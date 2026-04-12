As the war continues for the fifth consecutive year, Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations today (Sunday) of violating an existing ceasefire on the occasion of Orthodox Easter thousands of times.



The two sides had agreed to halt hostilities for the holiday after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a proposal made by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky more than a week ago.



The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reported in a post on "Facebook" that by 7 a.m. on April 12, 2299 violations of the ceasefire had been recorded. Specifically: 28 enemy attacks, 479 enemy artillery shellings, 747 strikes by attack drones, and 1045 strikes by first-person-view (FPV) drones, which are equipped with first-person view systems. It added that there were no missile strikes or guided aerial bombings or strikes by Shahed drones.



For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense accused Kyiv of violating the ceasefire about 2000 times. The TASS news agency quoted the ministry as saying that 1971 ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded between 4:00 PM (1:00 PM GMT) on April 11 and 8:00 AM (5:00 AM GMT) on April 12.



The ceasefire is scheduled to last for 32 hours from 4 PM on Saturday (1:00 PM GMT) until the end of the day (Sunday), according to the "Kremlin".



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its armed forces strictly adhered to the ceasefire since 4:00 PM Moscow time on April 11 and remained in their previously established positions.



In its statement, it said: "In compliance with the directives of the Supreme Commander of the Russian Armed Forces, all formations of the armed forces in the special military operation area have adhered to the ceasefire since 4 PM (Moscow time) on April 11 and remained in the lines and positions they had previously occupied."



For its part, the "Kremlin" conditioned the extension of the Easter ceasefire with Ukraine on President Volodymyr Zelensky's approval of its terms.



Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that "lasting peace can come when we guarantee our interests and achieve the goals we set from the beginning. This can be done today. But Zelensky must accept these known solutions." He added: "Until Zelensky has the courage to take on this responsibility, the special military operation will continue after the ceasefire deadline," referring to the war in Ukraine.