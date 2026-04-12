أفصحت مصادر أمريكية بأن وكالات الاستخبارات الأمريكية حصلت على معلومات تفيد بأن الصين ربما أرسلت في الأسابيع الأخيرة شحنة من الصواريخ المحمولة على الكتف إلى إيران لدعمها في الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.
لا دليل على استخدام الصواريخ
وأفاد مسؤولون أمريكيون بأن المعلومات الاستخباراتية ليست قاطعة بشأن إرسال الشحنة، ولا يوجد دليل على استخدام الصواريخ الصينية ضد القوات الأمريكية أو الإسرائيلية خلال النزاع، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز».
وخلصت وكالات الاستخبارات إلى أن الصين تتخذ موقفاً فاعلاً سراً في الحرب، بالسماح لبعض الشركات بشحن مواد كيمياوية ووقود ومكونات يمكن استخدامها في الإنتاج العسكري إلى إيران. ولفتت إلى أن الصواريخ المحمولة على الكتف، المعروفة باسم «مانباد»، قادرة على إسقاط الطائرات التي تحلق على ارتفاعات منخفضة.
الصين ترددت في إرسال معدات عسكرية
وحسب التقرير، فقد ترددت الصين في إرسال معدات عسكرية جاهزة إلى إيران، لكن بعض المسؤولين في الحكومة الصينية يطالبون بالسماح للشركات الصينية بتزويد القوات الإيرانية بالأسلحة مباشرة خلال النزاع مع الولايات المتحدة.
وذكرت الصحيفة، أنه حال سمحت الحكومة الصينية بشحن الصواريخ، فسيكون ذلك تصعيداً خطيراً ومؤشراً على أن بعض القادة الصينيين على الأقل يعملون بنشاط على إلحاق هزيمة عسكرية أمريكية في الحرب التي اجتاحت الشرق الأوسط.
ورصدت وكالات الاستخبارات الأمريكية أدلة على أن روسيا زودت الجيش الإيراني بمعلومات استخباراتية فضائية محددة لمساعدة الحرس الثوري الإيراني على استهداف السفن الأمريكية، فضلاً عن المنشآت العسكرية والدبلوماسية في جميع أنحاء الشرق الأوسط.
واعتبرت أن هذا الدعم العسكري لإيران يظهر كيف رأى خصوم أمريكا الأقوياء فرصةً لرفع تكلفة الحرب على الولايات المتحدة، وربما إغراق الجيش الأمريكي في الصراع.
زيارة ترمب للصين الشهر القادم
ووفقاً لتقرير الاستخبارات، يأتي الدعم الصيني لإيران في لحظة حساسة في العلاقات الأمريكية الصينية، إذ يعتزم الرئيس دونالد ترمب السفر إلى الصين الشهر القادم للقاء الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ، في قمة من المتوقع أن تركز على مجموعة من القضايا التجارية والتكنولوجية والعسكرية. كان من المقرر عقد القمة في مارس، لكنها تأجلت بسبب الحرب مع إيران.
واعتبر المسؤولون الأمريكيون أن روسيا أكثر حرصاً على المساعدة، إذ أرسلت مساعدات غذائية وإمدادات عسكرية غير فتاكة وصوراً فضائية إلى طهران. واستبعدت موسكو تقديم أي معدات عسكرية هجومية أو دفاعية، خشية استفزاز الولايات المتحدة.
تخطيط لإرسال شحنة من الصواريخ
ويؤكد مسؤولون أمريكيون سابقون إن إيران تعتمد على الصين في الحصول على قطع غيار تدخل في صناعة صواريخها وطائراتها المسيّرة، لكن بكين تستطيع أن تُجادل بأن هذه المكونات، مهما كانت أهميتها، يمكن استخدامها في تصنيع أكثر من مجرد أسلحة.
وكان تقرير لشبكة «CNN»، افاد بأن الصين تُحضّر لإرسال شحنة من الصواريخ المحمولة على الكتف إلى إيران في الأسابيع القادمة، لكن متحدث باسم السفارة الصينية لدى الولايات المتحدة، نفى بشدة أن تكون حكومته أرسلت صواريخ إلى إيران خلال الحرب.
American sources have revealed that U.S. intelligence agencies obtained information indicating that China may have sent a shipment of shoulder-fired missiles to Iran in recent weeks to support it in the war against the United States and Israel.
No evidence of missile use
U.S. officials reported that the intelligence is not definitive regarding the shipment, and there is no evidence of the Chinese missiles being used against U.S. or Israeli forces during the conflict, according to the New York Times.
Intelligence agencies concluded that China is taking a covert active stance in the war by allowing some companies to ship chemical materials, fuel, and components that can be used in military production to Iran. They noted that the shoulder-fired missiles, known as "MANPADS," are capable of downing aircraft flying at low altitudes.
China hesitated to send military equipment
According to the report, China has hesitated to send ready military equipment to Iran, but some officials in the Chinese government are calling for allowing Chinese companies to supply Iranian forces with weapons directly during the conflict with the United States.
The newspaper reported that if the Chinese government allows the shipment of missiles, it would be a serious escalation and an indication that at least some Chinese leaders are actively working to inflict a military defeat on the U.S. in the war that has engulfed the Middle East.
U.S. intelligence agencies have detected evidence that Russia has provided the Iranian military with specific satellite intelligence to assist the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in targeting U.S. ships, as well as military and diplomatic facilities throughout the Middle East.
This military support for Iran demonstrates how America's powerful adversaries see an opportunity to raise the cost of war on the United States and possibly bog down the U.S. military in the conflict.
Trump's visit to China next month
According to the intelligence report, China's support for Iran comes at a sensitive moment in U.S.-China relations, as President Donald Trump intends to travel to China next month to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit expected to focus on a range of trade, technology, and military issues. The summit was originally scheduled for March but was postponed due to the war with Iran.
U.S. officials have considered Russia more eager to help, as it has sent food aid, non-lethal military supplies, and satellite imagery to Tehran. Moscow has ruled out providing any offensive or defensive military equipment, fearing it might provoke the United States.
Planning to send a shipment of missiles
Former U.S. officials confirm that Iran relies on China for obtaining spare parts used in its missile and drone manufacturing, but Beijing can argue that these components, no matter how critical, can be used to manufacture more than just weapons.
A report from CNN indicated that China is preparing to send a shipment of shoulder-fired missiles to Iran in the coming weeks, but a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the United States strongly denied that the government had sent missiles to Iran during the war.