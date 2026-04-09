Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares accused Israel today (Thursday) of violating international law and the recently agreed two-week ceasefire in the Middle East, following its airstrikes on Lebanon yesterday (Wednesday).



Israel carried out its most intense airstrikes on Lebanon since the outbreak of the conflict with Hezbollah last month, resulting in the deaths of more than 250 people yesterday, while the Iran-backed group resumed its rocket attacks on northern Israel after a brief pause that was part of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.



Spain has become one of the most outspoken Western countries in criticizing U.S. and Israeli actions in Iran and Lebanon, closing its airspace to any aircraft involved in the conflict, which Madrid described as "reckless and illegal."



Albares stated before members of the Spanish Congress: "Yesterday we saw how Israel, ignoring the ceasefire and violating international law, dropped hundreds of bombs on Lebanon."



Albares announced today (Thursday) that Spain will reopen its embassy in Tehran, hoping to contribute to achieving peace in the region.



He added before reporters: "I have instructed our ambassador in Tehran to return to his post and reopen the embassy, so that we can join peace efforts from all possible fronts, including from the Iranian capital itself."



It is worth noting that Spain temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran last March due to escalating tensions and airstrikes in the region.



This Spanish stance comes amid rising tensions despite the initiation of a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and disagreements continue regarding the inclusion of Lebanon in this truce.