يواصل وسطاء باكستانيون ومصريون وأتراك محادثاتهم مع الولايات المتحدة وإيران خلال الأيام المقبلة، في محاولة لسد الثغرات المتبقية وإبرام اتفاق ينهي الحرب، وفقاً لما نقله موقع أكسيوس الأمريكي عن مصدر إقليمي ومسؤول أمريكي.

فرصة لا تزال قائمة

ولا يزال جميع الأطراف يعتقدون أن التوصل إلى اتفاق ممكن، ويأمل الوسطاء أن تضييق الفجوات يمهد الطريق لجولة جديدة من المفاوضات قبل انتهاء وقف إطلاق النار الهش في 21 أبريل الجاري.
واشنطن تلوّح بالتصعيد وطهران تقترب من اتفاق.. سباق مع الزمن قبل 21 أبريل

ضغوط أمريكية وتصعيد محتمل

فيما يدرس الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب استئناف الضربات العسكرية في حال لم يدفع الحصار البحري الأمريكي إيران إلى تغيير موقفها، وفقاً لمصادر مطلعة.

وقد تشمل الأهداف بنى تحتية سبق أن هدد ترمب بضربها قبل إعلان وقف إطلاق النار.

وأكد مسؤول أمريكي أن الحصار البحري، مثل قرار واشنطن الانسحاب مؤقتاً من المحادثات في باكستان، جزء من عملية التفاوض الجاري، ويهدف ترمب من خلاله إلى منع إيران من استخدام مضيق هرمز كورقة ضغط في المفاوضات.

إشارات حذرة للتفاؤل

وقال مصدر إقليمي: «لسنا في طريق مسدود بالكامل، الباب لم يُغلق بعد»، مشبهاً المفاوضات بـ«بازار مفتوح»، حيث يواصل الطرفان التفاوض والمساومة.

واتفق معه مسؤول أمريكي، مضيفاً أن صفقة يمكن التوصل إليها إذا أبدت إيران مرونة أكبر وأدركت أن اقتراح إسلام آباد هو «أفضل ما يمكن الحصول عليه».

ومن جانبه، كتب السفير الإيراني لدى باكستان رضا أميري مقدام على منصة إكس أن محادثات إسلام آباد لم تفشل، بل وضعت أساساً لعملية دبلوماسية، وقال: «إذا تعززت الثقة والإرادة، يمكننا بناء إطار مستدام يخدم مصالح جميع الأطراف».

ماذا دار خلف الكواليس؟

وتركزت الثغرات الرئيسية خلال المحادثات التي استمرت 21 ساعة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في باكستان على الملف النووي، وشملت مطالب أمريكية بتجميد إيران تخصيب اليورانيوم والتخلي عن مخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب بدرجة عالية، إضافة إلى خلاف حول حجم الأموال المجمدة التي تطالب إيران بإطلاق سراحها مقابل تنازلاتها النووية.

وادعى وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن الطرفين كانا «على بعد أمتار» من الاتفاق قبل أن «تنقل الولايات المتحدة المرمى»، وهو وصف لم يؤكده المسؤولون الأمريكيون أو المصادر الإقليمية، رغم تأكيدهم حصول تقدم.

ويوم الأحد، أجرى وزيرا خارجيتي تركيا ومصر اتصالين منفصلين بنظيرهما الباكستاني، ثم تحدثا مع مبعوث البيت الأبيض ستيف ويتكوف والوزير عراقجي.

والتقى نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، الذي قاد الوفد الأمريكي، الجانب الإيراني لأول مرة في إسلام آباد. ووصف مسؤول أمريكي المحادثات بأنها «صعبة»، لكنها تحولت إلى «تبادل ودي ومنتج للمقترحات».

أمل في العودة للمفاوضات

ورغم الختام غير الإيجابي لمحادثات إسلام آباد، ترك فانس الباب مفتوحاً، مع أمل في عودة إيران إلى طاولة المفاوضات.

وقال المسؤول الأمريكي: «يأمل نائب الرئيس في الأيام المقبلة أن يتأمل الإيرانيون في العرض الذي تلقوه ويدركوا أن الصفقة في مصلحة الطرفين».

وأعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن الحصار البحري على إيران الذي أعلنه ترمب سيبدأ الاثنين الساعة الـ10 صباحاً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة، وسيُنفذ بشكل محايد ضد جميع السفن الداخلة أو الخارجة من الموانئ والمناطق الساحلية الإيرانية.

وأضافت أن الولايات المتحدة «لن تعيق حرية الملاحة للسفن العابرة في مضيق هرمز إلى ومن الموانئ غير الإيرانية».

يأتي هذا التطور في ظل وقف إطلاق نار هش مدته أسبوعان، وسط جهود دبلوماسية مكثفة لمنع عودة التصعيد العسكري في المنطقة.