واشنطن تلوّح بالتصعيد وطهران تقترب من اتفاق.. سباق مع الزمن قبل 21 أبريل

Pakistani, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators continue their discussions with the United States and Iran in the coming days, in an attempt to bridge the remaining gaps and finalize an agreement to end the war, according to a report by Axios citing a regional source and a U.S. official.

A Chance Still Exists

All parties still believe that reaching an agreement is possible, and the mediators hope that narrowing the gaps will pave the way for a new round of negotiations before the fragile ceasefire ends on April 21.



U.S. Pressure and Potential Escalation

As U.S. President Donald Trump considers resuming military strikes if the American naval blockade does not compel Iran to change its stance, according to informed sources.

The targets may include infrastructure that Trump had previously threatened to strike before announcing the ceasefire.

A U.S. official confirmed that the naval blockade, like Washington's decision to temporarily withdraw from the talks in Pakistan, is part of the ongoing negotiation process, and Trump aims to prevent Iran from using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage in the negotiations.

Cautious Signs of Optimism

A regional source stated, "We are not completely at an impasse; the door is not closed yet," likening the negotiations to an "open bazaar," where both sides continue to negotiate and bargain.

An American official agreed, adding that a deal could be reached if Iran shows greater flexibility and realizes that Islamabad's proposal is "the best that can be obtained."

For his part, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam, wrote on X platform that the Islamabad talks did not fail but laid the groundwork for a diplomatic process, stating, "If trust and will are strengthened, we can build a sustainable framework that serves the interests of all parties."

What Happened Behind the Scenes?

The main gaps during the 21-hour talks between the U.S. and Iran in Pakistan focused on the nuclear file, including U.S. demands for Iran to freeze uranium enrichment and abandon its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, as well as a disagreement over the amount of frozen funds that Iran is demanding to be released in exchange for its nuclear concessions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed that the two sides were "meters away" from an agreement before the "U.S. moved the goalposts," a description not confirmed by U.S. officials or regional sources, although they acknowledged progress had been made.

On Sunday, the foreign ministers of Turkey and Egypt made separate calls to their Pakistani counterpart, then spoke with White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Minister Araghchi.

Vice President J.D. Vance, who led the U.S. delegation, met the Iranian side for the first time in Islamabad. An American official described the talks as "difficult," but they turned into a "friendly and productive exchange of proposals."

Hope for Returning to Negotiations

Despite the not-so-positive conclusion of the Islamabad talks, Vance left the door open, hoping for Iran's return to the negotiating table.

The U.S. official stated, "The Vice President hopes in the coming days that the Iranians will reflect on the offer they received and realize that the deal is in both parties' interest."

The U.S. Central Command announced that the naval blockade on Iran announced by Trump will begin on Monday at 10 AM Eastern Time and will be implemented neutrally against all ships entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas.

It added that the United States "will not impede the freedom of navigation for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports."

This development comes amid a fragile two-week ceasefire, amidst intense diplomatic efforts to prevent a return to military escalation in the region.