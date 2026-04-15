تدرس دول أوروبية تسريع العمل على خطة طوارئ لتعزيز الدور الأوروبي داخل حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، تحسباً لاحتمال انسحاب الولايات المتحدة في عهد الرئيس دونالد ترمب.


الحفاظ على استمرارية الردع العسكري


وكشفت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» أن الخطة التي يُشار إليها بشكل غير رسمي باسم «الناتو الأوروبي» بين المسؤولين الأوروبيين، تهدف إلى تمكين الدول الأوروبية من تولي أدوار قيادية أكبر داخل هيكل الحلف مع تعويض القدرات الأمريكية تدريجياً.


وأفاد مسؤولون مشاركون في المناقشات أن الهدف ليس إنشاء تحالف بديل، بل الحفاظ على استمرارية الردع العسكري ضد روسيا، وضمان بقاء الحلف فاعلاً حتى في حال تقليص الدعم الأمريكي أو انسحاب واشنطن كليّاً.


ونقل التقرير عن الرئيس الفنلندي ألكسندر ستوب قوله: إن نقل العبء الدفاعي من الولايات المتحدة إلى أوروبا «جارٍ بالفعل وسيستمر»، مؤكداً ضرورة أن يتم هذا التحول بشكل منظم ومنسق لتجنب فراغ أمني مفاجئ يضعف الحلف.


تهديدات ترمب بالانسحاب


وأفصح التقرير أن الخطط وضعت لأول مرة العام الماضي، لكن العمل عليها تسارع بعد تهديدات ترمب بالانسحاب من الحلف؛ بسبب رفض أوروبا دعمه في الحرب ضد إيران، إضافة إلى تصريحاته العدائية ضد الحلفاء، والتوترات بشأن طموحاته المتعلقة بجزيرة غرينلاند.


وتعكس هذه التحركات قلقاً متزايداً في أوروبا من مواقف ترمب، الذي أبدى موقفاً عدائياً من الحلف منذ بداية ولايته الثانية، وطالب الدول الأوروبية مراراً للاعتماد على نفسها في مجال الدفاع.


نقطة تحوّل ألمانية


ولفت التقرير إلى أن نقطة التحول الأساسية جاءت من ألمانيا، التي لطالما عارضت فكرة الاستقلال الدفاعي الأوروبي، وهو أمر كانت فرنسا تدعو إليه لسنوات، وكانت تفضل الاعتماد على المظلة الأمنية الأمريكية.


وفتح التحول الألماني الباب أمام توافق أوسع بين دول أوروبية للعمل ضمن ما يشبه «تحالف الراغبين» داخل الناتو، إلا أن المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس غيّر هذا المسار بسبب تزايد شكوكه حول مدى موثوقية الاعتماد على واشنطن، خصوصاً في ظل موقفها من الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية.


وبدأ ميرتس في إعادة تقييم موقفه من واشنطن أواخر العام الماضي، وتوصل إلى قناعة بأن ترمب مستعد للتخلي عن أوكرانيا، وأن السياسة الأمريكية داخل الناتو لم تعد تستند إلى قيم واضحة.


خطط «تحالف الراغبين»


هذا التحول الألماني كان لحظة مفصلية فتحت الباب أمام توافق أوسع بين دول أوروبية رئيسية مثل فرنسا وبريطانيا وبولندا ودول الشمال، للعمل ضمن ما يشبه «تحالف الراغبين» داخل الناتو، يركز على تعزيز القدرات الذاتية الأوروبية دون الانفصال الكامل عن الحلف، وفق التقرير.


وأكدت الصحيفة أن الخطط الأوروبية البديلة في حال انسحاب واشنطن دخلت مرحلة تنفيذية، وتركز على مسائل حساسة تشمل النقاط التالية:


من سيتولى إدارة أنظمة الدفاع الجوي والصاروخي داخل حلف شمال الأطلسي، كيف سيتم تأمين خطوط الإمداد والتعزيزات نحو بولندا ودول البلطيق، في حال انسحاب أو تراجع الدور الأمريكي، كيف ستتم إعادة تنظيم شبكات اللوجيستيات العسكرية، وتنسيق الإشراف على مناورات إقليمية كبرى بقيادة أوروبية بدلاً من الضباط الأمريكيين.


خطط لتعزيز الدفاع الأوروبي


وبحسب التقرير، تشمل الخطط لتعزيز الدفاع الأوروبي النقاط التالية: بحث إعادة العمل بنظام التجنيد الإجباري في بعض الدول لتعزيز الجاهزية العسكرية، دراسة خطط لتقليص الفجوة التكنولوجية والعسكرية بين القدرات الأوروبية والأمريكية خصوصاً في مجالات الحرب المضادة للغواصات، وقدرات الفضاء والاستطلاع، والتزود بالوقود جوّاً، والنقل الجوي العسكري.


وتبدو التحديات كبيرة، إذ إن هيكل الناتو مبني بشكل كامل حول القيادة الأمريكية على كل المستويات تقريباً، بدءاً من الخدمات اللوجيستية والاستخبارات، ووصولاً إلى أنظمة الإنذار المبكر والردع النووي والقيادة العسكرية العليا للحلف، طبقاً للتقرير.


واعتبر التقرير أنه لا يوجد حتى الآن قائد عسكري أوروبي يحظى بالثقل والمكانة اللازمين ليحل محل «القائد الأعلى لقوات الحلفاء»، وهو منصب أمريكي تقليدياً، وعبّر مسؤولون أمريكيون عن رفضهم التخلي عن هذا المنصب الحيوي.


ويعتقد مسؤولون أوروبيون أن استبدال هذه القدرات، خصوصاً في مجالات الاستخبارات والردع النووي، لن يكون ممكناً على المدى القصير. وأضافوا أن سنوات من ضعف الإنفاق الدفاعي جعلت أوروبا تفتقر لقدرات حيوية لا يمكن تعويضها بين عشية وضحاها، مثل الأقمار الصناعية للإنذار المبكر.