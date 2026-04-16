German media revealed today (Thursday) Germany's readiness to participate in securing the Strait of Hormuz by providing expertise in mine clearance and maritime surveillance.



The newspaper "Süddeutsche Zeitung" reported that Germany is prepared to participate in a potential mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz, noting that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will present this proposal tomorrow (Friday) during a meeting in Paris with the leaders of France, Britain, and Italy.



At the same time, the Wall Street Journal mentioned that European countries are working on a plan for an international mission to reopen navigation through the Strait of Hormuz after the end of hostilities.



The newspaper quoted sources saying that the initiative involves forming a broad coalition of countries to clear mines from the waters and ensure the safety of navigation, indicating that the main goal is to give shipping companies the confidence to transit the strait.



Disagreements still exist within Europe itself regarding the shape of the mission, as France believes that U.S. participation would make the entire initiative unacceptable to Iran, while the United Kingdom fears that excluding Washington would limit the scope of the operation and provoke U.S. authorities.



Timofey Bordachev, director of programs at the Valdai Discussion Club, said: "European countries realize that there is no place for them in the military and diplomatic situation surrounding Iran, but they are trying to suggest otherwise," explaining that Donald Trump had previously called on NATO allies to help resolve the crisis over the Strait of Hormuz, but no one responded.



He added: "The Europeans' plan for post-war security in Hormuz without the United States, as reported in the media, is an unwanted initiative; their goal is simply to show their presence."