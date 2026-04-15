أعلنت القيادة المركزية للجيش الأمريكي (سنتكوم) أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن عدد الجنود الأمريكيين الذين أصيبوا منذ بداية الحرب مع إيران ارتفع إلى 399 جندياً، بينهم ثلاث حالات وُصفت بالخطيرة.

وقال المتحدث باسم «سنتكوم» تيم هوكينز، إن الحصيلة الجديدة تمثل زيادة قدرها 51 مصاباً مقارنة بالتحديث السابق الذي صدر قبل أسبوعين (348 مصاباً) من بينهم ست حالات خطيرة في ذلك الوقت.

وأوضح هوكينز أن 354 جندياً من المصابين قد عادوا بالفعل إلى الخدمة الفعلية، دون أن يقدم تفاصيل إضافية حول طبيعة الإصابات أو تطور حالة المصابين الآخرين.

وبحسب البيانات الرسمية الصادرة عن القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، فقد بلغ عدد الجنود الأمريكيين الذين قُتلوا في العمليات القتالية منذ اندلاع الحرب 13 جندياً.

تأتي هذه الإحصائية الجديدة في وقت تشهد المنطقة تصعيداً عسكرياً مستمراً بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران وحلفائها، منذ بداية الحرب التي اندلعت عقب سلسلة من الهجمات المتبادلة في منطقة الخليج ومضيق هرمز.

وتُعد سنتكوم (القيادة المركزية الأمريكية) المسؤولة عن العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط ووسط آسيا وشرق أفريقيا، وتُنشر هذه الإحصائيات بشكل دوري لتوضيح الخسائر البشرية في صفوف القوات الأمريكية، مع الحرص على فصل الإصابات القتالية عن غير القتالية.

وتأتي هذه الأرقام وسط جدل سياسي داخل الولايات المتحدة حول تكلفة الحرب، خصوصاً مع استمرار التصعيد العسكري وتأثيره على الاقتصاد العالمي وأسواق الطاقة.