European countries are studying accelerating work on an emergency plan to enhance the European role within NATO, in anticipation of the possibility of a U.S. withdrawal under President Donald Trump.



Maintaining the Continuity of Military Deterrence



The Wall Street Journal revealed that the plan, informally referred to as "European NATO" among European officials, aims to enable European countries to take on larger leadership roles within the alliance's structure while gradually compensating for American capabilities.



Officials involved in the discussions stated that the goal is not to create an alternative alliance, but to maintain the continuity of military deterrence against Russia and ensure the alliance remains effective even if U.S. support is reduced or Washington withdraws entirely.



The report quoted Finnish President Alexander Stubb as saying that the transfer of the defense burden from the United States to Europe "is already underway and will continue," emphasizing the need for this transition to be organized and coordinated to avoid a sudden security vacuum that could weaken the alliance.



Trump's Withdrawal Threats



The report disclosed that the plans were first developed last year, but work on them accelerated following Trump's threats to withdraw from the alliance due to Europe's refusal to support him in the war against Iran, in addition to his hostile remarks towards allies and tensions regarding his ambitions concerning Greenland.



These moves reflect a growing concern in Europe regarding Trump's positions, who has shown a hostile stance towards the alliance since the beginning of his second term and has repeatedly urged European countries to rely on themselves for defense.



German Turning Point



The report noted that the key turning point came from Germany, which has long opposed the idea of European defense independence, a concept that France has advocated for years, preferring to rely on the American security umbrella.



The German shift opened the door for broader consensus among European countries to work within what resembles a "coalition of the willing" within NATO, but German Chancellor Friedrich Merz altered this course due to increasing doubts about the reliability of relying on Washington, especially in light of its stance on the Russian-Ukrainian war.



Merz began reevaluating his position on Washington late last year, coming to the conclusion that Trump is willing to abandon Ukraine and that U.S. policy within NATO no longer rests on clear values.



"Coalition of the Willing" Plans



This German shift was a pivotal moment that opened the door for broader consensus among major European countries such as France, Britain, Poland, and the Nordic countries to operate within what resembles a "coalition of the willing" within NATO, focusing on enhancing European self-capabilities without completely separating from the alliance, according to the report.



The newspaper confirmed that alternative European plans in the event of a U.S. withdrawal have entered an executive phase, focusing on sensitive issues that include the following:



Who will manage air and missile defense systems within NATO, how supply lines and reinforcements to Poland and the Baltic states will be secured in the event of a U.S. withdrawal or reduction of its role, how military logistics networks will be reorganized, and coordinating oversight of major regional maneuvers led by Europeans instead of American officers.



Plans to Enhance European Defense



According to the report, plans to enhance European defense include the following points: exploring the reintroduction of conscription in some countries to boost military readiness, studying plans to close the technological and military gap between European and American capabilities, especially in areas such as anti-submarine warfare, space and reconnaissance capabilities, aerial refueling, and military air transport.



The challenges appear significant, as NATO's structure is built almost entirely around American leadership at all levels, from logistics and intelligence to early warning systems, nuclear deterrence, and the supreme military command of the alliance, according to the report.



The report noted that there is currently no European military leader with the weight and status necessary to replace the "Supreme Allied Commander," a traditionally American position, and American officials have expressed their refusal to relinquish this vital role.



European officials believe that replacing these capabilities, especially in the fields of intelligence and nuclear deterrence, will not be possible in the short term. They added that years of weak defense spending have left Europe lacking vital capabilities that cannot be compensated for overnight, such as early warning satellites.