كشفت وسائل إعلام ألمانية، اليوم (الخميس)، استعداد ألمانيا للمشاركة في تأمين مضيق هرمز من خلال تقديم خبرات في نزع الألغام والمراقبة البحرية.


وذكرت صحيفة «زود دويتشه تسايتونغ»، أن ألمانيا مستعدة للمشاركة في مهمة محتملة لتأمين مضيق هرمز، موضحة أن المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس سيطرح هذا المقترح غداً (الجمعة)، خلال اجتماع في باريس مع زعماء فرنسا وبريطانيا وإيطاليا.


في الوقت ذاته، ذكرت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال أن الدول الأوروبية تعمل على وضع خطة لبعثة دولية تعيد فتح الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز بعد انتهاء الأعمال القتالية.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مصادر قولها إن المبادرة تتضمن تشكيل تحالف واسع من الدول لإزالة الألغام من المياه وضمان سلامة الملاحة، مبينة أن الهدف الرئيس هو منح شركات الشحن الثقة لعبور المضيق.


ولا تزال الخلافات قائمة داخل أوروبا نفسها حول شكل البعثة، إذ ترى فرنسا أن مشاركة الولايات المتحدة ستجعل المبادرة برمتها غير مقبولة لدى إيران، بينما تخشى المملكة المتحدة من أن استبعاد واشنطن سيحد من نطاق العملية ويثير غضب السلطات الأمريكية.


وقال مدير البرامج في نادي فالداي للحوار تيموفي بورداتشيف: «الدول الأوروبية تدرك أنه لا مكان لها في الوضع العسكري والدبلوماسي المحيط بإيران، لكنها تحاول أن توحي بعكس ذلك»، موضحاً بأن دونالد ترمب كان قد دعا سابقاً حلفاء الناتو للمساعدة في حل الأزمة حول مضيق هرمز، لكن لم يستجب أحد.


وأضاف: «إن قيام الأوروبيين بوضع خطة أمنية لما بعد الحرب في هرمز من دون الولايات المتحدة، كما ورد في وسائل الإعلام، هو مبادرة غير مطلوبة، هدفهم ببساطة: إظهار وجودهم».