American sources have revealed that U.S. intelligence agencies obtained information indicating that China may have sent a shipment of shoulder-fired missiles to Iran in recent weeks to support it in the war against the United States and Israel.



No evidence of missile use



U.S. officials reported that the intelligence is not definitive regarding the shipment, and there is no evidence of the Chinese missiles being used against U.S. or Israeli forces during the conflict, according to the New York Times.



Intelligence agencies concluded that China is taking a covert active stance in the war by allowing some companies to ship chemical materials, fuel, and components that can be used in military production to Iran. They noted that the shoulder-fired missiles, known as "MANPADS," are capable of downing aircraft flying at low altitudes.



China hesitated to send military equipment



According to the report, China has hesitated to send ready military equipment to Iran, but some officials in the Chinese government are calling for allowing Chinese companies to supply Iranian forces with weapons directly during the conflict with the United States.



The newspaper reported that if the Chinese government allows the shipment of missiles, it would be a serious escalation and an indication that at least some Chinese leaders are actively working to inflict a military defeat on the U.S. in the war that has engulfed the Middle East.



U.S. intelligence agencies have detected evidence that Russia has provided the Iranian military with specific satellite intelligence to assist the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in targeting U.S. ships, as well as military and diplomatic facilities throughout the Middle East.



This military support for Iran demonstrates how America's powerful adversaries see an opportunity to raise the cost of war on the United States and possibly bog down the U.S. military in the conflict.



Trump's visit to China next month



According to the intelligence report, China's support for Iran comes at a sensitive moment in U.S.-China relations, as President Donald Trump intends to travel to China next month to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit expected to focus on a range of trade, technology, and military issues. The summit was originally scheduled for March but was postponed due to the war with Iran.



U.S. officials have considered Russia more eager to help, as it has sent food aid, non-lethal military supplies, and satellite imagery to Tehran. Moscow has ruled out providing any offensive or defensive military equipment, fearing it might provoke the United States.



Planning to send a shipment of missiles



Former U.S. officials confirm that Iran relies on China for obtaining spare parts used in its missile and drone manufacturing, but Beijing can argue that these components, no matter how critical, can be used to manufacture more than just weapons.



A report from CNN indicated that China is preparing to send a shipment of shoulder-fired missiles to Iran in the coming weeks, but a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the United States strongly denied that the government had sent missiles to Iran during the war.