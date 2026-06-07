A British newspaper predicted that Iran would enter a living crisis that threatens the cohesion of the domestic front after the war ends. It suggested that the country would witness internal divisions and deep economic and social challenges, including excessive inflation, an economic contraction estimated at around 10%, electricity outages, and demands to stop the campaigns against opposition figures.

Discussions on Post-War Direction

The Guardian revealed that discussions within Iranian regime circles about the country's future after the war have gradually begun to emerge, as Iranian leaders seek to ensure political survival during the peace phase, having successfully navigated the war phase.



Media and discussion platforms within Iran are witnessing increasing debate about the direction the country should take after the war, with some voices calling for more openness, while others, including Saeed Ajorlou, who is close to the Iranian negotiating team, believe that Tehran should capitalize on what they consider the dismantling of the "weak Iran" image in the Western mindset, focusing on development through enhancing national independence.



The newspaper pointed out that a significant part of the future of the Iranian economy will depend on President Donald Trump's willingness to ease economic sanctions and release frozen Iranian assets. However, Iranian economists believe that any potential easing will only compensate for a limited portion of the estimated losses of around $270 billion, which have affected infrastructure, schools, the energy sector, steel industry, and housing.

Reasons for Protests Still Exist

Sociology professor in Iran, Fouad Habibi, warned that the reasons that led to the bloody protests last January still exist and have worsened due to the war. He stated that economic crises and declining living standards have clearly increased, with a sharp rise in prices due to the maritime blockade and the repercussions of the war, in addition to the loss of at least two million people of their jobs directly or indirectly due to internet restrictions.



He noted that the current social cohesion is linked to the existence of a common external threat, but it may diminish once this factor is removed, potentially opening the door to increasing internal disputes.



According to the newspaper, the Iranian economy will enter the post-war phase facing the highest rates of food inflation since World War II, with annual food inflation reaching about 130% in May, according to the Iranian Statistical Center, while inflation in meat and poultry prices reached 176%.

The Coming Trump and Netanyahu Bombshell

Health experts warned of rising rates of malnutrition, osteoporosis, and stunted growth in children due to many families being forced to forgo dairy products because of rising prices.



Former Iranian Communications Minister Mohammad Jahromi wrote that "the next bomb that Trump and Netanyahu might drop may not be made of gunpowder but of inflation," considering that the next battlefield will be citizens' tables, housing rents, and living conditions.



The Guardian confirmed that signs of public discontent have begun to emerge with the gradual easing of internet restrictions, a move that sparked widespread controversy prompting conservative lawmakers to seek the dismissal of the communications minister.