أعلن سفير إيران لدى باكستان، رضا أميري، أن محادثات إسلام آباد أرست الأساس لمسارٍ دبلوماسي يمكن، إذا تعزّزت الثقة وتوفّرت الإرادة، تفضي إلى إطارٍ مستدام يراعي مصالح جميع الأطراف.


بدوره، قال رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، الذي قاد وفد بلاده المفاوض في إسلام آباد إن طهران قدمت مبادرات جيدة للغاية لإظهار حسن النوايا، ما أدى إلى إحراز تقدم في المحادثات.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن قاليباف، قوله إن «تهديدات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الأخيرة، لا تؤثر على الأمة الإيرانية»، مضيفاً: «إذا أرد ترمب القتال سنقاتل، وإذا تقدموا بالمنطق سنتعامل بالمنطق».


من جهة أخرى، نقلت صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز» عن مصادر مطلعة أن بريطانيا لن تشارك في فرض حصار على مضيق هرمز.


وقال متحدث باسم الحكومة البريطانية: يجب عدم فرض رسوم لعبور مضيق هرمز، مضيفاً: نعمل مع فرنسا وشركاء آخرين لتشكيل تحالف لحماية حرية الملاحة.


بالمقابل، هددت وزارة العدل الأمريكية بملاحقة كل من يشتري أو يبيع النفط الإيراني الخاضع للعقوبات.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق فرض حصار بحري في مضيق هرمز، وملاحقة السفن التي تدفع رسوماً لطهران، موضحاً أن هذا الحصار «يبدأ فوراً».


وشدد بالقول: سنصل في مرحلة ما إلى وضع يُسمح فيه للجميع بالدخول والخروج من المضيق.