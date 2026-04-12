The foreign ministers of Egypt and Pakistan agreed today (Sunday) to continue close coordination in the upcoming period, intensifying joint efforts to reduce escalation and work towards stabilizing the ceasefire, which contributes to supporting regional security and stability.



The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that Minister Badr Abdel Atti discussed today with his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar the latest developments in the regional situation and the coordination of joint efforts between the two countries, following the negotiations held between the United States and Iran in Islamabad.



The two ministers confirmed, via a phone call, the importance of continuing joint efforts to advance the diplomatic track, prioritizing dialogue and peaceful solutions, in a way that preserves security and stability and prevents the worsening of conditions in the region. They emphasized the importance of continuing their diligent efforts and intensive communications to reduce escalation and promote commitment to the diplomatic path to reach consensus on all concerns.



The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Pakistani minister praised the level of coordination between Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey, commending the existing cooperation and the mutual commitment to contain tensions and work together to advance the diplomatic and negotiation track as a primary option for resolving the ongoing conflict.



For his part, Minister Abdel Atti appreciated the efforts made by Pakistan and its hosting of the negotiations, affirming the commitment to continue joint coordination in a way that contributes to reducing escalation.



=