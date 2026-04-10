يقترب الاتحاد الأوروبي والولايات المتحدة من التوصل إلى اتفاق مشترك يهدف إلى تنسيق الجهود في إنتاج وتأمين المعادن الحيوية، وفق ما أفادت به تقارير إعلامية.
وبحسب ما نقلته وكالة بلومبيرغ اليوم (الجمعة)، فإن الاتفاق المحتمل يتضمن حوافز اقتصادية، من بينها ضمانات لأسعار دنيا، بما قد يعزز من قدرة الموردين غير الصينيين على المنافسة في هذا القطاع الإستراتيجي.
كما يشمل التعاون المرتقب تنسيقًا في وضع المعايير الفنية، وتعزيز الاستثمارات، وإطلاق مشروعات مشتركة، إلى جانب تحسين آليات التعامل مع أي اضطرابات محتملة في سلاسل الإمداد، خصوصًا تلك المرتبطة بدول مثل الصين، التي تهيمن على جزء كبير من سوق المعادن النادرة عالميًا.
ولم تعلّق المفوضية الأوروبية على هذه الأنباء، في حين لم يصدر رد فوري من مكتب الممثل التجاري الأمريكي على طلبات التعليق.
وفي سياق متصل، صرّح مفوض التجارة في الاتحاد الأوروبي، ماروش شيفتشوفيتش، بأنه عقد اجتماعًا إيجابيًا للغاية في مارس الماضي مع الممثل التجاري الأمريكي جيميسون غرير، على هامش اجتماع وزاري لمنظمة التجارة العالمية في الكاميرون، حيث اتفق الجانبان على تسريع العمل المشترك في ملف المعادن الحيوية، إلى جانب مناقشة قضايا الرسوم الجمركية.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن الاتفاق المزمع سيغطي كامل سلسلة القيمة الخاصة بالمعادن الحيوية، بدءًا من عمليات الاستكشاف والاستخراج، مرورًا بالمعالجة والتكرير، وصولًا إلى إعادة التدوير والاستعادة، وذلك في إطار مذكرة تفاهم غير ملزمة.
وتأتي هذه التحركات في وقت تسعى فيه الولايات المتحدة بشكل متسارع إلى تأمين وصولها إلى احتياطيات المعادن الحيوية، لا سيما سلاسل إمداد العناصر الأرضية النادرة التي تسيطر عليها شركات صينية بدرجة كبيرة.
The European Union and the United States are nearing a joint agreement aimed at coordinating efforts in the production and securing of critical minerals, according to media reports.
According to a report by Bloomberg today (Friday), the potential agreement includes economic incentives, including guarantees for minimum prices, which could enhance the competitiveness of non-Chinese suppliers in this strategic sector.
The anticipated cooperation also includes coordination in setting technical standards, boosting investments, launching joint projects, as well as improving mechanisms to deal with any potential disruptions in supply chains, especially those related to countries like China, which dominates a large part of the global rare minerals market.
The European Commission did not comment on this news, while there was no immediate response from the U.S. Trade Representative's office to requests for comment.
In a related context, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis stated that he held a very positive meeting in March with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization ministerial meeting in Cameroon, where both sides agreed to accelerate joint work on the critical minerals file, in addition to discussing tariff issues.
The report indicated that the planned agreement will cover the entire value chain of critical minerals, starting from exploration and extraction, through processing and refining, to recycling and recovery, all within a non-binding memorandum of understanding.
These moves come at a time when the United States is rapidly seeking to secure access to critical mineral reserves, particularly the supply chains of rare earth elements that are largely controlled by Chinese companies.