اتفق وزيرا خارجيتي مصر وباكستان اليوم (الأحد) على مواصلة التنسيق الوثيق خلال الفترة القادمة، وتكثيف الجهود المشتركة لخفض التصعيد، والعمل على تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار، بما يسهم في دعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.


وذكرت وزارة الخارجية المصرية في بيان أن الوزير بدر عبد العاطي ناقش اليوم مع نظيره الباكستاني محمد إسحاق دار آخر مستجدات الوضع الإقليمي وتنسيق الجهود المشتركة بين البلدين، وذلك في أعقاب المفاوضات التي عقدت بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في إسلام آباد.


وأكد الوزيران، عبر اتصال هاتفي، أهمية مواصلة الجهود المشتركة لدفع المسار الدبلوماسي، وتغليب لغة الحوار والحلول السلمية، بما يحفظ الأمن والاستقرار ويحول دون تفاقم الأوضاع في المنطقة، مؤكدين أهمية مواصلة جهودهما الدؤوبة واتصالاتهما المكثفة لخفض التصعيد والدفع بالالتزام بالمسار الدبلوماسي للتوصل لتوافق حول جميع الشواغل.


وأفادت وزارة الخارجية المصرية بأن الوزير الباكستاني ثمن مستوى التنسيق القائم بين مصر وباكستان وتركيا، مشيداً بالتعاون القائم والحرص المشترك على احتواء التوتر والعمل بشكل مشترك لدفع المسار الدبلوماسي والتفاوضي كخيار أساسي لتسوية الصراع القائم.


ومن جانبه، ثمن الوزير عبد العاطي الجهود التي تبذلها باكستان واستضافتها للمفاوضات، مؤكداً الحرص على مواصلة التنسيق المشترك بما يسهم في خفض التصعيد.


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