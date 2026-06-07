توقّعت صحيفة بريطانية دخول إيران في أزمة معيشية تهدّد تماسك الجبهة الداخلية بعد انتهاء الحرب. ورجحت أن تشهد البلاد انقسامات داخلية وتحديات اقتصادية واجتماعية عميقة، تشمل تضخماً مفرطاً، وانكماشاً اقتصادياً يقدر بنحو 10%، وانقطاعات في الكهرباء، ومطالب بوقف حملات ملاحقة المعارضين.

نقاشات حول اتجاه ما بعد الحرب

وكشفت صحيفة «ذا غارديان» أن النقاشات داخل أوساط النظام الإيراني حول مستقبل البلاد بعد الحرب بدأت بالظهور تدريجياً، في وقت يسعى فيه قادة إيران إلى ضمان البقاء السياسي خلال مرحلة السلام، كما نجحوا في تجاوز مرحلة الحرب.


وتشهد منصات إعلامية ونقاشية داخل إيران جدلاً متزايداً بشأن الاتجاه الذي ينبغي أن تسلكه البلاد بعد الحرب، إذ تدعو بعض الأصوات إلى مزيد من الانفتاح، بينما يرى آخرون، وبينهم سعيد آجورلو المقرب من فريق التفاوض الإيراني، أن طهران يجب أن تستثمر ما يعتبرونه تحطيم صورة «إيران الضعيفة» في الذهنية الغربية، والتركيز على التنمية عبر تعزيز الاستقلالية الوطنية.


ولفتت الصحيفة إلى أن جزءاً كبيراً من مستقبل الاقتصاد الإيراني سيتوقف على مدى استعداد الرئيس دونالد ترمب لتخفيف العقوبات الاقتصادية وتحرير الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة، غير أن اقتصاديين إيرانيين يرون أن أي تخفيف محتمل لن يعوض سوى جزء محدود من الخسائر المقدرة بنحو 270 مليار دولار، التي طالت البنية التحتية والمدارس وقطاع الطاقة وصناعة الصلب والإسكان.

أسباب الاحتجاجات لا تزال قائمة

وحذّر أستاذ علم الاجتماع في إيران فؤاد حبيبي، من أن الأسباب التي أدت إلى الاحتجاجات الدامية في يناير الماضي لا تزال قائمة، بل تفاقمت بفعل الحرب. وقال إن الأزمات الاقتصادية وتراجع مستويات المعيشة ازدادت بشكل واضح، مع ارتفاع حاد في الأسعار نتيجة الحصار البحري وتداعيات الحرب، إضافة إلى فقدان ما لا يقل عن مليوني شخص وظائفهم بصورة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة؛ بسبب قيود الإنترنت.


ولفت إلى أن التماسك الاجتماعي الحالي يرتبط بوجود تهديد خارجي مشترك، لكنه قد يتراجع بمجرد زوال هذا العامل، ما قد يفتح الباب أمام خلافات داخلية متزايدة.


وبحسب الصحيفة، فإن الاقتصاد الإيراني سيدخل مرحلة ما بعد الحرب وهو يواجه أعلى معدلات تضخم غذائي منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية، فقد بلغ التضخم السنوي للمواد الغذائية في مايو نحو 130% بحسب المركز الإحصائي الإيراني، بينما وصل التضخم في أسعار اللحوم والدواجن إلى 176%.

قنبلة ترمب ونتنياهو القادمة

وحذّر خبراء صحيون من تزايد معدلات سوء التغذية وهشاشة العظام وتأخر النمو لدى الأطفال نتيجة اضطرار العديد من الأسر إلى الاستغناء عن منتجات الألبان؛ بسبب ارتفاع الأسعار.


وكتب وزير الاتصالات الإيراني السابق محمد جهرومي أن «القنبلة القادمة التي قد يلقيها ترمب ونتنياهو ربما لن تكون من البارود بل من التضخم»، معتبراً أن ساحة المعركة القادمة ستكون موائد المواطنين وإيجارات المساكن والأوضاع المعيشية.


وأكدت «الغارديان» أن مؤشرات التذمر الشعبي بدأت بالظهور مع التخفيف التدريجي للقيود المفروضة على الإنترنت، وهي خطوة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً دفع نواباً من التيار المحافظ إلى السعي لعزل وزير الاتصالات.