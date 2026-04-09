اتهم وزير الخارجية الإسباني خوسيه مانويل ألباريس، اليوم (الخميس)، إسرائيل بانتهاك القانون الدولي ووقف إطلاق النار الذي تم التوصل إليه حديثاً لمدة أسبوعين في الشرق الأوسط، وذلك بعد تنفيذها غارات جوية على لبنان، أمس (الأربعاء).


ونفذت إسرائيل أعنف غاراتها على لبنان منذ اندلاع الصراع مع حزب الله الشهر الماضي مما أسفر عن مقتل أكثر من 250 شخصاً أمس، في حين استأنفت الجماعة المدعومة من إيران هجماتها الصاروخية على شمال إسرائيل بعد توقف قصير جاء في إطار وقف لإطلاق النار ​بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لمدة أسبوعين.


وأصبحت إسبانيا من أكثر الدول الغربية صراحة في انتقاد الإجراءات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في إيران ولبنان، وأغلقت مجالها الجوي أمام أي طائرات تشارك في النزاع الذي وصفته مدريد بأنه «متهور وغير قانوني».


وقال ألباريس أمام النواب في مجلس النواب الإسباني: «أمس رأينا كيف ألقت إسرائيل، متجاهلة وقف إطلاق النار ومنتهكة القانون الدولي، مئات القنابل على لبنان».


وأعلن ألباريس، اليوم (الخميس)، أن إسبانيا ستعيد فتح سفارتها في طهران، آملاً في المساهمة في تحقيق السلام في المنطقة.


وأضاف أمام الصحفيين: «لقد أصدرت تعليماتي إلى سفيرنا في طهران بالعودة إلى منصبه وإعادة فتح السفارة، لكي ننضم إلى جهود السلام من كل الجبهات الممكنة، بما في ذلك من العاصمة الإيرانية نفسها».


يُذكر أن إسبانيا أغلقت سفارتها في طهران مؤقتاً في مارس الماضي بسبب تصاعد التوترات والضربات الجوية في المنطقة.


يأتي هذا الموقف الإسباني في سياق تصاعد التوترات رغم بدء وقف إطلاق نار مؤقت بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وتستمر الخلافات حول شمول لبنان في هذه الهدنة.