أعلنت القيادة المركزية للجيش الأمريكي (سنتكوم) أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن عدد الجنود الأمريكيين الذين أصيبوا منذ بداية الحرب مع إيران ارتفع إلى 399 جندياً، بينهم ثلاث حالات وُصفت بالخطيرة.
وقال المتحدث باسم «سنتكوم» تيم هوكينز، إن الحصيلة الجديدة تمثل زيادة قدرها 51 مصاباً مقارنة بالتحديث السابق الذي صدر قبل أسبوعين (348 مصاباً) من بينهم ست حالات خطيرة في ذلك الوقت.
وأوضح هوكينز أن 354 جندياً من المصابين قد عادوا بالفعل إلى الخدمة الفعلية، دون أن يقدم تفاصيل إضافية حول طبيعة الإصابات أو تطور حالة المصابين الآخرين.
وبحسب البيانات الرسمية الصادرة عن القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، فقد بلغ عدد الجنود الأمريكيين الذين قُتلوا في العمليات القتالية منذ اندلاع الحرب 13 جندياً.
تأتي هذه الإحصائية الجديدة في وقت تشهد المنطقة تصعيداً عسكرياً مستمراً بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران وحلفائها، منذ بداية الحرب التي اندلعت عقب سلسلة من الهجمات المتبادلة في منطقة الخليج ومضيق هرمز.
وتُعد سنتكوم (القيادة المركزية الأمريكية) المسؤولة عن العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط ووسط آسيا وشرق أفريقيا، وتُنشر هذه الإحصائيات بشكل دوري لتوضيح الخسائر البشرية في صفوف القوات الأمريكية، مع الحرص على فصل الإصابات القتالية عن غير القتالية.
وتأتي هذه الأرقام وسط جدل سياسي داخل الولايات المتحدة حول تكلفة الحرب، خصوصاً مع استمرار التصعيد العسكري وتأثيره على الاقتصاد العالمي وأسواق الطاقة.
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced yesterday (Tuesday) that the number of American soldiers injured since the beginning of the war with Iran has risen to 399, including three cases described as serious.
Spokesman for CENTCOM Tim Hawkins stated that the new tally represents an increase of 51 injured compared to the previous update issued two weeks ago (348 injured), of which six were serious cases at that time.
Hawkins clarified that 354 of the injured soldiers have already returned to active duty, without providing additional details regarding the nature of the injuries or the condition of the other injured personnel.
According to official data released by the U.S. Central Command, the number of American soldiers killed in combat operations since the outbreak of the war has reached 13.
This new statistic comes at a time when the region is witnessing ongoing military escalation between the United States and Iran and its allies, since the war erupted following a series of reciprocal attacks in the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz.
CENTCOM (U.S. Central Command) is responsible for U.S. military operations in the Middle East, Central Asia, and East Africa, and these statistics are periodically published to clarify the human losses within U.S. forces, while ensuring a distinction between combat and non-combat injuries.
These figures come amid political debate within the United States regarding the cost of the war, especially with the continued military escalation and its impact on the global economy and energy markets.