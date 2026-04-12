فيما تتواصل الحرب للعام الخامس على التوالي، تبادلت روسيا وأوكرانيا الاتهامات، اليوم (الأحد)، بخرق هدنة قائمة بمناسبة عيد الفصح الأرثوذكسي آلاف المرات.
وكان الطرفان اتفقا على وقف الأعمال العدائية لمناسبة العطلة بعدما وافق الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، الخميس، على مقترح قدمه نظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي قبل أكثر من أسبوع.
وأفادت هيئة الأركان العامة للجيش الأوكراني في منشور على «فيسبوك»، بأنه حتى الساعة السابعة صباحاً من يوم 12 أبريل، تم تسجيل 2299 انتهاكاً لوقف إطلاق النار. تحديداً: 28 عملاً هجومياً للعدو، 479 عملية قصف مدفعي للعدو، 747 ضربة بمسيرات هجومية، و1045 ضربة بمسيّرات first-person-view FVP، أي المزوّدة بنظام الرؤية من منظور الشخص الأول. وأضافت أنه لم تكن هناك ضربات صاروخية أو بالقنابل الجوية الموجهة أو بالمسيّرات من طراز شاهد.
من جانبها، اتهمت وزارة الدفاع الروسية كييف بخرق الهدنة نحو 2000 مرة. ونقلت وكالة «تاس» عن الوزارة قولها: إن 1971 خرقاً لوقف إطلاق النار من قبل القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية سُجِّلَت بين الساعة 16:00 (13:00 بتوقيت غرينتش) في 11 أبريل و08:00 (05:00 بتوقيت غرينتش) يوم 12 أبريل.
ومن المقرر أن تستمر الهدنة 32 ساعة من الرابعة بعد ظهر السبت (13:00 بتوقيت غرينتش) حتى نهاية اليوم (الأحد)، بحسب «الكرملين».
وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن قواتها المسلحة التزمت بشكل صارم بوقف إطلاق النار منذ الساعة 16:00 بتوقيت موسكو من يوم 11 أبريل وبقيت في مواقعها التي كانت قد تمركزت فيها سابقاً.
وجاء في بيان لها: «امتثالاً لتوجيهات القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة الروسية، التزمت جميع تشكيلات القوات المسلحة في منطقة العملية العسكرية الخاصة بوقف إطلاق النار منذ الساعة الرابعة عصراً (بتوقيت موسكو) من يوم 11 أبريل، وبقيت في الخطوط والمواقع التي تمركزت فيها سابقاً».
من جهته، رهن «الكرملين» تمديد هدنة الفصح مع أوكرانيا بموافقة الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي على شروطها لذلك.
ونقلت وكالات أنباء روسية عن المتحدث باسم «الكرملين» دميتري بيسكوف قوله إن «السلام الدائم يمكن أن يأتي عندما نضمن مصالحنا ونحقق الأهداف التي حددناها منذ البداية. يمكن القيام بذلك اليوم. لكن على زيلينسكي القبول بهذه الحلول المعروفة». وأضاف: «إلى حين امتلاك زيلينسكي الشجاعة لتولّي هذه المسؤولية، فإن العملية العسكرية الخاصة ستتواصل بعد انقضاء مهلة الهدنة»، في إشارة إلى الحرب في أوكرانيا.
As the war continues for the fifth consecutive year, Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations today (Sunday) of violating an existing ceasefire on the occasion of Orthodox Easter thousands of times.
The two sides had agreed to halt hostilities for the holiday after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a proposal made by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky more than a week ago.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reported in a post on "Facebook" that by 7 a.m. on April 12, 2299 violations of the ceasefire had been recorded. Specifically: 28 enemy attacks, 479 enemy artillery shellings, 747 strikes by attack drones, and 1045 strikes by first-person-view (FPV) drones, which are equipped with first-person view systems. It added that there were no missile strikes or guided aerial bombings or strikes by Shahed drones.
For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense accused Kyiv of violating the ceasefire about 2000 times. The TASS news agency quoted the ministry as saying that 1971 ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded between 4:00 PM (1:00 PM GMT) on April 11 and 8:00 AM (5:00 AM GMT) on April 12.
The ceasefire is scheduled to last for 32 hours from 4 PM on Saturday (1:00 PM GMT) until the end of the day (Sunday), according to the "Kremlin".
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its armed forces strictly adhered to the ceasefire since 4:00 PM Moscow time on April 11 and remained in their previously established positions.
In its statement, it said: "In compliance with the directives of the Supreme Commander of the Russian Armed Forces, all formations of the armed forces in the special military operation area have adhered to the ceasefire since 4 PM (Moscow time) on April 11 and remained in the lines and positions they had previously occupied."
For its part, the "Kremlin" conditioned the extension of the Easter ceasefire with Ukraine on President Volodymyr Zelensky's approval of its terms.
Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that "lasting peace can come when we guarantee our interests and achieve the goals we set from the beginning. This can be done today. But Zelensky must accept these known solutions." He added: "Until Zelensky has the courage to take on this responsibility, the special military operation will continue after the ceasefire deadline," referring to the war in Ukraine.