All eyes are on the American capital, where direct Lebanese-Israeli talks are expected to take place next Tuesday, in what is described as a historic step, coinciding with leaks from the American site "Axios" indicating the selection of Lebanese Ambassador to Washington Nada Maouad to actively participate in the Lebanese delegation, amid ongoing field escalation in southern Lebanon and complex regional pressures.

ندى حمادة معوض

First Contact in Decades

Media sources indicated that Lebanese Ambassador to the United States Nada Maouad requested, during a call with Israeli Ambassador to Washington Yahel Lempert, a ceasefire as a goodwill gesture.

The Hebrew broadcasting authority confirmed that the ambassadors of both countries in Washington will participate in the Lebanese-Israeli negotiations.

The upcoming talks represent the first direct communication of its kind between Lebanon and Israel since the Madrid Conference in 1991, at a time when the two countries remain officially in a state of war.

This move comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his government's directive to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible, addressing sensitive issues, the most prominent of which are the disarmament of Hezbollah and arrangements for a long-term ceasefire.

In contrast, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized that any negotiations must be led exclusively by the Lebanese state, in a clear indication of rejecting any roles outside the official framework.

Field Escalation Pressures the Political Path

These political moves coincide with a tense field reality, as southern Lebanon has witnessed consecutive Israeli airstrikes resulting in casualties, while Hezbollah's operations continue, reflecting the fragility of the existing calm.

In the southern suburbs of Beirut, a cautious calm prevails, with widespread anticipation for the results of the Washington meeting, which is viewed as an opportunity to contain the escalation and prevent the region from slipping into a wider confrontation.

ندى معوّض والرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب

Nada Maouad.. Economic Leadership in a Diplomatic Path

Nada Maouad's selection to play a prominent role in the Lebanese delegation gives the negotiations a different dimension, considering her extensive economic and international background.

Maouad was appointed as Lebanon's ambassador to the United States in June 2025, as part of a long-awaited package of diplomatic appointments, making her the first woman to represent Lebanon in Washington.

International Experience in Crisis Management

Maouad has over two decades of experience in economic policy and international finance, having held senior positions at the World Bank Group, most notably as Chief Economist and Director in the Development Economics Vice Presidency.

Throughout her career, she has led complex issues, including debt transparency and sustainability, as well as macroeconomic issues such as inflation and food security, and participated in sovereign debt restructuring negotiations within the G20 framework.

From the Private Sector to Diplomacy

Before engaging in diplomatic work, she was a founding partner and financial director of a company specializing in health investment, where she managed financing strategies and mergers and acquisitions.

She also worked within the United Nations system, contributing to development programs in the Middle East and North Africa, in addition to her involvement in economic recovery issues in Lebanon.

A Complex Test Between Politics and the Field

The talks on Tuesday place Lebanon before a delicate test, combining the complexities of the field scene and regional entanglements, at a time when international pressures intersect with Iranian conditions and demands for a ceasefire.