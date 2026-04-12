فيما تتواصل الحرب للعام الخامس على التوالي، تبادلت روسيا وأوكرانيا الاتهامات، اليوم (الأحد)، بخرق هدنة قائمة بمناسبة عيد الفصح الأرثوذكسي آلاف المرات.


وكان الطرفان اتفقا على وقف الأعمال العدائية لمناسبة العطلة بعدما وافق الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، الخميس، على مقترح قدمه نظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي قبل أكثر من أسبوع.


وأفادت هيئة الأركان العامة للجيش الأوكراني في منشور على «فيسبوك»، بأنه حتى الساعة السابعة صباحاً من يوم 12 أبريل، تم تسجيل 2299 انتهاكاً لوقف إطلاق النار. تحديداً: 28 عملاً هجومياً للعدو، 479 عملية قصف مدفعي للعدو، 747 ضربة بمسيرات هجومية، و1045 ضربة بمسيّرات first-person-view FVP، أي المزوّدة بنظام الرؤية من منظور الشخص الأول. وأضافت أنه لم تكن هناك ضربات صاروخية أو بالقنابل الجوية الموجهة أو بالمسيّرات من طراز شاهد.


من جانبها، اتهمت وزارة الدفاع الروسية كييف بخرق الهدنة نحو 2000 مرة. ونقلت وكالة «تاس» عن الوزارة قولها: إن 1971 خرقاً لوقف إطلاق النار من قبل القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية سُجِّلَت بين الساعة 16:00 (13:00 بتوقيت غرينتش) في 11 أبريل و08:00 (05:00 بتوقيت غرينتش) يوم 12 أبريل.


ومن المقرر أن تستمر الهدنة 32 ساعة من الرابعة بعد ظهر السبت (13:00 بتوقيت غرينتش) حتى نهاية اليوم (الأحد)، بحسب «الكرملين».


وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن قواتها المسلحة التزمت بشكل صارم بوقف إطلاق النار منذ الساعة 16:00 بتوقيت موسكو من يوم 11 أبريل وبقيت في مواقعها التي كانت قد تمركزت فيها سابقاً.


وجاء في بيان لها: «امتثالاً لتوجيهات القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة الروسية، التزمت جميع تشكيلات القوات المسلحة في منطقة العملية العسكرية الخاصة بوقف إطلاق النار منذ الساعة الرابعة عصراً (بتوقيت موسكو) من يوم 11 أبريل، وبقيت في الخطوط والمواقع التي تمركزت فيها سابقاً».


من جهته، رهن «الكرملين» تمديد هدنة الفصح مع أوكرانيا بموافقة الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي على شروطها لذلك.


ونقلت وكالات أنباء روسية عن المتحدث باسم «الكرملين» دميتري بيسكوف قوله إن «السلام الدائم يمكن أن يأتي عندما نضمن مصالحنا ونحقق الأهداف التي حددناها منذ البداية. يمكن القيام بذلك اليوم. لكن على زيلينسكي القبول بهذه الحلول المعروفة». وأضاف: «إلى حين امتلاك زيلينسكي الشجاعة لتولّي هذه المسؤولية، فإن العملية العسكرية الخاصة ستتواصل بعد انقضاء مهلة الهدنة»، في إشارة إلى الحرب في أوكرانيا.