يقترب الاتحاد الأوروبي والولايات المتحدة من التوصل إلى اتفاق مشترك يهدف إلى تنسيق الجهود في إنتاج وتأمين المعادن الحيوية، وفق ما أفادت به تقارير إعلامية.

وبحسب ما نقلته وكالة بلومبيرغ اليوم (الجمعة)، فإن الاتفاق المحتمل يتضمن حوافز اقتصادية، من بينها ضمانات لأسعار دنيا، بما قد يعزز من قدرة الموردين غير الصينيين على المنافسة في هذا القطاع الإستراتيجي.

كما يشمل التعاون المرتقب تنسيقًا في وضع المعايير الفنية، وتعزيز الاستثمارات، وإطلاق مشروعات مشتركة، إلى جانب تحسين آليات التعامل مع أي اضطرابات محتملة في سلاسل الإمداد، خصوصًا تلك المرتبطة بدول مثل الصين، التي تهيمن على جزء كبير من سوق المعادن النادرة عالميًا.

ولم تعلّق المفوضية الأوروبية على هذه الأنباء، في حين لم يصدر رد فوري من مكتب الممثل التجاري الأمريكي على طلبات التعليق.

وفي سياق متصل، صرّح مفوض التجارة في الاتحاد الأوروبي، ماروش شيفتشوفيتش، بأنه عقد اجتماعًا إيجابيًا للغاية في مارس الماضي مع الممثل التجاري الأمريكي جيميسون غرير، على هامش اجتماع وزاري لمنظمة التجارة العالمية في الكاميرون، حيث اتفق الجانبان على تسريع العمل المشترك في ملف المعادن الحيوية، إلى جانب مناقشة قضايا الرسوم الجمركية.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن الاتفاق المزمع سيغطي كامل سلسلة القيمة الخاصة بالمعادن الحيوية، بدءًا من عمليات الاستكشاف والاستخراج، مرورًا بالمعالجة والتكرير، وصولًا إلى إعادة التدوير والاستعادة، وذلك في إطار مذكرة تفاهم غير ملزمة.

وتأتي هذه التحركات في وقت تسعى فيه الولايات المتحدة بشكل متسارع إلى تأمين وصولها إلى احتياطيات المعادن الحيوية، لا سيما سلاسل إمداد العناصر الأرضية النادرة التي تسيطر عليها شركات صينية بدرجة كبيرة.