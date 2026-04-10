The European Union and the United States are nearing a joint agreement aimed at coordinating efforts in the production and securing of critical minerals, according to media reports.

According to a report by Bloomberg today (Friday), the potential agreement includes economic incentives, including guarantees for minimum prices, which could enhance the competitiveness of non-Chinese suppliers in this strategic sector.

The anticipated cooperation also includes coordination in setting technical standards, boosting investments, launching joint projects, as well as improving mechanisms to deal with any potential disruptions in supply chains, especially those related to countries like China, which dominates a large part of the global rare minerals market.

The European Commission did not comment on this news, while there was no immediate response from the U.S. Trade Representative's office to requests for comment.

In a related context, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis stated that he held a very positive meeting in March with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization ministerial meeting in Cameroon, where both sides agreed to accelerate joint work on the critical minerals file, in addition to discussing tariff issues.

The report indicated that the planned agreement will cover the entire value chain of critical minerals, starting from exploration and extraction, through processing and refining, to recycling and recovery, all within a non-binding memorandum of understanding.

These moves come at a time when the United States is rapidly seeking to secure access to critical mineral reserves, particularly the supply chains of rare earth elements that are largely controlled by Chinese companies.