As negotiations between Tehran and Washington are awaited to put an end to the war, the White House announced that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the capital Islamabad today (Saturday).



It added that envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also participated in the talks, according to Reuters.



Sharif's office stated that "the Prime Minister expressed hope that these talks would represent a starting point towards lasting peace in the region."



The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, met with the Pakistani Prime Minister earlier today.



The Iranian television announced that Tehran's delegation informed the Prime Minister of Pakistan about Iran's proposals and red lines in the negotiations with the United States.



It clarified that the red lines "include the Strait of Hormuz, compensation for the war, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and a ceasefire across the region." The Iranian delegation also met with the Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir after arriving in Islamabad at night.



Qalibaf confirmed that Iran is ready to reach an agreement if Washington offers what he described as a genuine deal and grants his country "its rights." He emphasized that his country has good intentions, but "does not trust America."



The U.S. and Iranian delegations are expected to hold several indirect meetings through the Pakistani mediator at the Serena Hotel in the Red Zone of the Pakistani capital, with anticipation for a direct meeting between the two sides later.



The current negotiations come after a war that erupted on February 28 between Iran, Israel, and the U.S., lasting about six weeks, before the Pakistani Prime Minister announced a temporary ceasefire lasting two weeks at dawn on April 8.