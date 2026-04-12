أفصحت مصادر أمريكية بأن وكالات الاستخبارات الأمريكية حصلت على معلومات تفيد بأن الصين ربما أرسلت في الأسابيع الأخيرة شحنة من الصواريخ المحمولة على الكتف إلى إيران لدعمها في الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.


لا دليل على استخدام الصواريخ


وأفاد مسؤولون أمريكيون بأن المعلومات الاستخباراتية ليست قاطعة بشأن إرسال الشحنة، ولا يوجد دليل على استخدام الصواريخ الصينية ضد القوات الأمريكية أو الإسرائيلية خلال النزاع، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز».


وخلصت وكالات الاستخبارات إلى أن الصين تتخذ موقفاً فاعلاً سراً في الحرب، بالسماح لبعض الشركات بشحن مواد كيمياوية ووقود ومكونات يمكن استخدامها في الإنتاج العسكري إلى إيران. ولفتت إلى أن الصواريخ المحمولة على الكتف، المعروفة باسم «مانباد»، قادرة على إسقاط الطائرات التي تحلق على ارتفاعات منخفضة.


الصين ترددت في إرسال معدات عسكرية


وحسب التقرير، فقد ترددت الصين في إرسال معدات عسكرية جاهزة إلى إيران، لكن بعض المسؤولين في الحكومة الصينية يطالبون بالسماح للشركات الصينية بتزويد القوات الإيرانية بالأسلحة مباشرة خلال النزاع مع الولايات المتحدة.


وذكرت الصحيفة، أنه حال سمحت الحكومة الصينية بشحن الصواريخ، فسيكون ذلك تصعيداً خطيراً ومؤشراً على أن بعض القادة الصينيين على الأقل يعملون بنشاط على إلحاق هزيمة عسكرية أمريكية في الحرب التي اجتاحت الشرق الأوسط.


ورصدت وكالات الاستخبارات الأمريكية أدلة على أن روسيا زودت الجيش الإيراني بمعلومات استخباراتية فضائية محددة لمساعدة الحرس الثوري الإيراني على استهداف السفن الأمريكية، فضلاً عن المنشآت العسكرية والدبلوماسية في جميع أنحاء الشرق الأوسط.


واعتبرت أن هذا الدعم العسكري لإيران يظهر كيف رأى خصوم أمريكا الأقوياء فرصةً لرفع تكلفة الحرب على الولايات المتحدة، وربما إغراق الجيش الأمريكي في الصراع.


زيارة ترمب للصين الشهر القادم


ووفقاً لتقرير الاستخبارات، يأتي الدعم الصيني لإيران في لحظة حساسة في العلاقات الأمريكية الصينية، إذ يعتزم الرئيس دونالد ترمب السفر إلى الصين الشهر القادم للقاء الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ، في قمة من المتوقع أن تركز على مجموعة من القضايا التجارية والتكنولوجية والعسكرية. كان من المقرر عقد القمة في مارس، لكنها تأجلت بسبب الحرب مع إيران.


واعتبر المسؤولون الأمريكيون أن روسيا أكثر حرصاً على المساعدة، إذ أرسلت مساعدات غذائية وإمدادات عسكرية غير فتاكة وصوراً فضائية إلى طهران. واستبعدت موسكو تقديم أي معدات عسكرية هجومية أو دفاعية، خشية استفزاز الولايات المتحدة.


تخطيط لإرسال شحنة من الصواريخ


ويؤكد مسؤولون أمريكيون سابقون إن إيران تعتمد على الصين في الحصول على قطع غيار تدخل في صناعة صواريخها وطائراتها المسيّرة، لكن بكين تستطيع أن تُجادل بأن هذه المكونات، مهما كانت أهميتها، يمكن استخدامها في تصنيع أكثر من مجرد أسلحة.


وكان تقرير لشبكة «CNN»، افاد بأن الصين تُحضّر لإرسال شحنة من الصواريخ المحمولة على الكتف إلى إيران في الأسابيع القادمة، لكن متحدث باسم السفارة الصينية لدى الولايات المتحدة، نفى بشدة أن تكون حكومته أرسلت صواريخ إلى إيران خلال الحرب.