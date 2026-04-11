تتجه الأنظار إلى العاصمة الأمريكية، حيث يُرتقب أن تشهد يوم الثلاثاء القادم محادثات لبنانية–إسرائيلية مباشرة، في خطوة توصف بالتاريخية، بالتزامن مع تسريبات موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي التي تشير إلى اختيار السفيرة اللبنانية لدى واشنطن ندى معوّض للمشاركة بشكل فاعل في الوفد اللبناني، وسط تصعيد ميداني مستمر في جنوب لبنان وضغوط إقليمية معقدة.

ندى حمادة معوض

ندى حمادة معوض

أول اتصال منذ عقود

أشارت مصادر إعلامية إلى أن السفيرة اللبنانية في الولايات المتحدة ندى معوض طلبت، خلال اتصال مع السفير الإسرائيلي لدى واشنطن يحيئيل ليتر، وقف إطلاق النار كبادرة حسن نية.

وأكدت هيئة البث العبرية أن سفيري البلدين لدى واشنطن سيشاركان في المفاوضات اللبنانية - الإسرائيلية.

وتمثل المحادثات المرتقبة أول تواصل مباشر من نوعه بين لبنان وإسرائيل منذ مؤتمر مدريد عام 1991، في وقت لا يزال البلدان رسميًا في حالة حرب.

ويأتي هذا التحرك بعد إعلان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو توجيه حكومته لفتح مفاوضات مباشرة مع لبنان في أسرع وقت ممكن، تتناول ملفات حساسة، أبرزها نزع سلاح «حزب الله» وترتيبات تهدئة طويلة الأمد.

في المقابل، شدد رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام على أن أي مفاوضات يجب أن تقودها الدولة اللبنانية حصراً، في إشارة واضحة إلى رفض أي أدوار خارج الإطار الرسمي.

تصعيد ميداني يضغط على المسار السياسي

تتزامن هذه التحركات السياسية مع واقع ميداني متوتر، إذ شهد جنوب لبنان غارات جوية إسرائيلية متتالية أسفرت عن سقوط ضحايا، فيما تستمر عمليات «حزب الله»، في مشهد يعكس هشاشة الهدوء القائم.

وفي الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، يسود هدوء حذر، مع ترقب واسع لنتائج اجتماع واشنطن، الذي يُنظر إليه كفرصة لاحتواء التصعيد ومنع انزلاق المنطقة إلى مواجهة أوسع.

ندى معوّض والرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب

ندى معوّض والرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب

ندى معوّض.. قيادة اقتصادية لمسار دبلوماسي

اختيار ندى معوّض للقيام بدور بارز في الوفد اللبناني يمنح المفاوضات بعدًا مختلفًا، بالنظر إلى خلفيتها الاقتصادية والدولية الواسعة.

وعُيّنت معوّض سفيرةً للبنان لدى الولايات المتحدة في يونيو 2025، ضمن حزمة تعيينات دبلوماسية طال انتظارها، لتكون أول امرأة تمثل لبنان في واشنطن.

خبرة دولية في إدارة الأزمات

تمتلك معوّض خبرة تمتد لأكثر من عقدين في مجالات السياسات الاقتصادية والتمويل الدولي، حيث شغلت مناصب رفيعة في مجموعة البنك الدولي، أبرزها كبيرة الاقتصاديين ومديرة في نيابة اقتصاديات التنمية.

وقادت خلال مسيرتها ملفات معقدة، من بينها شفافية الديون واستدامتها، إضافة إلى قضايا الاقتصاد الكلي مثل التضخم والأمن الغذائي، كما شاركت في مفاوضات إعادة هيكلة الديون السيادية ضمن إطار مجموعة العشرين.

من القطاع الخاص إلى الدبلوماسية

قبل انخراطها في العمل الدبلوماسي، كانت شريكة مؤسسة ومديرة مالية لشركة متخصصة في الاستثمار الصحي، حيث أدارت إستراتيجيات التمويل وعمليات الاندماج والاستحواذ.

كما عملت ضمن منظومة الأمم المتحدة، وأسهمت في برامج التنمية في الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، إضافة إلى مشاركتها في ملفات التعافي الاقتصادي في لبنان.

اختبار معقّد بين السياسة والميدان

تضع محادثات الثلاثاء لبنان أمام اختبار دقيق، يجمع بين تعقيدات المشهد الميداني وتشابكات الإقليم، في وقت تتقاطع فيه الضغوط الدولية مع الشروط الإيرانية ومطالب وقف إطلاق النار.