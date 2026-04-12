The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri, announced that the Islamabad talks laid the foundation for a diplomatic path that could lead to a sustainable framework that considers the interests of all parties, if trust is strengthened and the will is present.



For his part, the Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who led his country's negotiating delegation in Islamabad, stated that Tehran had presented very good initiatives to demonstrate goodwill, which led to progress in the talks.



Iranian media quoted Qalibaf as saying that "the recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump do not affect the Iranian nation," adding: "If Trump wants to fight, we will fight, and if they come with logic, we will respond with logic."



On the other hand, the Financial Times reported from informed sources that Britain will not participate in imposing a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.



A spokesperson for the British government stated: "There should be no tolls for crossing the Strait of Hormuz," adding: "We are working with France and other partners to form a coalition to protect freedom of navigation."



In contrast, the U.S. Department of Justice threatened to prosecute anyone who buys or sells Iranian oil subject to sanctions.



Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the imposition of a maritime blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and the pursuit of ships that pay fees to Tehran, clarifying that this blockade "starts immediately."



He emphasized by saying: "At some point, we will reach a situation where everyone is allowed to enter and exit the strait."