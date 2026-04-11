فيما ينتظر عقد جولة المفاوضات بين طهران وواشنطن لوضع حدٍّ للحرب، أعلن البيت الأبيض أن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس أجرى محادثات مع رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف في العاصمة إسلام أباد، اليوم (السبت).


وأضاف أن المبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر شاركا في المحادثات أيضاً، وفق رويترز.


وقال مكتب شريف إن «رئيس الوزراء عبّر عن أمله في أن تمثّل هذه المحادثات نقطة انطلاق نحو سلام دائم في المنطقة».


وكان الوفد الإيراني الذي يقوده رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف، التقى رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني في وقت سابق اليوم.


وأعلن التلفزيون الإيراني أن وفد طهران أبلغ رئيس وزراء باكستان بمقترحات إيران وخطوطها الحمراء، في المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة.


وأوضح أن الخطوط الحمراء «تشمل مضيق هرمز، ودفع تعويضات عن الحرب، والإفراج عن الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة، ووقف إطلاق النار في أنحاء المنطقة». كما التقى الوفد الإيراني قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير، بعد وصوله إلى إسلام أباد ليلاً.


وكان قاليباف أكد أن إيران مستعدة للتوصل إلى اتفاق إذا عرضت واشنطن ما وصفه بأنه اتفاق حقيقي، ومنحت بلاده «حقوقها». وشدد على أن لدى بلاده نوايا حسنة، لكنها «لا تثق بأمريكا».


ومن المنتظر أن يعقد الوفدان الأمريكي والإيراني لقاءات عدة غير مباشرة عبر الوسيط الباكستاني بفندق سيرينا في المنطقة الحمراء بالعاصمة الباكستانية، مع ترقب عقد اجتماع مباشر بين الطرفين في وقت لاحق.


وتجىء المفاوضات الراهنة بعد حرب تفجرت في 28 فبراير الماضي بين إيران وإسرائيل وأمريكا واستمرت نحو 6 أسابيع، قبل أن يعلن رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني فجر الـ8 من أبريل وقفاً مؤقتاً لإطلاق النار يمتد أسبوعين.