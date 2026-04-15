The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced yesterday (Tuesday) that the number of American soldiers injured since the beginning of the war with Iran has risen to 399, including three cases described as serious.

Spokesman for CENTCOM Tim Hawkins stated that the new tally represents an increase of 51 injured compared to the previous update issued two weeks ago (348 injured), of which six were serious cases at that time.

Hawkins clarified that 354 of the injured soldiers have already returned to active duty, without providing additional details regarding the nature of the injuries or the condition of the other injured personnel.

According to official data released by the U.S. Central Command, the number of American soldiers killed in combat operations since the outbreak of the war has reached 13.

This new statistic comes at a time when the region is witnessing ongoing military escalation between the United States and Iran and its allies, since the war erupted following a series of reciprocal attacks in the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM (U.S. Central Command) is responsible for U.S. military operations in the Middle East, Central Asia, and East Africa, and these statistics are periodically published to clarify the human losses within U.S. forces, while ensuring a distinction between combat and non-combat injuries.

These figures come amid political debate within the United States regarding the cost of the war, especially with the continued military escalation and its impact on the global economy and energy markets.