreement obliges the Lebanese government to take tangible steps to prevent "Hezbollah" and any other irregular armed groups from carrying out attacks against Israel, while all parties acknowledge that Lebanese security forces bear the exclusive responsibility for protecting Lebanon's sovereignty and defending it.



The agreement states that the United States will facilitate additional direct negotiations between the two sides, at their request, aimed at addressing outstanding issues, including the demarcation of international land borders, leading to a comprehensive and lasting agreement that ensures security, stability, and peace between the two countries.